Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Shakeups galore as upsets reshuffle rankings in Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Score big at football-themed job fair in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JobLink USA is hosting a football-themed career kickoff hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Baymeadows. The event will feature 20 of the top Jacksonville-area employers looking to hire on the spot for 400 job openings in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

A night in photos: 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards were held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Andrew. A Robinson, Jr. Theater on the University of North Florida Campus. The event began with a red carpet welcome, followed by a pre-gala party before the winners in the seven categories were announced along with spectacular live music performances.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

National cheeseburger day!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, September 18, and Miller’s Ale House will be participating with an exciting offer for its guests. For the week of September 18-24, Miller’s Ale House will offer its Classic Cheeseburger for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to one of its signature burgers like the Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for only $3 more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Simulation center opens for students at UNF’s Brooks College of Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s being called a game-changer in how nursing students train to save lives, and on Tuesday night, a state-of-the-art simulation center opened for scholars at the University of North Florida’s Brooks College of Health. The HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement will provide quality,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BET

Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents

A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man, 44, is $1M winner in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A 44-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Speedway Food Store at 4545...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body found at Southside dog park, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Eight was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic on Tuesday evening. The 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds are at 50 mph with higher gusts. The NHC said Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The infamous 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, which has been recognized as one of the top five most terrifying haunted houses in the U.S. by USA Today, is once again your choice for Jacksonville’s best haunted house. This year’s (2022) haunted experience includes mazes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

