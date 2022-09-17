ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

The Big E Bakery offering fair favorites, new cream puff flavor

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The wide selection of food is a staple at The Big E. There many savory options available, but what if you want something sweet?. The Big E Bakery can help satisfy your sweet tooth. This year, they are bringing back fairgoer favorites, the vanilla cream puff, the eclair, and the chocolate ganache-topped vanilla cream puff.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

The Big E celebrates Rhode Island Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was Rhode Island Day at The Big E. We visited the Rhode Island building along the Avenue of the States and made our way into Blount Clam Shack, where Mark told us all about the clam shack and why they are so well known at the fair and across Rhode Island.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Polish community gathers at Holy Trinity Church’s Fall Festival

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of Holy Trinity Church in Westfield enjoyed a Fall Festival on Sunday afternoon. The celebration took place at Pilsudski Park in Holyoke. Western Mass News stopped by the gathering to learn more about the event. “A big Polish picnic here, and we celebrate the feast...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

PAW Patrol Live! coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful pack of pups will soon be heading to Springfield. The MassMutual Center announced Monday that “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will take the stage on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m, and Sunday, December 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

The Big E attendance 2022

The Big E fair is from September 16 through October 2 featuring entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping and more.
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam dog found severely emaciated ready for adoption

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The dog at the center of animal cruelty case in Agawam is ready to find her forever home. In June, Carl Moglika Jr. of Agawam was arrested on two counts of felony animal cruelty after officials found Sophie, a four-and-a-half year old pitbull mix, severely emaciated.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Knox building, healthcare hero, and Golf Fore Health

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Agawam, and Southwick. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan took a tour of the redevelopment of historic Knox Building on Monday. Mayor Sarno and CDO Sheehan toured the building on Wilbraham Road with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returned in-person on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of people took to the streets of Springfield on Sunday for the annual Puerto Rican Parade. Western Mass News was there to experience all the excitement. “This is always one of the things that we’re looking forward to every year, to be here and support...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA

Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines

SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Donations collected locally for those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News met with Enlace de Familia, an organization in Holyoke that is helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Fiona. They said some of their employees have family members in Puerto Rico and they are in need of supplies as clean-up is underway on the island.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned parent in Springfield reached out claims a man tried to lure her 8-year-old into his car on Sunday. She said this happened a day before parents received a robocall from the Springfield Public Schools alerting families about a stranger approaching kids in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

