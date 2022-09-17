ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

VOTE: Hy-Vee Team of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Vote on this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week below. Gardner-Edgerton prevailed in a 36-19 win over Olathe West. St. Pius X beat Maryville in a thriller, 34-27. Bishop Miege thumped St. James, 52-14. Liberty took down Park Hill, 49-24. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lawmakers to discuss sports betting in Missouri

Fall weather forecast: Will Kansas City's hot summer impact your fall plans?. We are just days away from the autumn equinox and it’s still feeling a lot like summer out there. What can we look forward to this upcoming season? Our team of meteorologists got out and about to deliver our fall forecast.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri legislators to discuss sports betting Monday

MISSOURI (KCTV) - A Missouri lawmaker is looking to play catch-up with Kansas on sports betting. Kansas is the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting, recently joining nearby states Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee. Further discussion on sports betting in Missouri is set to happen Monday afternoon following...
MISSOURI STATE
Sports
KCTV 5

Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
OAK GROVE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood, Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — At around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was identified as […]
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

Off-ramp from SB I-35 at Lone Elm Road closed due to injury crash

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - One person suffered critical injuries Monday morning in a car crash just off I-35. The Olathe Police Department stated a utility truck rear-ended a semi-truck at Lone Elm Road, and that the utility truck driver was in critical condition. The off-ramp will be closed until further...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Eastbound I-70 closed in KCK after dump truck hits overhead sign

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic of Interstate 70 in KCK is shut down after a dump truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The incident happened just past James Street at 3:41 a.m. Eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 10 or 11 a.m., as the Kansas Department of Transportation will need to remove and replace the sign before traffic will be allowed back underneath. The sign currently remains in its position, but is damaged.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

The fight for $15 in Kansas City is no longer a fight for a living wage

For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.  “We […] The post The fight for $15 in Kansas City is no longer a fight for a living wage appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Two occupants report serious injuries after

BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
BELTON, MO

