Kings' Mussari, Kocher tag-team beats ECC rival Milford in undefeated showdown

Two undefeated teams took the field Friday night at Milford High School, facing off for a share of pole position in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference. For Milford – off to the program’s first 4-0 start in 45 years – history was on the line. But when the dust settled, it went down as yet another runaway romp for the Kings Knights.

After leading by just seven at the intermission, the Knights exploded for four second-half touchdowns en route to an easy 41-7 victory. The win launched Kings to 5-0 for the third consecutive season, extending the team's regular-season win streak to 24. With another blowout in the books, their scoring margin improved to a whopping 219-30 on the year.

As usual, the dynamic senior duo of QB Will Kocher and WR Michael Mussari led the way. Kocher and Mussari connected for four touchdowns, with the latter adding 235 receiving yards to his league-leading total. Mussari opened the scoring by turning Kocher’s pass into an electric 80-yard touchdown on the Knights’ second drive of the game, and he closed it with a 30-yard score in the final minutes.

“We work so hard in practices to where it is easy by now,” said Kocher, praising his veteran receiver. “Every time I throw him the ball, I have confidence that he’s gonna catch it.”

The offensive fireworks are nothing new for Kings, as the team's averaged nearly 44 points per game this season. But the true spark on Friday came from the defense, which hauled in a season-high five interceptions off Milford QB Austin Hardin.

Milford football:'I'm glad to be back.' Tom Grippa returns from heart procedure to lead 2-0 Milford football

“The defense is a unique breed,” Kings head coach Alex Garvin said. “I think we did a good job of mixing up coverages and bringing pressure. When they all do that together, front-end and back-end, it can be really special.”

On the day, they held Milford’s high-flying offense to just 182 total yards. Hardin entered the day with the second-most passing yards in the conference, but he finished this one with a modest 162 to go with those five picks. Star running back Natwan Webster was kept in check as well, mustering just 39 yards on 12 carries.

Cincinnati high school football:'What a game.' Moeller football beats St. Xavier in 4th-quarter comeback

For the Knights, Kocher finished 22-35 with 332 passing yards, four touchdowns in the air and two more on the ground. His efforts helped the reigning ECC champs pass yet another road test.

“They were excited to come over and (play) a really good Milford team and win like that,” Garvin said. “They were just stacking one play on another, and in the second half they got rolling.”

The Knights (5-0) are set to take the road again next week against West Clermont, before turning their attention to the following week’s showdown with undefeated Winton Woods. Meanwhile, the Eagles (4-1) aim to get back to their winning ways at Little Miami.

Kings 41, Milford 7

KINGS – 7 7 14 14 – 41

MILFORD – 7 0 0 0 – 7

K –Kocher 80-yard pass to Mussari (Wik kick)

M –Hardin 29-yard pass to Wisbey (Cooper kick)

K –Kocher 7-yard run (Wik kick)

K – Kocher 30-yard pass to Mussari (Wik kick)

K –Kocher 13-yard run (Wik kick)

K – Kocher 16-yard pass to Mussari (Wik kick)

K – Kocher 28-yard pass to Mussari (kick failed)