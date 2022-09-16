Hamlin rolls past Leola-Frederick as VanMeeteren scores three times: Football scoreboard

HAYTI — Zac VanMeeteren scored three touchdowns and Luke Fraser and Tyson Stevenson were each involved in two to lead third-ranked Class 9AA Hamlin to a 48-6 nonconference football win over Leola-Frederick Friday.

Van Meeteren scored on runs of two and 41 yards and also hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Stevenson for the Chargers (4-0). He had a combined 102 yards rushing and receiving.

Fraser, who ran for 126 yards, scored on a 14-yard run and also caught an 18-yard TD pass from Stevenson, who finished six-of-eight passing for 109 yards. Simon Vander Vorst made four and a half tackles and Troy Randall, Jr., and Kasen Prouty added four each for Hamlin's defense.

The Titans (2-2) scored on a 10-yard pass from Noah Kippley to Milo Sumption. Kippley also rushed for 51 yards on two carries. Jericho King had five tackles and Stephen Achen four.

Webster Area 43, Dakota Hills 0: Brent Bearman scored on an 80-yard kickoff return and a five-yard run to spark the Bearcats (1-4), who also got touchdown runs from Carson Mount (21 yards), Gavin Witt (eight yards) and Ian Lesnar (two yards). Webster also scored on a safety and an eight-yard pass from Lesnar to Tommy Vegeldt. It was the first win of the season for the Bearcats.

Deuel 27, Groton 0: The Cardinals (4-1, 4-1 Northeast Conference) scored on runs of three and 14 yards by Owen Quail, a nine-yard pass from Trey Maaland to Carver Nothem and a 69-yard run by Dominic Constant. Carter also recorded eight tackles and Nothem added six. Quail gained 107 yards rushing and Maaland added 82.

Lane Tietz threw for 113 yards, and Tate Larson caught three passes for 56 yards for Groton Area (2-3, 1-3).

Castlewood 50, North Central 7: Lane Tvedt had two scoring runs and tossed touchdown passes to Booker Schooley (21 yards) and Carson Kirwan (22 yards) for the 4-0 Warriors. They also scored on runs by Jeremiah Wiersma (one yard) and Camron Eng (43 yards) and on a 85-yard punt return by Quincy Thue. Joe Decker had six tackles and Jarin Eidson five and a half.

Faulkton 36, Northwestern 6: Layne Cotton had a big night to lead Faulkton. He connected with Roman DiMaria on a 60-yard touchdown pass, scored on a three-yard rush, hooked up DiMaria again on a 73-yard scoring strike and found Charlie Deiter for seven-yard TD pass.

The Trojans outgained Northwestern 352-132. Cotton finished with 204 passing yards and Garrett Cramer added 105 more on the ground.

Jude Ortmeier rushed for 103 yards and Cameron Wilson scored a late touchdown for the Wildcats.

Herreid/Selby Area 44, Ipswich 26: The Wolverines built a 44-14 lead to turn back Ipswich Friday night.

Brenden Begeman rushed 33 times for 323 yards and three touchdowns to lead Herreid/Selby Area. Quarterback Tray Hettick completed 11 of 13 passes for 158 yards and thee touchdowns. Defensively, Nathan Bradford finished with 11 tackles, including two sacks.

For the Tigers, Ian Beyers scored on a 99-yard touchdown run and had 225 passing yards.

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Avon 0: Landon Puffer had touchdown receptions of 24 and 29 yards and a punt return for 68 yards to lead the Patriots in a game that ended at halftime.

Erik Salmen had 149 of Hitchcock-Tuleare's 161 rushing yards, and quarterback Carter Binger completed 10 of 17 attempts for 176 yards. Puffer and Salman each had three touchdowns, and Puffer finished with 109 yards receiving.

Dakota Valley 33, Milbank 6: Ethan Anema threw a touchdown pass and ran for another to lead Dakota Valley. Jackson Boonstra also had a 23-yard scoring run. Barrett Schneck scored on a seven-yard run for Milbank.

Sioux Falls Washington 30, Watertown 0: Sioux Falls Washington took advantage of a late first-half scoring flurry and four touchdown passes from Thomas Hoffman to Tryg Auten to top the Arrows in nonconference play. The Warriors (2-2) led 6-0 before scoring 17 points in the final two minutes of the first half.

Auten had six catches for 140 yards in the first half alone and scored on passes from Hoffman that covered 61, 13 and 29 yards. He also caught a 20-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter.

The Arrows had only 11 yards rushing and 11 yards passing in the first half.

Clark-Willow Lake 28, Parker 0: Trey Huber completed 10 of 15 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns to his brother Tyson (30 and 55 yards) for the 2-3 Cyclones. Mitchell Larson and Emmerson Larson added TD runs of 23 and two yards, respectively. Mitchell Larson caught five passes for 112 yards.

Oakes 35, Lisbon/Hazelton-Moffit/Braddock 18: After trailing 12-8 in the first quarter, the Tornadoes took over.

Blayson Dolney 44-yard punt return, Max Walock found the end zone on a 44-yard interception return and Brogan Roney caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Vossler as Oakes built a lead it would not relinquish.

High school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16

Aberdeen Central 27, Mitchell 13

Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Mobridge-Pollock 6

Alcester-Hudson 38, Chester 27

Belle Fourche 20, Chamberlain 6

Beresford 20, Flandreau 12

Bon Homme 43, Stanley County 7

Brandon Valley 38, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Sioux Valley 32

Brookings 33, Spearfish 20

Castlewood 50, North Central Co-Op 7

Clark/Willow Lake 28, Parker 0

Dakota Valley 33, Milbank 6

Dell Rapids 28, Canton 22

Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Arlington 20

Deubrook 16, Iroquois/ Lake Preston 12

Deuel 27, Groton Area 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 38, Canistota 30

Estelline/Hendricks 47, Colman-Egan 14

Faith 26, Lemmon/McIntosh 20

Faulkton 36, Northwestern 6

Flandreau Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., forfeit

Florence/Henry 50, Waverly-South Shore 30

Great Plains Lutheran 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Gregory 46, Irene-Wakonda 11

Hamlin 48, Leola/Frederick 6

Harding County/Bison Co-op 54, Newell 0

Harrisburg 41, Sioux Falls Lincoln 22

Herreid/Selby Area 44, Ipswich 26

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Avon 0

Howard 51, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 0

Huron 34, Sturgis Brown 32

Jim River 31, Baltic 6

New Underwood 49, Bennett County 0

Parkston 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Philip 60, Dupree 12

Pierre 55, Yankton 10

Platte-Geddes 35, Viborg 18

Platte-Geddes 35, Viborg-Hurley 18

Potter County 48, Langford 14

Sioux Falls Christian 34, Madison 28

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 49, Rapid City Stevens 7

Sioux Falls Washington 30, Watertown 0

Sully Buttes 24, Colome 6

Tea Area 42, Douglas 0

Timber Lake 46, Jones County 6

Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, St. Francis Indian 0

Todd County 36, Winnebago, Neb. 20

Wagner 14, Sisseton 0

Wall 50, White River 0

Webster 43, Dakota Hills 0

West Central 33, Vermillion 0

Wolsey-Wessington 28, DeSmet 6

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

North Dakota

Oakes 35, Lisbon/Hazelton-Moffit/Braddock 18

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Hamlin rolls past Leola-Frederick as VanMeeteren scores three times: Football scoreboard