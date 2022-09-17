Read full article on original website
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kemba Walker In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.
Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce From NBA Free Agent
Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the docs, Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children, but did check the box...
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks despite going a league-best 64-18 last season.
Update Given On Miles Bridges Status This Offseason
Some updates have been given on Miles Bridges’ court date for domestic violence charges. Bridges remains a restricted free agent for the Charlotte Hornets.
‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he came out with some very offensive slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. The 21-year-old received a ton of backlash for his insensitive comments, which prompted an apology from Edwards himself. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, […] The post ‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Three Teams Who Could Consider Trading For Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks ahead of training camp, which is why these three teams should look to trade for Crowder.
Isaiah Thomas Disputes Report That He Worked Out For This Team
Former NBA All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas disputed a report from HoopsHype that he worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets.
Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."
The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)
Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
Spurs Remain Interested in Lakers Trade for Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers could still move Russell Westbrook in a trade, and the San Antonio Spurs remain interested.
