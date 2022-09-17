9/16 Highlight Zone – Week Five
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll blanked Bishop Dwenger in the "Game of the Week" as the Chargers tightened their grip on the lead in the SAC standings, Norwell blasted New Haven to stake their claim as the NE8's best, and West Noble topped previously undefeated Fairfield to shake things up in the NECC in week five of the Highlight Zone!
