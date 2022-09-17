ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School shooting hoaxes bring back cell phone ban talk

By Liv Johnson
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – There’s been three school shooting hoaxes in Central Valley schools this week alone: two at schools in Madera and one at Bullard High School in Fresno.

For many, it’s brought up the question of whether banning phones at Bullard is still a good plan.

Fresno Unified board trustee Terry Slatic says cell phones only distract students from learning.

“Fresno Unified is a bottom 5% school district in America. We are not good at educating kids. We need to improve, and one of the ways to do that is to remove those distractions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Madera chief of police Dino Lawson says he believes cell phones in the school are necessary in case students need to call authorities or their families.

“You need those cell phones to be calling the police department or the fire department to get resources there right away. You have this tool – this great tool – but have respect for that too,” he said.

The cell phone ban at Bullard is supposed to go into effect in October but no date has been set. At a press conference on Wednesday, Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said they might have to rethink the ban.

“I am curious to know if maybe somebody adverse to the policy is part of the reason that the false hoax got triggered. We’ll have to weigh this factor against other factors. As of yet, we have not implemented that policy,” he said.

Supporters of the cell phone ban also argue that in the case of an active shooter situation, emergency lines being flooded by calls from students might make the situation worse.

Dianne Mendoza
3d ago

As a parent of 2 Bullard High students I am opposed to the cel phone ban. I feel that parents (tax payers) should have been involved in the decision before Mr. Torigian was allowed to spend thousands of dollars on his pouches. How about use that money to hire people to patrol school restrooms for weed smoking all day long.

