Girard Wins Big at Home Against Galena

QB Luke Niggemann with the fake hand-off and sneaks in with a touchdown. Trojans lead 6-0.

Galena’s Zane Turner would take the kick-off and find an open hole and go all the way. Game is tied at 6-6.

But Niggemann once again, with a hand-off to Beau Harris who will get into the end zone and they lead 13-6.

Girard defends their home turf and wins big at home over Galena 41-20

