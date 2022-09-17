ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, AL

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 6

CLAY-CHALKVILLE (5-0) AT THOMPSON (3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Warriors Stadium, Alabaster. Last week: Class 6A top-ranked Clay-Chalkville beat Center Point 56-19 and Class 7A seventh-ranked Thompson beat Chelsea 48-3. The skinny: Clay-Chalkville has won both games in the series, including 27-7 the last time they played in 1999. Both...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
2023 Alabama football schedule released

The 2023 Alabama football schedule is complete now that the SEC unveiled its full slate for next fall. The season will begin with home dates with Middle Tennessee State and Texas while league play will begin Sept. 23 with Ole Miss coming to Tuscaloosa. This matchup was moved to near the end of the 2022 schedule with Alabama traveling to Oxford on Nov. 12.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Randolph, AL
Alabama Sports
Alabama Football
Henry Ruggs III training video nothing new

Video of former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III training on a football field that appeared on Sunday across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter predates the ex-Alabama standout’s current legal problems. The video, sometimes presented with a caption such as “Henry Ruggs is back to training,” sparked puzzlement and outrage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL
10 music legends you won’t believe rocked Tuscaloosa decades ago

The University of Alabama National Alumni Association recently tweeted photos from the school’s Corolla yearbook of Johnny Cash performing on campus at Memorial Coliseum in 1969, jogging our memories of Memorial Coliseum (now Coleman), a place that drew the best musicians alive during their most popular periods. Given Memorial...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling

Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 South in Pelham

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-65 South overnight, Pelham police said Sunday morning. The incident occurred between exits to Highway 119 and Tank Farm, according to Pelham police. That stretch of the interstate was closed to traffic early Sunday morning, but is now open. “We appreciate your patience...
PELHAM, AL
76-year-old woman killed in weekend Birmingham crash

A 76-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 3:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue North. Additional details about the crash weren’t made available. Shirley Blackmon, of Birmingham, was taken to UAB Hospital. She was pronounced dead at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
‘Sick’ fox spotted in Mountain Brook raises concerns

A picture of a sickly looking fox spotted in Mountain Brook that has made the rounds on social media has raised concerns among neighbors. “I saw this sick fox on [Overhill Road] near Watkins Road today,” Virginia Karle posted to the What’s Happening in Mountain Brook page on Facebook last week.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
