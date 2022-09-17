Read full article on original website
WRAL
NC residents demand accountability as chemical polluter expands production
Chemours, a spin-off of DuPont, is expanding production after letting toxic "forever chemicals" seep into the air, water, and soil. Thousands of North Carolina residents do not have clean drinking water at their homes because of the contamination.
WRAL
While delivering school supplies to Edgecombe County, Gov. Cooper calls for more aid to districts in need
TARBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper delivered school supplies on Tuesday to Martin Millennium Academy in Tarboro. Cooper told WRAL News that rural areas need more supplies in classrooms. He also said North Carolina has to do better for districts in need. With programs like its Spanish immersion classroom,...
WRAL
NC pastor exonerated in 1993 robbery using fingerprints taken at scene
Pastor Darron Carmon served eight years in prison for the crime he did not commit after he was convicted for 'robbery with a dangerous weapon' after a one-day trial. He was sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison, but was released in 2001 because of good behavior. The conviction was overturned after the recent discovery of fingerprints taken from the scene of the robbery.
WRAL
Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, KAN. — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.
