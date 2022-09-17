ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway, VA

WHSV

H.S. Golf District Results: Monday, September 19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Bull Run District and Shenandoah District golf championships help Monday, September 19. Bull Run District Meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Team Results. 1. Mountain View - 352. 2. Clarke County - 361. 3. Central - 362. 4. East Rockingham -...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona this Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8:30 a.m. The following products will be accepted: gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, kerosene, #2 fuel oil,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU men’s soccer powers past Georgetown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, James Madison men’s soccer notched a key win over Georgetown 2-0. The Hoyas were ranked number two in the country in this year’s United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. The Dukes improve to 3-4 overall. Georgetown outshot the Dukes 18-12 but JMU...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city

The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
WINCHESTER, VA
#Whsv Endzone Week 4
wsvaonline.com

Murder indictments returned for Robinson

The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
HARRISONBURG, VA
altavistajournal.com

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460

A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
bcvoice.org

New Hot Dog Stand Opens in Bridgewater

Bridgewater, Va.- The community welcomed Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in town earlier this year as it opened the doors at its new location on North Main Street.s. On May 17 of this year, Sam’s Hot Dog Stand added a new location in Bridgewater, but it wasn’t originally planned to plant its roots here.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Sports
altavistajournal.com

UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Police investigating shooting in area of 9th St. NW

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting reported in the area of 9th Street NW around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, September 18. UVA Police say city officers discovered bullet casings along Hardy Drive. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
SHENANDOAH, VA
WHSV

JMU football prepares for “tremendous challenge” against App State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall is a season of historic milestones for the James Madison football program. On Saturday, the Dukes will kick off Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State, the top team in the Sun Belt East Division. The Mountaineers have consistently been in the Top 25 conversation, ending the 2020 season at number 19 in the AP Rankings.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Local bike shop seeing spike in sales amid rising gas prices

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More people are traveling on two wheels instead of four. According to bicycling.com, in 2021 people bought 200,000 more electric bikes than electric cars. The Shenandoah Bicycle Company said it has seen a huge spike in sales over the last two years. “I think, in this...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Augusta County sees COVID spike

A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA

