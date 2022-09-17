ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opp, AL

Troy Messenger

Pike County looks to rebound against Headland

The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2) are on the road this week in a non-region game against Class 5A’s Headland Rams (3-1). Pike County is coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Opp last week in which the Bulldogs attempted to go for a win with a two-point conversion, after a last-second touchdown, but came up short.
HEADLAND, AL
Troy Messenger

‘Trojan Battle’: Charles Henderson to host St. James for Thursday game

The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-1) will host Class 3A’s St. James Trojans (4-1), out of Montgomery, in a “Trojan Battle” on Thursday night in a non-region game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off its first loss of the season, a frustrating 26-24 loss to...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike Lib gets set for homecoming clash with Montgomery Catholic

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-4) are back at home this Friday night for a homecoming matchup with Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic Knights (5-0). After a pair of tough road games in Florida the past few weeks, Pike finally returns to the friendly confines of Dewight Ward Field in Troy. Pike Lib went into last week’s 45-0 loss to Port St. Joe High School less than two days after head coach Travis Baxley was dismissed from the school.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN

CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
CLIO, AL
WTVM

Crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165 leaves 1 dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama Highway, says the Lee County coroner. According to ALEA, the accident happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, causing a road closure on Alabama Highway 165 near the 20-mile marker in Russell County.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Ozark man killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County BOE hosts reception for resigning board member

Davis, who is employed with the Dale County Sheriff’s Department, recently moved from Pike County to the Ozark area, and, was no longer eligible to serve on board. Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, laughingly, said, when Davis came on board six years ago, he appeared, perhaps, too young to be a school board member.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Ian Foster
QSR Web

Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama

Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
AL.com

Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary

By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

ROAD CLOSED: Dothan Road and Bridge Dept.

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is reporting a road closure. Bethel Road is closed to through traffic between Broad Street and WH Graddy Road until further notice. The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is performing storm drainage replacements for an upcoming paving project in that area.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UAB state-of-the-art clinic coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— In an effort to combat the state’s dental workforce crisis, The University of Alabama at Birmingham(UAB) School of Dentistry has officially signed off on the plan to bring a new satellite dentistry clinic to Dothan. The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously approved...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Plane lands on Alabama highway

(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.) UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane. ALEA officials said […]
SMITHS STATION, AL
WSFA

Eufaula man killed in early morning crash

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Child Struck by Car in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Former New Brockton Mayor Lenwood Herron dies

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — The town of New Brockton is mourning the death of a former mayor. Over the weekend, Lenwood Herron passed away following a brief illness at 69 years old. It was in the mid-2000s that Herron served his hometown. The current mayor Kathy Holley, says...
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wtvy.com

Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man

On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
GENEVA, AL

