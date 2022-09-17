ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan prep football notebook: Big win streaks come to an end in Week 4

All good things come to an end. For two of the state’s juggernaut football programs, Week 4 meant the end of two impressive win streaks. Warren De La Salle is considered one of the best teams in Michigan, regardless of division. The Pilots entered Week 4 with a 16-game win streak that spanned through last year’s Division 2 state championship. However, De La Salle saw its streak end last Friday when rival Brother Rice rolled into Wayne State and pulled off the 43-42 upset.
Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Last year’s top Michigan high school basketball player and recent Eastern Michigan transfer Emoni Bates was arrested this weekend and is facing two gun charges. Bates, 18, of Ypsilanti, was arraigned Monday afternoon (Sept. 19) the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and altering the...
EMU basketball star & former top recruit Emoni Bates arraigned on gun charges

(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates was arraigned on gun charges Monday afternoon. EMU announced he was suspended from "practice and playing privileges" following the arraignment. We are aware of a situation involving men's basketball student-athlete Emoni Bates. Eastern Michigan University takes all allegations of this...
2023 four-star big man Papa Kante lists Michigan in top five

Four-star 2023 big man Papa Kante listed the Michigan Wolverines in his top five list over the weekend, along with Maryland, Rutgers, Pitt and Memphis. Kante visited Michigan back in June, as Juwan Howard has been going after him hard on the recruiting trail. Kante is the 91st-ranked recruit in his class on the 247Sports composite, the 12th-best center and the 3rd-best recruit from the state of Connecticut.
Grand Blanc volleyball wins against Davison in close match

Grand Blanc wins against Davison in high school volleyball. Grand Blanc volleyball player Remi Madison (5) spikes the ball while Davison’s players Ryan Garrett (12) and Abigail Latchana (10) jump to block it during a varsity volleyball game at Davison High School on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Grand Blanc High School won against Davison.Get Photo.
Michigan football looks good, but is it real?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
