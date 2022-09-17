ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper Cougars show how resilient they are against Coronado

The Abilene High Eagles lost their second straight game on Friday night, and the Cooper Cougars earned their second victory in a row. Aaron Roan’s team roared out to a big 20 points lead over Lubbock Coronado in Friday, but the Mustangs came back to take a 28-27 lead in the second half.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

It’s time for district play for the Abilene High Eagles

For the third week in a row, the Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars were 1-1. The Cougars came on top of Lubbock Coronado, but the Abilene High Eagles lost their game with Frenship. The Eagles struggled to move the ball on Friday night and turned the ball over...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

What does Fullen know now about his Eagles that he didn’t know before?

The Eagles and head coach Mike Fullen lost their second straight game and third of the season on Friday night against Frenship. That game was the final non-district game for Abilene High this season, so now, it’s time for the games that count. Every team enters the season with...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

BCH Sports Blowup of the Week: Week 4

We continue our BCH Sports Blowup of the Week! We stopped by Stamford High School for week four. The players run through a fierce gray Bulldog, which stands about 15ft tall and 20ft wide. This blowup seems to be helping them quite a bit on the field as the team...
STAMFORD, TX
Abilene, TX
Football
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Education
Abilene, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
bigcountryhomepage.com

BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Week 4

Coming in at #1 for your Dr Pepper top play of the week, we head to Stamford who hosted Pantego Christian. Bulldogs Cle Whitfield hurdles his way over his own teammates who were down for blocking him. Quick thinking for Whitfield with this play making it good for a Stamford touchdown. The Bulldogs remains undefeated on the season as they pick up this game for a 52-6 win. Stamford starts district play this week to host the Winters Blizzards next.
STAMFORD, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 21st

Still no real changes to our long term forecast as hot and dry will continue to be the big part of the story for the next several days. Not until the last part of the weekend could we see some cooler temps. For today, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 98 degrees for a high. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low of 72 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Pickup truck crashes into building in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene officials are investigating after a pickup truck went into a building this morning. According to officials, the truck hit a fire hydrant and then entered a building on 4110 South Treadaway in Abilene. Officials believe the lone occupant of the truck might have had a medical issue, causing the accident.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Travel trailer catches fire on I-20 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning. The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police say the fire started inside the trailer, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of shooting AR-15 during argument with wife, concerned citizens spot bloody man who got ‘jumped’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone was stolen […]
ABILENE, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
ABILENE, TX

