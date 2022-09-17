Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Pike County looks to rebound against Headland
The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2) are on the road this week in a non-region game against Class 5A’s Headland Rams (3-1). Pike County is coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Opp last week in which the Bulldogs attempted to go for a win with a two-point conversion, after a last-second touchdown, but came up short.
Troy Messenger
‘Trojan Battle’: Charles Henderson to host St. James for Thursday game
The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-1) will host Class 3A’s St. James Trojans (4-1), out of Montgomery, in a “Trojan Battle” on Thursday night in a non-region game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off its first loss of the season, a frustrating 26-24 loss to...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib gets set for homecoming clash with Montgomery Catholic
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-4) are back at home this Friday night for a homecoming matchup with Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic Knights (5-0). After a pair of tough road games in Florida the past few weeks, Pike finally returns to the friendly confines of Dewight Ward Field in Troy. Pike Lib went into last week’s 45-0 loss to Port St. Joe High School less than two days after head coach Travis Baxley was dismissed from the school.
wdhn.com
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN
CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
Traffic Alert: Alabama 165 in Russell County closed near crash site
UPDATE 9/20/2022 9:41 p.m.: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that the roadway is re-opened. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Russell County. The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m., on Sept. 20, on Alabama 165 near mile […]
WTVM
Crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165 leaves 1 dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama Highway, says the Lee County coroner. According to ALEA, the accident happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, causing a road closure on Alabama Highway 165 near the 20-mile marker in Russell County.
Ozark man killed in Walker County crash
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
Troy Messenger
Pike County BOE hosts reception for resigning board member
Davis, who is employed with the Dale County Sheriff’s Department, recently moved from Pike County to the Ozark area, and, was no longer eligible to serve on board. Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, laughingly, said, when Davis came on board six years ago, he appeared, perhaps, too young to be a school board member.
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary
By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
wdhn.com
ROAD CLOSED: Dothan Road and Bridge Dept.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is reporting a road closure. Bethel Road is closed to through traffic between Broad Street and WH Graddy Road until further notice. The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is performing storm drainage replacements for an upcoming paving project in that area.
wdhn.com
UAB state-of-the-art clinic coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— In an effort to combat the state’s dental workforce crisis, The University of Alabama at Birmingham(UAB) School of Dentistry has officially signed off on the plan to bring a new satellite dentistry clinic to Dothan. The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously approved...
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
WATCH: Plane lands on Alabama highway
(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.) UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane. ALEA officials said […]
WSFA
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
wdhn.com
Former New Brockton Mayor Lenwood Herron dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — The town of New Brockton is mourning the death of a former mayor. Over the weekend, Lenwood Herron passed away following a brief illness at 69 years old. It was in the mid-2000s that Herron served his hometown. The current mayor Kathy Holley, says...
wtvy.com
Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man
On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
