The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Normally a basketball stronghold, Lawrence pumped for football as Jayhawks start 3-0
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On a hot September Sunday the Simple Truth Campus ministry group consisting of KU alums and current students hit the field on campus for an intense game of flag football. A sport that for years hasn’t been a bright spot for the Jayhawks.
Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
Eastbound I-70 closed in KCK after dump truck hits overhead sign
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic of Interstate 70 in KCK is shut down after a dump truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The incident happened just past James Street at 3:41 a.m. Eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 10 or 11 a.m., as the Kansas Department of Transportation will need to remove and replace the sign before traffic will be allowed back underneath. The sign currently remains in its position, but is damaged.
State organization honors Olathe East SRO for valor during school shooting
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A local school resource officer is looking at a host of honors for his response to an active shooter this spring. School Resource Officer Erik Clark accepted an award for valor Tuesday night from a group close to his heart. On March 4, parents rushed to...
Fall weather forecast: Will Kansas City's hot summer impact your fall plans?
Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home. Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his trial, a federal judge has ruled. Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Did you speak to a Michael Hendricks about buying a freezer? Grandview police want to talk
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is looking to speak with anyone who talked to a Michael Hendricks about purchasing a chest freezer last spring. The police said that they are looking for people who spoke with the Grain Valley, Missouri, man as part of “an active felony investigation.”
Man charged with murder after woman is shot in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has been charged with murder after a woman was shot in Shawnee over the weekend. Doniel Sublett has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $3 million. The charge comes after a KCK woman, 25-year-old Kathleen J. Dampier, was...
Roger Golubski speaks with KCTV5 from his Edwardsville home
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski, a former KCK detective facing federal charges, is awaiting trial at his home. When a KCTV5 crew knocked on his door, Golubski answered. He directed all questions to his defense attorney, Tom Lemon. On Monday, Judge Rachel Schwartz denied a request to keep Golubski...
Woman dies following Tuesday evening shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a woman who was shot on Tuesday evening died from her injuries. Just before 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Cypress Ave. after someone heard gunshots. While officers were on their way, 911 dispatchers received multiple additional calls about a shooting in the same block.
31st & Main could be spared demolition if given historic recognition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Historic Kansas City is working to save the buildings at 31st Street and Main Street, asking the City Planning Commission to give the area a historic designation. The commission will review the recommendation and make a decision on what will happen to the four buildings...
Police conducting homicide investigation after body is found in KC apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What was initially considered a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department. According to police, officers went to the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person who was unresponsive.
KU granted $2.4 million to add intelligence degrees to national security programs
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has been given $2.4 million to add biotech, information tech and cybersecurity degrees to its national security program. The University of Kansas says it has received a $2.4 million grant from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to add undergraduate degrees in biotechnology, information technology and cybersecurity to its existing intelligence and national security program.
Shawnee police investigating homicide following Sunday shooting inside apartment
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A homicide investigation is now underway after a 25-year-old woman died following a shooting in Shawnee on Sunday evening. Police were called out to the 7400 block of Flint St. to investigate a reported medical emergency. When the first officer arrived on the scene, they heard...
Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, Brendan Hunt announced as headliners for Thundergong!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans of Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live will get a taste of both at Thundergong! at the Uptown Theater. Organizers announced Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen and Brendan Hunt as the first celebrity entertainers for the charity event on Nov. 12. The event partners with...
Hit-and-run involving 2 trucks, Winnebago on US 71 Highway leaves one dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person who had stopped to help a stalled-out Winnebago on northbound U.S. Highway 71 was struck and killed in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated a Winnebago Minnie experienced engine trouble and broke down Sunday at 8:15 p.m. on the highway near 85th Street.
Yet another Oak Grove mother speaks about her son’s fentanyl overdose
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re continuing a conversation surrounding several recent fentanyl overdoses in Oak Grove. Today, KCTV5 talked to another family that almost lost their child to an overdose last week. It was all captured on their Ring doorbell. A notification popped up on Crystal Cramer’s phone...
AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
KCPD subject to civil rights investigation regarding employment practices
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department will be under investigation by the Department of Justice, interim police chief Joseph Mabin announced. A release stated the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ is looking into employment practices by the Kansas City Police Department. “It is the...
After former KCK detective is arrested, questions about other cases remain
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The arrest of disgraced KCKPD detective Roger Golubski on federal charges doesn’t wrap up the questions and allegations regarding corruption within the KCK Police Department. If anything, it opens the door to many more questions and many are looking for answers. What about his...
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home. Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his trial, a federal judge has ruled. Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud.
