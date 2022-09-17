Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Big win streaks come to an end in Week 4
All good things come to an end. For two of the state’s juggernaut football programs, Week 4 meant the end of two impressive win streaks. Warren De La Salle is considered one of the best teams in Michigan, regardless of division. The Pilots entered Week 4 with a 16-game win streak that spanned through last year’s Division 2 state championship. However, De La Salle saw its streak end last Friday when rival Brother Rice rolled into Wayne State and pulled off the 43-42 upset.
MLive.com
See top Ann Arbor-area performances, cast your vote for Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – This week, MLive has selected eight Ann Arbor-area athletes for readers to choose between for the top performer of the week of Sept. 14-20. Readers will have unlimited voting until midnight on Sunday. The winner will then be announced Monday morning. Coaches are encouraged to nominate...
MLive.com
One thing Michigan football is not doing has contributed to hot start
ANN ARBOR -- Through their 3-0 start, the Wolverines are doing almost everything at a high level. They’ve scored the most points in the country. They’ve allowed just 17. Their special teams play has been elite. But one thing they’re not doing has also contributed to the hot...
MLive.com
Which Ann Arbor-area football teams are trending in right direction after Week 4?
ANN ARBOR – We’re basically halfway through the high school football regular season and there are several Ann Arbor area teams that stand out above the rest. We’ve put together a list of teams that are trending up and we’ve ranked the Top 10 teams in the area as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Last year’s top Michigan high school basketball player and recent Eastern Michigan transfer Emoni Bates was arrested this weekend and is facing two gun charges. Bates, 18, of Ypsilanti, was arraigned Monday afternoon (Sept. 19) the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and altering the...
WXYZ
EMU basketball star & former top recruit Emoni Bates arraigned on gun charges
(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates was arraigned on gun charges Monday afternoon. EMU announced he was suspended from "practice and playing privileges" following the arraignment. We are aware of a situation involving men's basketball student-athlete Emoni Bates. Eastern Michigan University takes all allegations of this...
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
Eastern Michigan football upsets another Power Five team with dominant run game
Eastern Michigan’s football team doesn’t shy away from playing Power Five teams. And it doesn’t have a problem beating them either. For the fourth time under head coach Chris Creighton, the Eagles knocked off a Power Five team as they defeated Arizona State 30-21 on Saturday. Running...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Overheard at Jim Harbaugh’s press conference: A sophomore lineman could redshirt
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 3-0 after drubbing UConn on Saturday in the nonconference finale. Next up for the Wolverines: Big Ten games, starting with Maryland this Saturday. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and a few of his players met with the media on Monday (Sep. 19) to discuss the season so far and what to expect in conference play.
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: What have we learned from Michigan’s 3-0 start?
The Michigan football team just wrapped the nonconference portion of its schedule with another blowout win, but this episode of Wolverine Confidential starts with a salute to Eastern Michigan. The Eagles won at Arizona State on Saturday night and are 2-1 on the season. Kudos to Chris Creighton and EMU.
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star big man Papa Kante lists Michigan in top five
Four-star 2023 big man Papa Kante listed the Michigan Wolverines in his top five list over the weekend, along with Maryland, Rutgers, Pitt and Memphis. Kante visited Michigan back in June, as Juwan Howard has been going after him hard on the recruiting trail. Kante is the 91st-ranked recruit in his class on the 247Sports composite, the 12th-best center and the 3rd-best recruit from the state of Connecticut.
MLive.com
New boss says Tigers will be bold this winter: ‘We can’t be risk averse’
DETROIT -- New Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris didn’t directly answer the question that is probably most vexing for fans: After years of painful rebuilding, are the Tigers about to start rebuilding again?. But the newly hired executive did promise the Tigers wouldn’t sit still this winter. Expect some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Maryland coach: ‘We have nothing to lose’ facing Big Ten champ Michigan
Maryland is off to a fast start this season, but head coach Mike Locksley knows his program’s place in the Big Ten’s pecking order. The Terrapins are 3-0 with an offense putting up 499 yards per game. They’re still heavy underdogs at No. 4 Michigan on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
MLive.com
Grand Blanc volleyball wins against Davison in close match
Grand Blanc wins against Davison in high school volleyball. Grand Blanc volleyball player Remi Madison (5) spikes the ball while Davison’s players Ryan Garrett (12) and Abigail Latchana (10) jump to block it during a varsity volleyball game at Davison High School on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Grand Blanc High School won against Davison.Get Photo.
Michigan football looks good, but is it real?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland
The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Comments / 0