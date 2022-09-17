Still no real changes to our long term forecast as hot and dry will continue to be the big part of the story for the next several days. Not until the last part of the weekend could we see some cooler temps. For today, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 98 degrees for a high. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low of 72 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO