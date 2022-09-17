KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic of Interstate 70 in KCK is shut down after a dump truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The incident happened just past James Street at 3:41 a.m. Eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 10 or 11 a.m., as the Kansas Department of Transportation will need to remove and replace the sign before traffic will be allowed back underneath. The sign currently remains in its position, but is damaged.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO