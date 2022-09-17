ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

pcpatriot.com

Big Plays Give Radford Victory over Galax

Radford and Galax both entered their game undefeated for the second year in a row. Last year Galax pulled out an overtime victory. Radford came into this game looking to avenge the loss from last year and get its first win over Galax in 7 years. It took a Bobcat defense that found a way to make stops and an offense that continued to get big plays to seal the win.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

POW: Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones scampers to Week 4 honors

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville welcomed Dan River Friday night with a chance to be 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and senior running back Jahmal Jones made sure there would be no doubt in the outcome. The three-time VHSL state track champion rushed for 318 yards on just...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Renovations coming to Bisset Park in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – The City of Radford is investing more than $300,000 to renovate Bisset Park. During the construction, the park will undergo two phases, one this fall and another in the spring. After the renovations are complete, the park will feature some amenities that city leaders have been...
RADFORD, VA
WVNS

One injured after weekend shooting in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting in Bluefield this weekend left one injured according to information from the Bluefield Police Department. The shooting happened Saturday, September 17, 2022 around 11:30 P.M. at night on Fairfax Street. According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a man was shot and injured. Adams says an […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Warm Wednesday ahead of cold front

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the last full day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Southwest and Central Virginia will continue to deal with summer-like heat ahead of an approaching cold front. Patchy fog will linger in spots for the Wednesday morning commute. Otherwise, more sunshine is in...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Multiple injured, families displaced in Roanoke apartment fire

Update: 2:15 a.m. Wednesday— Several people are hurt, roughly 100 displaced, after a late night apartment building fire at Stratford Village Apartments, according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback. The call came in at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night,and Chief Hoback said crews arrived just minutes later. Smoke...
ROANOKE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke restaurant fire deemed electrical

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke restaurant has been ruled by investigators to be electrical. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called late the morning of September 17 to the fire on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE in downtown Roanoke. Crews found there had been a fire at the front of a restaurant, Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, activating the building’s sprinkler system, which put out the fire.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities said while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Highway 421 at Patty Branch Road ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
ABINGDON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Fugitive taken into custody

A fugitive on the run for a month was taken into custody last week after she allegedly threatened to burn down a house while barricaded inside, and then escaped Galax police through a window. In other recent incidents, Galax police arrested two men for drug violations involving suboxone. On Aug....
GALAX, VA

