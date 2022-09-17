Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Normally a basketball stronghold, Lawrence pumped for football as Jayhawks start 3-0
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On a hot September Sunday the Simple Truth Campus ministry group consisting of KU alums and current students hit the field on campus for an intense game of flag football. A sport that for years hasn’t been a bright spot for the Jayhawks.
KCTV 5
VOTE: Hy-Vee Team of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Vote on this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week below. Gardner-Edgerton prevailed in a 36-19 win over Olathe West. St. Pius X beat Maryville in a thriller, 34-27. Bishop Miege thumped St. James, 52-14. Liberty took down Park Hill, 49-24. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team...
KCTV 5
Lawmakers to discuss sports betting in Missouri
Fall weather forecast: Will Kansas City's hot summer impact your fall plans?. We are just days away from the autumn equinox and it’s still feeling a lot like summer out there. What can we look forward to this upcoming season? Our team of meteorologists got out and about to deliver our fall forecast.
KCTV 5
Missouri legislators to discuss sports betting Monday
MISSOURI (KCTV) - A Missouri lawmaker is looking to play catch-up with Kansas on sports betting. Kansas is the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting, recently joining nearby states Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee. Further discussion on sports betting in Missouri is set to happen Monday afternoon following...
Missouri Home Gets Famous for Having a Pool in the Basement
There's a Missouri home that looks nice, but fairly normal on the outside. It's what's on the inside that has made it internet famous though. In the basement, it features a swimming pool. This is 3232 E Windsor Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri that was featured on Zillow. Thanks to...
Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries
One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.
5 injured in shooting in Blue Springs near 40 Highway
Around 8:50 p.m. officers were called in regard to a shooting on 40 Hwy that injured five people
KCTV 5
Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — At around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was identified as […]
KCTV 5
Off-ramp from SB I-35 at Lone Elm Road closed due to injury crash
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - One person suffered critical injuries Monday morning in a car crash just off I-35. The Olathe Police Department stated a utility truck rear-ended a semi-truck at Lone Elm Road, and that the utility truck driver was in critical condition. The off-ramp will be closed until further...
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
KCTV 5
Eastbound I-70 closed in KCK after dump truck hits overhead sign
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic of Interstate 70 in KCK is shut down after a dump truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The incident happened just past James Street at 3:41 a.m. Eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 10 or 11 a.m., as the Kansas Department of Transportation will need to remove and replace the sign before traffic will be allowed back underneath. The sign currently remains in its position, but is damaged.
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Woman dies after Monday hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
A passenger in a Mazda 3 died after the car crashed into two parked vehicles on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.
The fight for $15 in Kansas City is no longer a fight for a living wage
For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages. “We […] The post The fight for $15 in Kansas City is no longer a fight for a living wage appeared first on The Beacon.
KMZU
Two occupants report serious injuries after
BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Missouri
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Fall festivals in the Kansas City area you won’t want to miss
Whether you're in Kansas or Missouri, here are 11 upcoming fall events you won't want to miss in the Kansas City area.
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
