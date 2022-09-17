ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

H.S. Golf District Results: Monday, September 19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Bull Run District and Shenandoah District golf championships help Monday, September 19. Bull Run District Meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Team Results. 1. Mountain View - 352. 2. Clarke County - 361. 3. Central - 362. 4. East Rockingham -...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona this Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8:30 a.m. The following products will be accepted: gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, kerosene, #2 fuel oil,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grafton, WV
Pendleton County, WV
Sports
Pendleton County, WV
Government
County
Pendleton County, WV
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

JMU men’s soccer powers past Georgetown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, James Madison men’s soccer notched a key win over Georgetown 2-0. The Hoyas were ranked number two in the country in this year’s United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. The Dukes improve to 3-4 overall. Georgetown outshot the Dukes 18-12 but JMU...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU football prepares for “tremendous challenge” against App State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall is a season of historic milestones for the James Madison football program. On Saturday, the Dukes will kick off Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State, the top team in the Sun Belt East Division. The Mountaineers have consistently been in the Top 25 conversation, ending the 2020 season at number 19 in the AP Rankings.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDTV

Upshur County police warns of solicitation calls

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is warning of solicitation calls several residents are receiving. The calls are coming from a company called “2nd Chance Foundation,” according to a Facebook post from the department. Authorities say the suspect had been to one resident’s home...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Whsv Endzone Week 4#Harrisonburg
WHSV

Harrisonburg School Board holds public hearing for vacant seat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City School Board held another public hearing on Tuesday evening to get feedback on who the public wants to hold the vacant school board seat. Thomas Domonoske, Diane Foucar-Szocki, and Corin Jackson are the three candidates in the running to fill Nick Swayne’s seat, who...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, September 18

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 18. James Madison field hockey pulled off an exciting comeback to defeat Liberty 3-2. After falling into a 2-0 deficit, the Dukes scored three consecutive goals to notch their first win over the Flames in nearly five years.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Elkton town council candidates talk reasons for running

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - With Election Day less than two months away, local candidates are ramping up their campaigns. Towns across Rockingham County will hold elections for their leadership and no ballot is more crowded that the one in Elkton. In total, 12 candidates will appear on the ballot for...
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater football looks to continue historic season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the first three games, Bridgewater football is undefeated in 2022. This is the first time the Eagles have posted a 3-0 record to start the season since 2019, when the team last won an ODAC title. This past weekend, Bridgewater completed its nonconference schedule with...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Authorities Search for Escaped Inmate

UNDATED – The Augusta County and Highland County Sheriff’s Offices are currently searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the county line on U-S Route 250. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance Tuesday morning in Highland County and being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Local bike shop seeing spike in sales amid rising gas prices

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More people are traveling on two wheels instead of four. According to bicycling.com, in 2021 people bought 200,000 more electric bikes than electric cars. The Shenandoah Bicycle Company said it has seen a huge spike in sales over the last two years. “I think, in this...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy