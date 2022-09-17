Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
‘Trojan Battle’: Charles Henderson to host St. James for Thursday game
The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-1) will host Class 3A’s St. James Trojans (4-1), out of Montgomery, in a “Trojan Battle” on Thursday night in a non-region game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off its first loss of the season, a frustrating 26-24 loss to...
Troy Messenger
Pike County looks to rebound against Headland
The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2) are on the road this week in a non-region game against Class 5A’s Headland Rams (3-1). Pike County is coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Opp last week in which the Bulldogs attempted to go for a win with a two-point conversion, after a last-second touchdown, but came up short.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib gets set for homecoming clash with Montgomery Catholic
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-4) are back at home this Friday night for a homecoming matchup with Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic Knights (5-0). After a pair of tough road games in Florida the past few weeks, Pike finally returns to the friendly confines of Dewight Ward Field in Troy. Pike Lib went into last week’s 45-0 loss to Port St. Joe High School less than two days after head coach Travis Baxley was dismissed from the school.
The wheels are in motion for the powers that be in Auburn
Is the battle between Bryan Harsin and the powers that be coming to an end?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Full On Brawl Broke Out In The Stands While Auburn Was Getting Blown Out By Penn State
I think it’s safe to say Auburn fans are getting fed up with Bryan Harsin as their head coach. First off, the team lost their last five games last year after a 6-2 start, and this year, they’re off to a tough 2-1 start after getting absolutely obliterated by Penn State at home, 41-12.
Column: Disaster Strikes The Pasture As Auburn Family Loses Faith In Coach
Monday, Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin met with members of the media for his weekly press conference on the Plains. This week, however, started with a less than welcoming scene for the second-year Tigers coach. Now, before we dive a bit deeper into the rabbit hole of Auburn football and...
Auburn football: 3 alumni who should be considered for HC if Bryan Harsin is fired
Auburn football is on the verge of being a dumpster fire if Paul Finebaum was right about the Penn State Week 3 matchup being a ‘bellwether’ for the rest of the season. After a 41-12 rout that was slipping away by halftime and in the books by the start of the third quarter, Bryan Harsin was on the defensive at Monday’s press scrum — talking down to reporters and giving credence to the idea that his seat has white hot.
Auburn Twitter seems to want Deion Sanders to be the next head football coach
Could Deion Sanders really end up in Auburn?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Penn State charged with murdering Auburn on SEC Shorts
As you may have heard, Auburn invited Penn State over for a game on Saturday and things didn’t go so well for the Tigers. Leave it to the SEC Shorts crew to pile on, and we are 100% here for it. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the captions.
Auburn football: Derek Mason linked to Pac-12 head coach opening
Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason has been linked to the Arizona State HC opening, one that was created in the wake of Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils program brain trust agreeing to terminate their ties. Edwards had never matched the highs his predecessors did, twice reaching eight wins...
livability.com
3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL
There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
Opelika-Auburn News
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
Alabama man wanted in deadly S College Street shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is involved in an early morning shooting that left a man dead. Police have named, Keyon Black, age 23, as the person responsible for killing a 32-year-old Auburn man in the 1200 block of S College Street on Sept. 19, […]
Traffic Alert: Alabama 165 in Russell County closed near crash site
UPDATE 9/20/2022 9:41 p.m.: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that the roadway is re-opened. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Russell County. The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m., on Sept. 20, on Alabama 165 near mile […]
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
WSFA
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
Troy Messenger
Blackwood Quartet to perform
The Blackwood Quartet continues the gospel sound made famous by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet of 1934, which is considered the First Family of Gospel Music. The Blackwood Brothers won eight Grammys and six Dove Awards and they were inducted in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1998. Mark Blackwood has held on to the tradition and sound that has made the Blackwood name world famous today. Expect to hear songs such as “How Great Thou Art”, “Swing Down Sweet Chariot”, “I’ll Fly Away”, “Peace in the Valley” and “When the Saints Go Marching In”. Sponsored by Coffee County Arts Alliance with support from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.
Comments / 0