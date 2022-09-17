Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools
Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
KJCT8
Montrose High School lockdown lifted, may have been caused by ‘prank call’
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose High School was on lockdown earlier today after a reported threat of a shooter in the building. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and the school district released the following statement:. Montrose County School District has received confirmation that several other...
KJCT8
Montrose “swatting” follow-up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
Montrose High School on lockdown as police investigate threat
Montrose High School is on lockdown. It's one of several lockdowns in Colorado Monday afternoon.School District and local law enforcement are searching to confirm the credibility of a threat received today, but officials couldn't immediately elaborate on the nature of the threat.Law enforcement is actively searching the school at this time and working with school staff to investigate the threat, according to School District spokesman Matt Jenkins. The school sits in Montrose County, in the Western Slope, about 300 miles southwest of Denver.Also Monday afternoon, one student was arrested at Adams City High School in Commerce City following a lockdown at the school. In Denver, East High School students were evacuated after a threat was called into the school Monday afternoon. And in Alamosa, police have given an "all clear" after schools were placed on lockdown and no threat was found by law enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
Fentanyl Crisis CMU meeting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, many organizations like Voices for Awareness went to a public meeting at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom to discuss an update on the fentanyl crisis in Grand Junction. While these organizations attended CMU, some reached out to the community before the event happened. “One of our main focuses is to get the public to understand that we are living in a time that you do not have to have a traditional drug problem in order to die from these drugs,” said Amy Neville, President of the Alexander Neville Foundation. According to Neville, the crisis has become a big problem in Grand Junction and across the country.
KJCT8
KJCT SWATTING FOLO
WELL, THE FALL SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS IN TWO DAYS... MESA COUNTY DETECTIVES NEED YOUR HELP TO SOLVE A COLD CASE... HARD TO BELIEVE IT, BUT ELECTION DAY IS JUST SEVEN WEEKS AWAY. KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM MDT. Live to VOD...
coloradosun.com
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
KJCT8
Public views potential design of recreation center
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction residents were able to get an idea of what a new recreation center in might look like. City Council held a public workshop so people could get a look at some designs and submit their input about the proposed rec center Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
KJCT8
Coloradans needed to design new license plate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary. “This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years...
nbc11news.com
Structure replacement near Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work continues this week near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel on I-70. Drivers traveling westbound can anticipate an ongoing closure of the far-right lane. From Monday, September 19, 2022, through Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, drivers should expect a...
KJCT8
Secretary of State investigating Garfield County sheriff for alleged campaign violations
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Garfield County Sheriff is under investigation for possibly breaking campaign finance rules in order to support of U.S Rep Lauren Boebert. Sheriff Lou Vallario now has ten days to respond. David Wheeler, with American Muckrakers PAC, filed a complaint with the Secretary of State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KJCT8
21st annual car show
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday morning was a great day to look at some old classic cars. Downtown Grand Junction was the host to the 21st annual car show. Residents got the opportunity to check out plenty of classic cars, listen to music, and interact with other residents. I...
nbc11news.com
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
nbc11news.com
Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans...
KJCT8
Comic Con 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another event to pick from over the weekend because Comic Con was in town! Comic Con is a comic book convention with a focus on comic book culture. The event took place downtown at the convention center. You could purchase a ticket for only $5 at the door and enjoy costumes of your favorite characters. While there I saw everyone from Mario and Luigi, Captain Marvel, and The Hulk.
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
KJCT8
2022 Candidate forum luncheon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re only seven weeks away from November midterm election. Voters will head to the polls on November eight. Today, Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum luncheon. The idea is to give the candidates time to talk about their plans and tell residents what they would do if elected.
KJCT8
Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado Parks and Wildlife finds evidence of zebra mussels in Highline Lake
State officials have confirmed the presence of an invasive zebra mussel in Highline Lake located at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine invasive species sampling September 14. Two CPW experts have independently confirmed the identification of the mussel through visual identification methods and genetic confirmation was also made on the sample.
Comments / 0