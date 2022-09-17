ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Messenger

‘Trojan Battle’: Charles Henderson to host St. James for Thursday game

The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-1) will host Class 3A’s St. James Trojans (4-1), out of Montgomery, in a “Trojan Battle” on Thursday night in a non-region game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off its first loss of the season, a frustrating 26-24 loss to...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County looks to rebound against Headland

The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2) are on the road this week in a non-region game against Class 5A’s Headland Rams (3-1). Pike County is coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Opp last week in which the Bulldogs attempted to go for a win with a two-point conversion, after a last-second touchdown, but came up short.
HEADLAND, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike Lib gets set for homecoming clash with Montgomery Catholic

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-4) are back at home this Friday night for a homecoming matchup with Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic Knights (5-0). After a pair of tough road games in Florida the past few weeks, Pike finally returns to the friendly confines of Dewight Ward Field in Troy. Pike Lib went into last week’s 45-0 loss to Port St. Joe High School less than two days after head coach Travis Baxley was dismissed from the school.
TROY, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: 3 alumni who should be considered for HC if Bryan Harsin is fired

Auburn football is on the verge of being a dumpster fire if Paul Finebaum was right about the Penn State Week 3 matchup being a ‘bellwether’ for the rest of the season. After a 41-12 rout that was slipping away by halftime and in the books by the start of the third quarter, Bryan Harsin was on the defensive at Monday’s press scrum — talking down to reporters and giving credence to the idea that his seat has white hot.
AUBURN, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Penn State charged with murdering Auburn on SEC Shorts

As you may have heard, Auburn invited Penn State over for a game on Saturday and things didn’t go so well for the Tigers. Leave it to the SEC Shorts crew to pile on, and we are 100% here for it. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the captions.
AUBURN, AL
livability.com

3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL

There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful

Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Eufaula man killed in early morning crash

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Blackwood Quartet to perform

The Blackwood Quartet continues the gospel sound made famous by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet of 1934, which is considered the First Family of Gospel Music. The Blackwood Brothers won eight Grammys and six Dove Awards and they were inducted in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1998. Mark Blackwood has held on to the tradition and sound that has made the Blackwood name world famous today. Expect to hear songs such as “How Great Thou Art”, “Swing Down Sweet Chariot”, “I’ll Fly Away”, “Peace in the Valley” and “When the Saints Go Marching In”. Sponsored by Coffee County Arts Alliance with support from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.
ENTERPRISE, AL

