KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball wins sixth straight in Doniphan-Trumbull sweep
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia traveled to play Doniphan-Trumbull Tuesday night. The Hawkettes swept the Cardinals, 3-0, to earn their sixth consecutive victory. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball handles Crete in triangular
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings volleyball hosted a triangular with Crete and Gothenburg Tuesday. In the first matchup of the day, the Tigers played against the Cardinals and won 2-0. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball sweeps York University in dominate fashion
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The now seventh-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team used its depth to sweep York University (-15, -7, -12) Monday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was just the second all-time meeting between the Lopers (13-1) and NAIA Panthers (2-10). Coming off a tough MIAA...
thebestmix1055.com
Jordan Larson joins Midland VB staff as Volunteer assistant
FREMONT, Neb. – As a national champion, a three-time All-American, and a three-time Olympian, Jordan Larson boasts a résumé that ranks her among the greatest players in the history of volleyball in the United States. The Hooper, Nebraska native is now hoping to lend some of that...
KSNB Local4
Hastings softball blasts Lexington on Senior Night
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings softball hosted Lexington on its Senior Night Tuesday. It was an emotional pregame for the Tigers, who won the game 11-1. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2022-23 class released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -The Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its third class for the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
KSNB Local4
Taylor wins NAIA Attacker of the Week for Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thedford native and Hastings College senior outside hitter Marlee Taylor was named the NAIA National Attacker of the Week Tuesday. The honor comes after Taylor earned 76 kills with a .397 hitting percentage, while also adding 10 digs and seven blocks across five matches for the Broncos, who went 4-1 during that span.
Daily Nebraskan
POINT: Husker football student section needs to change negative culture
Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska RB Allen out for season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two...
WOWT
Mickey Joseph discusses Huskers defensive coordinator move, also the end of Ajay Allen’s season
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph on Tuesday explained why he made a change at defensive coordinator, moving Bill Busch into the job Erik Chinander had for more than four years. “Chinander is a good man and a good coach, but the numbers did not add up....
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday
Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
Report: Nebraska Has Three Leading Candidates for Next Coach
Several coaches from different conferences are reportedly being considered for the job.
KSNB Local4
UNK, UNMC launch early admission pathway program for nursing students
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - A new agreement between the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Kearney streamlines the process for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing. The partner institutions recently launched an early admission pathway program for students who start their Bachelor of...
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move
Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Nebraska Rumors
There's growing speculation that the Nebraska Cornhuskers could make a run at Jackson State head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to fill their coaching vacancy. Several media outlets have suggested that the Huskers should take a serious look at Sanders after seeing what he's built in...
