Pelham, AL

AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 6

CLAY-CHALKVILLE (5-0) AT THOMPSON (3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Warriors Stadium, Alabaster. Last week: Class 6A top-ranked Clay-Chalkville beat Center Point 56-19 and Class 7A seventh-ranked Thompson beat Chelsea 48-3. The skinny: Clay-Chalkville has won both games in the series, including 27-7 the last time they played in 1999. Both...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover senior helps Team USA bring home baseball world championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover senior, RJ Hamilton, helped Team USA bring home the 18U Baseball World Cup!. The U.S. defeated the Chinese Taipei to win gold in Sarasota! It’s the United States’ fifth gold medal in the last six World Cups at the 18U level. The Vanderbilt...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

2023 Alabama football schedule released

The 2023 Alabama football schedule is complete now that the SEC unveiled its full slate for next fall. The season will begin with home dates with Middle Tennessee State and Texas while league play will begin Sept. 23 with Ole Miss coming to Tuscaloosa. This matchup was moved to near the end of the 2022 schedule with Alabama traveling to Oxford on Nov. 12.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KTLO

Game time for Hogs’ match up with Alabama announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit

Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#American Football
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Henry Ruggs III training video nothing new

Video of former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III training on a football field that appeared on Sunday across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter predates the ex-Alabama standout’s current legal problems. The video, sometimes presented with a caption such as “Henry Ruggs is back to training,” sparked puzzlement and outrage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WAFF

Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
TALLADEGA, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
wbrc.com

76-year-old Birmingham woman dies following multi-vehicle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 76-year-old Birmingham woman died following a multi-vehicle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries as a passenger in a multi-vehicle wreck. The accident happened in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
