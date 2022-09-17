Pittsburg gets their first win over Labette County

The Pittsburg Purple Dragons get a great victory at home over Labette County 28-20 to get their first win of the season.

The purple dragons are away at Fort Scott next Friday, September 23rd to face off against the tigers at 7:00 pm.

The grizzlies will be at home to host Wellington on September 23rd at 7:00 pm.

