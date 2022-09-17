Read full article on original website
Related
John Boyega Shares More Details On Only Dating Black Women
Star Wars and The Woman King star John Boyega went viral this week for sharing his dating preferences. In a recent interview with British GQ, the star shared that he only looks for a Black romantic partner. “I only date Black,” Boyega told the publication, per Madame Noire. “Then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is […] The post John Boyega Shares More Details On Only Dating Black Women appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
msn.com
Prince William Gives an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'Spoiled Rotten, I'm Sure.'
Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis are in good hands! During a surprise walk about on Saturday, Prince William, confirmed the news to a royal watcher who asked about the status of the monarch’s dogs. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he told the mourner...
msn.com
Mini Dachshund's Adorable Obsession With a Chicken Is Too Cute to Miss
You never know who your pup is going to befriend. It might be a child on the playground, the mailman, or even another animal. The latter is the exact scenario that one mini-Dachshund found herself in when she met a chicken — and now her owner is calling her "obsessed."
Comments / 0