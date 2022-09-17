ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

NJ.com

Newton defeats North Warren - Boys soccer recap

Dominic Celi’s late second-half goal put the game out of reach as Newton defeated North Warren 2-0 in Blairstown. Zach Robinson got the scoring going for Newton (3-2) off an assist from Andrei Hook. North Warren fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic over Johnson - Girls soccer recap

Grace Donnelly made nine saves for Union Catholic in its 2-1 victory over Johnson in Scotch Plains. Carolyn Dorant-Smith and Catherine Holt added goals in the first half as Union Catholic (2-3) gained control early. Johnson (1-3) scored an early goal but was unable to find the back of the...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap

Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap

Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap

Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights over Becton - Girls soccer recap

Madison Lahullier and Victoria Morales scored goals as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Becton, 2-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Ella Reyngoudt and Jenna O’Malley contributed assists for the winners. Hasbrouck Heights (4-1) has won four in a row. Madison Kirk made 12 saves in goal for Becton (4-1). The N.J. High School...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap

Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken over St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap

Emma Conway finished with a goal and two assists as Hoboken remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over St. Dominic in Hoboken. Sydney White got Hoboken (4-0) on the board in the first half. It added goals from Conway and Hannah Bermand over the final 40 minutes to preserve the victory.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston defeats Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap

Charlie Grossman scored in the first half to give Livingston a 1-0 victory in Montclair. Jacob Hans made five saves for Livingston (2-3). Alex Provost made five saves for Montclair Kimberley (2-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com

