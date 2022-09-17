Montrose High School is on lockdown. It's one of several lockdowns in Colorado Monday afternoon.School District and local law enforcement are searching to confirm the credibility of a threat received today, but officials couldn't immediately elaborate on the nature of the threat.Law enforcement is actively searching the school at this time and working with school staff to investigate the threat, according to School District spokesman Matt Jenkins. The school sits in Montrose County, in the Western Slope, about 300 miles southwest of Denver.Also Monday afternoon, one student was arrested at Adams City High School in Commerce City following a lockdown at the school. In Denver, East High School students were evacuated after a threat was called into the school Monday afternoon. And in Alamosa, police have given an "all clear" after schools were placed on lockdown and no threat was found by law enforcement.

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO