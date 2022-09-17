Read full article on original website
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 6
CLAY-CHALKVILLE (5-0) AT THOMPSON (3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Warriors Stadium, Alabaster. Last week: Class 6A top-ranked Clay-Chalkville beat Center Point 56-19 and Class 7A seventh-ranked Thompson beat Chelsea 48-3. The skinny: Clay-Chalkville has won both games in the series, including 27-7 the last time they played in 1999. Both...
Will Anderson will get his $20. LB breaks down Alabama turnover pool
Alabama’s two-game turnover drought was a topic of discussion Saturday afternoon in the Crimson Tide locker room. The defense knew they were missing the momentum-changing plays synonymous with the unit in years past. So, before facing Louisiana-Monroe, they made it a little interesting. “We was talking as a defense...
Terry Bowden: ‘You could be 10-0 at Auburn and save your career, but you haven’t saved your job’
On a day when the college football vultures were circling Auburn to get a whiff of Bryan Harsin news, Terry Bowden - now the coach at Louisiana Monroe - was licking his wounds after a 63-7 loss to Alabama when he made a reference to the Tigers. The comment was...
2023 Alabama football schedule released
The 2023 Alabama football schedule is complete now that the SEC unveiled its full slate for next fall. The season will begin with home dates with Middle Tennessee State and Texas while league play will begin Sept. 23 with Ole Miss coming to Tuscaloosa. This matchup was moved to near the end of the 2022 schedule with Alabama traveling to Oxford on Nov. 12.
ULM’s Terry Bowden: ‘Alabama just built us a weight room today’
Non-conference blowouts are part of the economics of college football. Every year, blue-collar programs pay smaller schools to come to town with the expectation not of a close game, but of exposure and a lofty payday. Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden knew as much heading into Alabama. The ensuing 63-7...
Henry Ruggs III training video nothing new
Video of former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III training on a football field that appeared on Sunday across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter predates the ex-Alabama standout’s current legal problems. The video, sometimes presented with a caption such as “Henry Ruggs is back to training,” sparked puzzlement and outrage...
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
10 music legends you won’t believe rocked Tuscaloosa decades ago
The University of Alabama National Alumni Association recently tweeted photos from the school’s Corolla yearbook of Johnny Cash performing on campus at Memorial Coliseum in 1969, jogging our memories of Memorial Coliseum (now Coleman), a place that drew the best musicians alive during their most popular periods. Given Memorial...
Florida mom gets life sentence for murdering 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, dumping body in Alabama
A Florida mother and former Naval petty officer was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for starving her 5-year-old daughter to death and dumping the girl’s body in Alabama before reporting her missing. Brianna Shontae Williams, the ex-Navy chief petty officer based in Jacksonville, neglected Taylor Rose Williams to...
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling
Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 South in Pelham
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-65 South overnight, Pelham police said Sunday morning. The incident occurred between exits to Highway 119 and Tank Farm, according to Pelham police. That stretch of the interstate was closed to traffic early Sunday morning, but is now open. “We appreciate your patience...
Sarah Collins, ‘fifth little girl’ of 16th Street church bombing, reunites with nurse who treated her in 1963
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse.
Plan advances to replace aging Cooper Green hospital with $120 million clinic
The Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority (a collaboration between the UAB Health System and Jefferson County) was created in April 2020 to assist in managing Cooper Green. Now, the program has been given the green light to start building a new medical clinic. The construction was approved by the...
56-year-old man killed in Talladega County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Talladega County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Andre L. Pickens. He was 56 and lived in Talladega. The wreck happened at 4:14 p.m. on Jenifer Road in Munford, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal. Pickens was...
76-year-old woman killed in weekend Birmingham crash
A 76-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 3:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue North. Additional details about the crash weren’t made available. Shirley Blackmon, of Birmingham, was taken to UAB Hospital. She was pronounced dead at...
‘Sick’ fox spotted in Mountain Brook raises concerns
A picture of a sickly looking fox spotted in Mountain Brook that has made the rounds on social media has raised concerns among neighbors. “I saw this sick fox on [Overhill Road] near Watkins Road today,” Virginia Karle posted to the What’s Happening in Mountain Brook page on Facebook last week.
Barrage of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 injured and multiple cars, homes damaged
Gunfire erupted in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night, leaving one man dead and another injured. Just before 10 p.m., Birmingham police responded to multiple shots fired at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run Drive off Green Springs Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said 911 received numerous calls about the shooting....
‘He will be truly missed’: Family mourns death of man who fell 30 feet from ladder
Authorities have released the name of a west Jefferson County man killed when he fell from a ladder over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Theodore “Theo” Ware. He was 56. Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Saturday...
