pcpatriot.com
Big Plays Give Radford Victory over Galax
Radford and Galax both entered their game undefeated for the second year in a row. Last year Galax pulled out an overtime victory. Radford came into this game looking to avenge the loss from last year and get its first win over Galax in 7 years. It took a Bobcat defense that found a way to make stops and an offense that continued to get big plays to seal the win.
WSLS
POW: Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones scampers to Week 4 honors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville welcomed Dan River Friday night with a chance to be 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and senior running back Jahmal Jones made sure there would be no doubt in the outcome. The three-time VHSL state track champion rushed for 318 yards on just...
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: Christiansburg's Tanner Evans
Christiansburg football is currently undefeated at 3-0. And in the Blue Demons' last game, Tanner Evans threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 41-0 victory over William Byrd.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
WSLS
Renovations coming to Bisset Park in Radford
RADFORD, Va. – The City of Radford is investing more than $300,000 to renovate Bisset Park. During the construction, the park will undergo two phases, one this fall and another in the spring. After the renovations are complete, the park will feature some amenities that city leaders have been...
One injured after weekend shooting in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting in Bluefield this weekend left one injured according to information from the Bluefield Police Department. The shooting happened Saturday, September 17, 2022 around 11:30 P.M. at night on Fairfax Street. According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a man was shot and injured. Adams says an […]
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Wednesday ahead of cold front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the last full day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Southwest and Central Virginia will continue to deal with summer-like heat ahead of an approaching cold front. Patchy fog will linger in spots for the Wednesday morning commute. Otherwise, more sunshine is in...
WSLS
No one hurt after early morning fire at Bojangles in Pulaski County
FAIRLAWN, Va. – No one was hurt after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Bojangles in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. Authorities say the fire happened in the Fairlawn area of the county and was contained in the kitchen. At this time, there...
wfxrtv.com
Multiple injured, families displaced in Roanoke apartment fire
Update: 2:15 a.m. Wednesday— Several people are hurt, roughly 100 displaced, after a late night apartment building fire at Stratford Village Apartments, according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback. The call came in at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night,and Chief Hoback said crews arrived just minutes later. Smoke...
Kingsport Times-News
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke restaurant fire deemed electrical
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke restaurant has been ruled by investigators to be electrical. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called late the morning of September 17 to the fire on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE in downtown Roanoke. Crews found there had been a fire at the front of a restaurant, Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, activating the building’s sprinkler system, which put out the fire.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
wcyb.com
Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities said while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Highway 421 at Patty Branch Road ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
WDBJ7.com
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
WSLS
‘Heartbroken and grief-stricken’: New details on shooting that left one Roanoke teen dead
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the second time this month a Roanoke teenager has lost their life to gun violence. Police said Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot and killed, and described the incident as an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot. Earlier this month, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed his...
pmg-va.com
Fugitive taken into custody
A fugitive on the run for a month was taken into custody last week after she allegedly threatened to burn down a house while barricaded inside, and then escaped Galax police through a window. In other recent incidents, Galax police arrested two men for drug violations involving suboxone. On Aug....
WSET
Town of Pulaski installs new electric vehicle charging stations in the area
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Town of Pulaski made a pretty exciting announcement for electric vehicle drivers. The town has installed two charging stations for electric cars at the corner of Washington and First Street. They said these stations were funded with ARPA funds. The charging station...
WSLS
Eyesore turned asset: Ramada Inn in Roanoke to become greenspace
ROANOKE, Va. – George’s Flowers on Franklin Road used to have a Ramada Inn as a next-door neighbor back in the day. George’s co-owner Doug Lindamood said he is relieved to see it’s now a pile of rubble. “I remember when this hotel was practically brand...
WDBJ7.com
Concerns continue to grow as bus delays at Roanoke City Public Schools continue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Parents are getting more concerned over continued bus delays with Roanoke City Public Schools. Parents told WDBJ7 the issues started in the first few weeks of school. But that was nearly a month ago, and bus delays are still happening. “This is the biggest issue I’ve...
