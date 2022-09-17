Read full article on original website
WHSV
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement - Week 5: Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of VHSL Class 3 teams will meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. Spotswood and Wilson Memorial are preparing to square off in Fishersville during week five of the high school football season. The Trailblazers enter the matchup with a 3-1 overall record while Wilson Memorial is 3-0 overall.
WHSV
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Monday, September 19
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Monday, September 19.
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
WHSV
H.S. Golf District Results: Monday, September 19
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Bull Run District and Shenandoah District golf championships help Monday, September 19. Bull Run District Meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Team Results. 1. Mountain View - 352. 2. Clarke County - 361. 3. Central - 362. 4. East Rockingham -...
WHSV
Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona this Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8:30 a.m. The following products will be accepted: gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, kerosene, #2 fuel oil,...
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer powers past Georgetown
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, James Madison men’s soccer notched a key win over Georgetown 2-0. The Hoyas were ranked number two in the country in this year’s United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. The Dukes improve to 3-4 overall. Georgetown outshot the Dukes 18-12 but JMU...
theriver953.com
Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city
The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
wsvaonline.com
Murder indictments returned for Robinson
The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
altavistajournal.com
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460
A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
bcvoice.org
New Hot Dog Stand Opens in Bridgewater
Bridgewater, Va.- The community welcomed Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in town earlier this year as it opened the doors at its new location on North Main Street.s. On May 17 of this year, Sam’s Hot Dog Stand added a new location in Bridgewater, but it wasn’t originally planned to plant its roots here.
WHSV
Harrisonburg continues to work around significant bus driver shortage
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg continues to deal with a major bus driver shortage. The city’s Department of Public Transportation is currently short 20 school bus drivers and up to 25 city bus drivers. “We just ask people to be patient. This is something that we’re working through just...
altavistajournal.com
UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
cbs19news
VSP investigating Buckingham County crash that killed Scottsville resident
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a man from Scottsville was killed in a crash in Buckingham County this past weekend. According to police, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Constitution Route and Paynes Pond Road. A 2004 Ford...
NBC 29 News
Police investigating shooting in area of 9th St. NW
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting reported in the area of 9th Street NW around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, September 18. UVA Police say city officers discovered bullet casings along Hardy Drive. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
pagevalleynews.com
Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
WHSV
JMU football prepares for “tremendous challenge” against App State
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall is a season of historic milestones for the James Madison football program. On Saturday, the Dukes will kick off Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State, the top team in the Sun Belt East Division. The Mountaineers have consistently been in the Top 25 conversation, ending the 2020 season at number 19 in the AP Rankings.
WHSV
Local bike shop seeing spike in sales amid rising gas prices
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More people are traveling on two wheels instead of four. According to bicycling.com, in 2021 people bought 200,000 more electric bikes than electric cars. The Shenandoah Bicycle Company said it has seen a huge spike in sales over the last two years. “I think, in this...
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County sees COVID spike
A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
