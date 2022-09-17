Read full article on original website
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 6
CLAY-CHALKVILLE (5-0) AT THOMPSON (3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Warriors Stadium, Alabaster. Last week: Class 6A top-ranked Clay-Chalkville beat Center Point 56-19 and Class 7A seventh-ranked Thompson beat Chelsea 48-3. The skinny: Clay-Chalkville has won both games in the series, including 27-7 the last time they played in 1999. Both...
Will Anderson will get his $20. LB breaks down Alabama turnover pool
Alabama’s two-game turnover drought was a topic of discussion Saturday afternoon in the Crimson Tide locker room. The defense knew they were missing the momentum-changing plays synonymous with the unit in years past. So, before facing Louisiana-Monroe, they made it a little interesting. “We was talking as a defense...
wbrc.com
Hoover senior helps Team USA bring home baseball world championship
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover senior, RJ Hamilton, helped Team USA bring home the 18U Baseball World Cup!. The U.S. defeated the Chinese Taipei to win gold in Sarasota! It’s the United States’ fifth gold medal in the last six World Cups at the 18U level. The Vanderbilt...
Terry Bowden: ‘You could be 10-0 at Auburn and save your career, but you haven’t saved your job’
On a day when the college football vultures were circling Auburn to get a whiff of Bryan Harsin news, Terry Bowden - now the coach at Louisiana Monroe - was licking his wounds after a 63-7 loss to Alabama when he made a reference to the Tigers. The comment was...
2023 Alabama football schedule released
The 2023 Alabama football schedule is complete now that the SEC unveiled its full slate for next fall. The season will begin with home dates with Middle Tennessee State and Texas while league play will begin Sept. 23 with Ole Miss coming to Tuscaloosa. This matchup was moved to near the end of the 2022 schedule with Alabama traveling to Oxford on Nov. 12.
KTLO
Game time for Hogs’ match up with Alabama announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in...
Saban updates status of Alabama football’s Khyree Jackson and JoJo Earle
Alabama starting cornerback Khyree Jackson was spotted leaving Bryant-Denny Stadium in a walking boot on Saturday. Per Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, the senior has a sprained ankle. Jackson was injured on Brian Branch’s 68-yard punt return touchdown in the second half of the 56-point win. Saban doesn’t think...
Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit
Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
Report: Alabama OC Bill O’Brien on Nebraska’s ‘wish list’
The college coaching carousel is slowly turning its gears just three weeks into the 2022-23 season. After Auburn’s Bryan Harsin was tied to Arizona State, a Tuesday report brought an Alabama coach’s name into the fold for another historic program. Bill O’Brien, in his second year as offensive...
ULM’s Terry Bowden: ‘Alabama just built us a weight room today’
Non-conference blowouts are part of the economics of college football. Every year, blue-collar programs pay smaller schools to come to town with the expectation not of a close game, but of exposure and a lofty payday. Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden knew as much heading into Alabama. The ensuing 63-7...
Henry Ruggs III training video nothing new
Video of former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III training on a football field that appeared on Sunday across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter predates the ex-Alabama standout’s current legal problems. The video, sometimes presented with a caption such as “Henry Ruggs is back to training,” sparked puzzlement and outrage...
WAFF
Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
wbrc.com
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
8 with Alabama roots among Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees
Eight players from Alabama high schools and colleges are among the 129 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, including two who reached finalist status for the Class of 2022. Offensive tackle Willie Anderson and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware did not make it through...
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
wvtm13.com
Jimmie Hale Mission burns 40-year lease with Birmingham, focus on renovating dorms for clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Hale Mission burned its 40-year lease with Birmingham and started a capital campaign to renovate living space for clients. Learn more in the video above.
wbrc.com
76-year-old Birmingham woman dies following multi-vehicle accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 76-year-old Birmingham woman died following a multi-vehicle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries as a passenger in a multi-vehicle wreck. The accident happened in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue...
