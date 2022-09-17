Girard Wins Big at Home Against Galena
QB Luke Niggemann with the fake hand-off and sneaks in with a touchdown. Trojans lead 6-0.
Galena’s Zane Turner would take the kick-off and find an open hole and go all the way. Game is tied at 6-6.
But Niggemann once again, with a hand-off to Beau Harris who will get into the end zone and they lead 13-6.
Girard defends their home turf and wins big at home over Galena 41-20
