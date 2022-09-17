Read full article on original website
1883‘s Gratiela Brancusi and Yellowstone‘s Lane Garrison will be joining another Taylor Sheridan production, Mayor of Kingstown. The stars have signed on with Season 2 to play recurring characters. Garrison will star as Carney, a high-ranking Kingstown prison guard and associate of Mike’s. And Brancusi will play Tatiana, a Cheetah Nightclub hostess, according to Deadline.
It seems like “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill has some jokes. The Tate Dutton actor recently shared some “leaked” behind-the-scenes footage from season 5 on Instagram. While we were all geared up for some actual spoilers–which we know the cast and creators would never actually let happen, but still–the result is actually much more fun.
