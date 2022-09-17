ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

NJ.com

Haddonfield defeats Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap

Allison Tighe, Gabbi Parker, and Addison Pierce each scored to lead Haddonfield past Haddon Heights 3-1 in Haddon Heights. Kylee Ferranto gave Haddon Heights (1-5) a 1-0 lead off an assist from Katelyn Schuster before Parker and Pierce sent Haddonfield (4-2) into halftime up by a goal. Allison Baxter finished...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Hamm.) ties Cedar Creek - Field hockey recap

St. Joseph scored two goals in the second half to overcome an early deficit and salvage a 2-2 tie with Cedar Creek in Hammonton. Kaelyn Winstel and Riley DeMarco found the cage in the first half for Cedar Creek, which became the first team to score against St. Joseph this season.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape over Camden Tech - Boys soccer recap

Antonio Perez scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Lenape’s 4-1 win over Camden Tech in Sicklerville. Saahil Nagar added a goal and an assist for Lenape, which snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 2-3. Richard Manuel scored for Camden Tech (2-3). The N.J....
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22

Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Atlantic County

A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday evening in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at about 8 p.m. when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hospital remains true to its urban roots | Editorial

Take a look and you might find that MRI tunnels, robotic surgery systems or even old-style X-ray machines are not the most numerous equipment to be found at South Jersey hospitals. It’s construction cranes. Or, that’s how it seems. Consider the effect that medical center building binges have...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Crash Knocks Down Utility Pole On Route 130

A crash that knocked down a utility pole and traffic signal shut down part of Route 130 in South Jersey, authorities said. Drivers were experiencing heavy delays. The crash was at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Dunns Mill Road in Bordentown Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

