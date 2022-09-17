Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newton defeats North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Dominic Celi’s late second-half goal put the game out of reach as Newton defeated North Warren 2-0 in Blairstown. Zach Robinson got the scoring going for Newton (3-2) off an assist from Andrei Hook. North Warren fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
Whippany Park defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Ian McSorley made 16 saves to lift Whippany Park over Kinnelon 3-2 in Kinnelon. Whippany Park (3-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before holding off Kinnelon in the second half as it scored a pair of goals. Matt Griffin had two goals and an assist. Conner Stitt also had...
No. 15 Clifton tops Passaic Tech - Boys soccer recap
Dylan Perez scored a goal to help Clifton, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeat Passaic Tech 2-0 in Clifton. Vitali Datsyk also had a goal with Sebastian Perez tallying a save. Clifton (3-0-1) and Passaic Tech (3-1) ended the first half in a scoreless tie, with both of the Mustang’s goals coming in the second half.
Hasbrouck Heights over Becton - Girls soccer recap
Madison Lahullier and Victoria Morales scored goals as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Becton, 2-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Ella Reyngoudt and Jenna O’Malley contributed assists for the winners. Hasbrouck Heights (4-1) has won four in a row. Madison Kirk made 12 saves in goal for Becton (4-1). The N.J. High School...
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap
Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
Girls soccer: Cruz lifts North Arlington past Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena (PHOTOS)
Junior Lia Cruz scored a second-half goal to lead North Arlington to a 1-0 win over Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The win marked North Arlington’s (4-0) fourth straight win and its second shutout of the campaign so far. Lyndhurst fell to 2-3-1. The N.J. High School...
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap
Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap
Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
Boys soccer: Notre Dame stops Lawrence for 4th straight win
Junior Ryan Watson tallied twice to help lift Notre Dame to its fourth straight victory with a 3-1 win over Lawrence in Lawrenceville. Senior James Ferraro added a goal while sophomore Luigi Barricelli and senior JP Colter got the assists for Notre Dame (5-2). Junior keeper Chase Burrows finished with six saves.
Hoboken over St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Emma Conway finished with a goal and two assists as Hoboken remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over St. Dominic in Hoboken. Sydney White got Hoboken (4-0) on the board in the first half. It added goals from Conway and Hannah Bermand over the final 40 minutes to preserve the victory.
Livingston defeats Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Charlie Grossman scored in the first half to give Livingston a 1-0 victory in Montclair. Jacob Hans made five saves for Livingston (2-3). Alex Provost made five saves for Montclair Kimberley (2-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
South River defeats Roselle - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Bello Gonzalez’s second-half goals lifted South River past Roselle 2-0 in South River. Tiago Capela also recorded an assist for South River (4-0-1) as it finished with 12 shots on goal. Roselle fell to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Where Scarlet Knights stand after 3 games in 2022
Rutgers is a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, which means it is time for the redshirt tracker to return. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A refresher on the rules: Each player is allowed one traditional redshirt year that does not count towards their...
What to look for at Devils’ 1st training camp practice: Goalie battle, Dougie Hamilton’s bounce-back, Alexander Holtz, more
After a long offseason packed with draft pick trade rumors, a Johnny Gaudreau saga, and an exhausting Jesper Bratt contract extension, the 2022-23 Devils will finally glide on the Prudential Center ice Wednesday for their first training camp practice. New Jersey will have several different drills taking place –– all...
Streaking Mets win 6th straight to maintain slim lead over Braves in NL East
You cannot stop the New York Mets. You can only hope to contain them. One night after clinching their first playoff appearance in six years, the Mets remained on track for their first division title since 2015 by beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-5, at American Family Field. BUY METS TICKETS:...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits 60th home run | Just 1 behind Roger Maris
NEW YORK — Make room, Babe Ruth. And don’t look behind you, Roger Maris. Yankees star Aaron Judge crushed his 60th home run of the season against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It put him just one...
