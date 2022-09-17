ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

KCTV 5

Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
OAK GROVE, MO
KCTV 5

Eastbound I-70 closed in KCK after dump truck hits overhead sign

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic of Interstate 70 in KCK is shut down after a dump truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The incident happened just past James Street at 3:41 a.m. Eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 10 or 11 a.m., as the Kansas Department of Transportation will need to remove and replace the sign before traffic will be allowed back underneath. The sign currently remains in its position, but is damaged.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged with murder after woman is shot in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has been charged with murder after a woman was shot in Shawnee over the weekend. Doniel Sublett has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $3 million. The charge comes after a KCK woman, 25-year-old Kathleen J. Dampier, was...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Roger Golubski speaks with KCTV5 from his Edwardsville home

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski, a former KCK detective facing federal charges, is awaiting trial at his home. When a KCTV5 crew knocked on his door, Golubski answered. He directed all questions to his defense attorney, Tom Lemon. On Monday, Judge Rachel Schwartz denied a request to keep Golubski...
EDWARDSVILLE, KS
KCTV 5

Woman dies following Tuesday evening shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a woman who was shot on Tuesday evening died from her injuries. Just before 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Cypress Ave. after someone heard gunshots. While officers were on their way, 911 dispatchers received multiple additional calls about a shooting in the same block.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KU granted $2.4 million to add intelligence degrees to national security programs

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has been given $2.4 million to add biotech, information tech and cybersecurity degrees to its national security program. The University of Kansas says it has received a $2.4 million grant from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to add undergraduate degrees in biotechnology, information technology and cybersecurity to its existing intelligence and national security program.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Yet another Oak Grove mother speaks about her son’s fentanyl overdose

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re continuing a conversation surrounding several recent fentanyl overdoses in Oak Grove. Today, KCTV5 talked to another family that almost lost their child to an overdose last week. It was all captured on their Ring doorbell. A notification popped up on Crystal Cramer’s phone...
OAK GROVE, MO
KCTV 5

AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
TOPEKA, KS

