Haddonfield defeats Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Allison Tighe, Gabbi Parker, and Addison Pierce each scored to lead Haddonfield past Haddon Heights 3-1 in Haddon Heights. Kylee Ferranto gave Haddon Heights (1-5) a 1-0 lead off an assist from Katelyn Schuster before Parker and Pierce sent Haddonfield (4-2) into halftime up by a goal. Allison Baxter finished...
St. Joseph (Hamm.) ties Cedar Creek - Field hockey recap
St. Joseph scored two goals in the second half to overcome an early deficit and salvage a 2-2 tie with Cedar Creek in Hammonton. Kaelyn Winstel and Riley DeMarco found the cage in the first half for Cedar Creek, which became the first team to score against St. Joseph this season.
Lenape over Camden Tech - Boys soccer recap
Antonio Perez scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Lenape’s 4-1 win over Camden Tech in Sicklerville. Saahil Nagar added a goal and an assist for Lenape, which snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 2-3. Richard Manuel scored for Camden Tech (2-3). The N.J....
HS Football: Sterling-Collingswood rivalry hits bump in road with cancellation (UPDATED)
A rivalry that kicked off in 1965 and has been played every year since, the annual Collingswood-Sterling showdown won’t happen in 2022. Collingswood athletic director Colleen Harte confirmed Tuesday morning that Sterling will not have enough players to safely field a team for Friday’s West Jersey Football League inter-division game.
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey
A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
3 males wanted for late afternoon robbery in Penn’s Landing
Police say three males surrounded a 25-year-old man and demanded his belongings at Penn’s Landing. After the victim gave them his chain, the suspects assaulted him and took off with his Jordan sneakers, a vape and his bike.
987thecoast.com
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Cumberland County: Report
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cumberland County, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Gendusa, 54, of Ancora, was struck by an SUV headed north on South Delsea Drive near College Drive in Vineland around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, the outlet said. Gendusa was pronounced dead...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22
Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Atlantic County
A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday evening in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at about 8 p.m. when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead...
Hospital remains true to its urban roots | Editorial
Take a look and you might find that MRI tunnels, robotic surgery systems or even old-style X-ray machines are not the most numerous equipment to be found at South Jersey hospitals. It’s construction cranes. Or, that’s how it seems. Consider the effect that medical center building binges have...
Boater injured 100 miles off Jersey Shore flown to hospital by Coast Guard
A 60-year-old man who fell aboard a boat about 100 miles off the Atlantic City coast was flown to a hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday, officials said. A health service technician from the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and a rescue swimmer combined to help hoist the swimmer aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, the Coast Guard said.
Longtime Philly Pizza Shop Owner 'Heartbroken' After Building Collapse
The longtime owner of a Philadelphia pizza shop says she is heartbroken after a building collapse forced her to close the business and lay off her employees. Sharon Labens Garro has been the owner of Key Food Pizza in the Fishtown neighborhood for nearly three decades. "In the past 26...
South Jersey Crash Knocks Down Utility Pole On Route 130
A crash that knocked down a utility pole and traffic signal shut down part of Route 130 in South Jersey, authorities said. Drivers were experiencing heavy delays. The crash was at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Dunns Mill Road in Bordentown Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'
A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
24-year-old man electrocuted after falling onto PATCO tracks at Center City station
The 24-year-old man fell onto the track area and came in contact with the electrified third rail, officials say.
