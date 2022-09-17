Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Shakeups galore as upsets reshuffle rankings in Week 5
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
News4Jax.com
Score big at football-themed job fair in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JobLink USA is hosting a football-themed career kickoff hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Baymeadows. The event will feature 20 of the top Jacksonville-area employers looking to hire on the spot for 400 job openings in...
News4Jax.com
A night in photos: 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards were held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Andrew. A Robinson, Jr. Theater on the University of North Florida Campus. The event began with a red carpet welcome, followed by a pre-gala party before the winners in the seven categories were announced along with spectacular live music performances.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
National cheeseburger day!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, September 18, and Miller’s Ale House will be participating with an exciting offer for its guests. For the week of September 18-24, Miller’s Ale House will offer its Classic Cheeseburger for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to one of its signature burgers like the Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for only $3 more.
News4Jax.com
Simulation center opens for students at UNF’s Brooks College of Health
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s being called a game-changer in how nursing students train to save lives, and on Tuesday night, a state-of-the-art simulation center opened for scholars at the University of North Florida’s Brooks College of Health. The HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement will provide quality,...
JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officials arrived on the scene they found a man in his 20′s with non-life...
Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
BET
Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents
A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
JSO: No foul play suspected after body found at Dog Wood Park on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found Monday evening at Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The dog park is located at 7407 Salisbury Road within a business park area. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, this is being investigated as...
First Coast News
Duval County Public Schools high school student arrested at football game Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs, Duval County Public Schools said in an email to students' families. Police found the drugs and firearm in a car after Friday's football game, police said. "It is troubling...
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates. Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating a City of Jacksonville department head over his...
News4Jax.com
Exploring Jacksonville’s rich history: The Jacksonville Public Library
The Jacksonville Public Library had its beginnings when May Moore and Florence Murphy started the “Jacksonville Library and Literary Association” in 1878 was made up by various prominent Jacksonville residents and sought to create a free public library and reading room for the city. Today, the new Main...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man, 44, is $1M winner in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A 44-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Speedway Food Store at 4545...
One in custody after shooting in Moncrief area Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Moncrief area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to 4200 block of Moncrief Road in relation to a person shot. A man in his 20s...
First Coast News
Body found in retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside, no foul play suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a 40-to-50-year old man was found in a retention pond on Fern Street and West Palm Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The scene is near the Paxon neighborhood on the Northside. Two people walking their dogs reported seeing a...
News4Jax.com
Body found at Southside dog park, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
News4Jax.com
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Eight was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic on Tuesday evening. The 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds are at 50 mph with higher gusts. The NHC said Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The infamous 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, which has been recognized as one of the top five most terrifying haunted houses in the U.S. by USA Today, is once again your choice for Jacksonville’s best haunted house. This year’s (2022) haunted experience includes mazes...
Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
