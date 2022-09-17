Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper Cougars show how resilient they are against Coronado
The Abilene High Eagles lost their second straight game on Friday night, and the Cooper Cougars earned their second victory in a row. Aaron Roan’s team roared out to a big 20 points lead over Lubbock Coronado in Friday, but the Mustangs came back to take a 28-27 lead in the second half.
bigcountryhomepage.com
It’s time for district play for the Abilene High Eagles
For the third week in a row, the Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars were 1-1. The Cougars came on top of Lubbock Coronado, but the Abilene High Eagles lost their game with Frenship. The Eagles struggled to move the ball on Friday night and turned the ball over...
bigcountryhomepage.com
What does Fullen know now about his Eagles that he didn’t know before?
The Eagles and head coach Mike Fullen lost their second straight game and third of the season on Friday night against Frenship. That game was the final non-district game for Abilene High this season, so now, it’s time for the games that count. Every team enters the season with...
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Blowup of the Week: Week 4
We continue our BCH Sports Blowup of the Week! We stopped by Stamford High School for week four. The players run through a fierce gray Bulldog, which stands about 15ft tall and 20ft wide. This blowup seems to be helping them quite a bit on the field as the team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Week 4
Coming in at #1 for your Dr Pepper top play of the week, we head to Stamford who hosted Pantego Christian. Bulldogs Cle Whitfield hurdles his way over his own teammates who were down for blocking him. Quick thinking for Whitfield with this play making it good for a Stamford touchdown. The Bulldogs remains undefeated on the season as they pick up this game for a 52-6 win. Stamford starts district play this week to host the Winters Blizzards next.
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 21st
Still no real changes to our long term forecast as hot and dry will continue to be the big part of the story for the next several days. Not until the last part of the weekend could we see some cooler temps. For today, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 98 degrees for a high. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low of 72 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10 mph.
ktxs.com
Pickup truck crashes into building in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene officials are investigating after a pickup truck went into a building this morning. According to officials, the truck hit a fire hydrant and then entered a building on 4110 South Treadaway in Abilene. Officials believe the lone occupant of the truck might have had a medical issue, causing the accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene brewer finds family in new role after military career
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the Abilenians who like to relax with a nice, cold beer, Pappy Slokum Brewing Company may be the best place to do it. While not so hidden, the local brewery is known by many to have the best beers in town. For eight years now, Abilene visitors and residents alike […]
70-Year-Old Jeanelle Tennison Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Abilene on Thursday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Travel trailer catches fire on I-20 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning. The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident. Police say the fire started inside the trailer, […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of shooting AR-15 during argument with wife, concerned citizens spot bloody man who got ‘jumped’
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone was stolen […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Police: Medical incident causes driver to plow through south Abilene building
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A medical incident caused a driver to plow through a building in south Abilene Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the Edward Jones building on the 4100 block of S Treadaway Blvd around 8:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of a pickup truck suffered a […]
City of Abilene could fix ‘high priority’ drainage problem area
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is considering measures to improve one of the worst areas for storm drainage. During Thursday’s city council meeting, members will vote on awarding a $259,000 contract to Enprotec, Hibbs & Todd to design the project, which will begin the process of fixing the drainage along S 11th […]
Driver hospitalized after head-on collision in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after a head-on collision in north Abilene. The crash happened on the service road to I-20 near the Elmdale Road exit around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck that was traveling west down the service road failed to yield […]
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
Comments / 0