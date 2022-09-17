ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Sci-Tech dedicates gymnasium to late coach Kamari Williams

Those who knew Kamari B. Williams spoke with admiration about what he accomplished when he lived, but they were also grateful for the community’s response after he passed. “He was so close to us,” said Gloria Williams, the mother of the former Springfield High School of Science and Technology boys basketball coach who died at 36 in April of 2020.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

County Baseball Umpires Hand Out Season-Ending Honors

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association honored three Pittsfield ballplayers at the association's golf tournament and dinner last month. Taconic's Nick Guachione and Pittsfield High's Patrick Rindfuss each received the BCBUA's Ray Pearson Sportsmanship Award. Taconic's Bo Bramer was given the Rich Pothier MVP Award. Seen here...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Thunderbirds ice, High Street paving, and PTO fundraiser

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
PALMER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Longmeadow, MA
Sports
City
Longmeadow, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam dog found severely emaciated ready for adoption

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The dog at the center of animal cruelty case in Agawam is ready to find her forever home. In June, Carl Moglika Jr. of Agawam was arrested on two counts of felony animal cruelty after officials found Sophie, a four-and-a-half year old pitbull mix, severely emaciated.
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Kid#Seattle#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Children found

CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime. Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Wilbraham Police searching for missing 15 and 11-year-olds.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

PAW Patrol Live! coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful pack of pups will soon be heading to Springfield. The MassMutual Center announced Monday that “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will take the stage on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m, and Sunday, December 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

The Big E attendance 2022

The Big E fair is from September 16 through October 2 featuring entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping and more.
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police locate missing 15 and 11-year-olds

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst School Committee members discuss adding CRESS to schools

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man accused of throwing knife at officers

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned parent in Springfield reached out claims a man tried to lure her 8-year-old into his car on Sunday. She said this happened a day before parents received a robocall from the Springfield Public Schools alerting families about a stranger approaching kids in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst grieving loss of teen who collapsed, died after cross-country meet

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is grieving after a high school junior collapsed and died after a cross-country meet in Ludlow last week. The high schooler’s heart stopped beating, and they never regained consciousness. “Our community is grieving,” said Amherst-Pelham Regional School Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris. Anna...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parents concerned after alarming robocall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Parents are concerned after receiving a robocall from Springfield Public Schools on Monday night. The call alerted parents about attempted lurings in the Springfield area. Part of the automated message stated, “We want to remind families to talk with their students, especially the younger ones, about stranger...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday

Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what they are seeing on the roads for arrests while operating under the influence. Between colds, COVID-19,and the flu, how can parents prevent kids from catching these illnesses?. Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds. Updated: 4...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy