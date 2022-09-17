ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Casts ‘1883’ and ‘Yellowstone’ Stars in Season 2 Roles

1883‘s Gratiela Brancusi and Yellowstone‘s Lane Garrison will be joining another Taylor Sheridan production, Mayor of Kingstown. The stars have signed on with Season 2 to play recurring characters. Garrison will star as Carney, a high-ranking Kingstown prison guard and associate of Mike’s. And Brancusi will play Tatiana, a Cheetah Nightclub hostess, according to Deadline.
