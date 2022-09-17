ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dive expert weighs in on recovery plan for seaplane in Mutiny Bay

By Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
Seattle, WA. – The NTSB and Navy have announced a recovery plan for the seaplane that crashed in Mutiny Bay in early September. Ten people were killed in the crash and only one body has been recovered.

KIRO 7 spoke with Doug Bishop, the lead diver for Adventures with Purpose — a dive team dedicated to helping locate vehicles as well as aid in cold cases. While he and his team aren’t involved with this recovery, he says the crews involved will face plenty of challenges.

“It’s one of the most challenging recoveries that could ever take place with the most challenging conditions,” Bishop said.

“You’re working with tidal waters and you’re working with the weather. There are so many different factors and variables and moving parts to this,” Bishop.

He says efforts like this can be dangerous as well.

“We’re working with a plane that is at depth of almost 200 feet. You know, really as a diver at that depth is extremely deadly,” Bishop said.

But despite the challenges, Bishop says the crews involved are some of the best out there.

“You know, I have full faith that they will be able to do it. It’s just going to take some time,” Bishop said.

He believes by recovering this plane, the families of those lost can have closure.

“But being able to get their loved ones back, brought home so they can lay them to rest, have a proper burial, proper memorial site, is critical,” Bishop said.

The recovery plan is set to start on Sept. 26. Once it begins, the NTSB says it will be a 24/7 operation.

