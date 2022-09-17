ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres beat Diamondbacks 12-3

The Padres got the best of both worlds on Friday night, getting a dominant pitching effort from Blake Snell combined with an offensive explosion. Snell allowed just 1 earned run across 7 innings, while the offense scored 12 runs on 17 hits, including 4 home runs. It was a much needed easy victory for the Padres as they kept pace with the Brewers in the wild card race, after Milwaukee earned a walk-off win against the Yankees. The Padres hold a game and a half lead over the Brewers for the final wild card spot after Friday's win.

97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Cardinals 5-0

The Padres beat the Cardinals 5-0 on Tuesday night in one of their most complete performances of the season. Mike Clevinger, Nick Martinez, Tim Hill and Luis Garcia combined to limit the Cardinals to just 5 hits en route to a combined shutout.
