Grand Junction, CO

heartoftherockiesradio.com

False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools

Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Montrose “swatting” follow-up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Montrose High School on lockdown as police investigate threat

Montrose High School is on lockdown. It's one of several lockdowns in Colorado Monday afternoon.School District and local law enforcement are searching to confirm the credibility of a threat received today, but officials couldn't immediately elaborate on the nature of the threat.Law enforcement is actively searching the school at this time and working with school staff to investigate the threat, according to School District spokesman Matt Jenkins. The school sits in Montrose County, in the Western Slope, about 300 miles southwest of Denver.Also Monday afternoon, one student was arrested at Adams City High School in Commerce City following a lockdown at the school. In Denver, East High School students were evacuated after a threat was called into the school Monday afternoon. And in Alamosa, police have given an "all clear" after schools were placed on lockdown and no threat was found by law enforcement.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Grand Junction, CO
Education
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Mesa County, CO
Education
County
Mesa County, CO
KJCT8

Fentanyl Crisis CMU meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, many organizations like Voices for Awareness went to a public meeting at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom to discuss an update on the fentanyl crisis in Grand Junction. While these organizations attended CMU, some reached out to the community before the event happened. “One of our main focuses is to get the public to understand that we are living in a time that you do not have to have a traditional drug problem in order to die from these drugs,” said Amy Neville, President of the Alexander Neville Foundation. According to Neville, the crisis has become a big problem in Grand Junction and across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KJCT SWATTING FOLO

WELL, THE FALL SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS IN TWO DAYS... MESA COUNTY DETECTIVES NEED YOUR HELP TO SOLVE A COLD CASE... HARD TO BELIEVE IT, BUT ELECTION DAY IS JUST SEVEN WEEKS AWAY. KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM MDT. Live to VOD...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Public views potential design of recreation center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction residents were able to get an idea of what a new recreation center in might look like. City Council held a public workshop so people could get a look at some designs and submit their input about the proposed rec center Tuesday night.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Coloradans needed to design new license plate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary. “This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Structure replacement near Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work continues this week near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel on I-70. Drivers traveling westbound can anticipate an ongoing closure of the far-right lane. From Monday, September 19, 2022, through Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, drivers should expect a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Education
KJCT8

21st annual car show

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday morning was a great day to look at some old classic cars. Downtown Grand Junction was the host to the 21st annual car show. Residents got the opportunity to check out plenty of classic cars, listen to music, and interact with other residents. I...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Invasive species found in Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
LOMA, CO
nbc11news.com

Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans...
MESA, CO
KJCT8

Comic Con 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another event to pick from over the weekend because Comic Con was in town! Comic Con is a comic book convention with a focus on comic book culture. The event took place downtown at the convention center. You could purchase a ticket for only $5 at the door and enjoy costumes of your favorite characters. While there I saw everyone from Mario and Luigi, Captain Marvel, and The Hulk.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

2022 Candidate forum luncheon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re only seven weeks away from November midterm election. Voters will head to the polls on November eight. Today, Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum luncheon. The idea is to give the candidates time to talk about their plans and tell residents what they would do if elected.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado Parks and Wildlife finds evidence of zebra mussels in Highline Lake

State officials have confirmed the presence of an invasive zebra mussel in Highline Lake located at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine invasive species sampling September 14. Two CPW experts have independently confirmed the identification of the mussel through visual identification methods and genetic confirmation was also made on the sample.
COLORADO STATE

