ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
TMZ.com

Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce From NBA Free Agent

Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the docs, Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children, but did check the box...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Page Six

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
NBA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Darvin Ham
ClutchPoints

‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he came out with some very offensive slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. The 21-year-old received a ton of backlash for his insensitive comments, which prompted an apology from Edwards himself. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, […] The post ‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#The Los Angeles Lakers#Lonnie Walker Iv
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."

The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)

Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy