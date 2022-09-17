ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pisgah football triples scoring average but comes up just short vs. Smoky Mountain

By Zachary Huber, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago
SYLVA - Pisgah quarterback Aaron Clark located wide receiver Jake Lowery to his left, just past the first down marker. Clark unloaded a pass his way but it sailed a hair too high.

Incomplete. Turnover on downs.

With just over a minute left, it halted the Bears' last chance at victory Friday night at Smoky Mountain, as the Mustangs bled out the clock to seal the 43-40 win in the Mountain 7 Conference opener for both teams.

Despite falling to 1-3, Pisgah’s offense showed much improvement and provides hope that it can still compete for another league title. The Bears were averaging 11 points per game. Then Clark, running back Logan Free and the rest of coach Brett Chappell’s offense exploded for 40 points.

Free ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns while Clark threw for 266 yards and two scores. Pisgah also didn’t turn over the ball.

Chappell was pleased with how his unit started the game and then switched gears after Smoky Mountain started to stop the run in the second half.

The Bears found success with their passing attack behind Clark. He is a first-year starter who took over the position as Free transitioned to running back.

“He’s done a really good job, running the offense for us, moving us around, doing some really good things,” Chappell said. “We’ve been able to give him a chance to play.”

He also attributed Clark’s success to the offensive line and wide receivers.

Smoky Mountain coach Ricky Brindley knew how lethal he could be for Pisgah. The Canton native said he has known Clark since he was little.

“He’s an incredible player,” he said. “He’s only going to get better. His future is bright.”

Chappell said Pisgah also showed some things on offense that it didn’t during the non-conference games. He feels like his team is still moving forward because of how strong the Bears’ non-conference schedule was. Pisgah fell to Brevard 21-14 in Week 1 and Swain County 20-7 in Week 4. The Bears’ lone win came against Enka, 14-7 in Week 2.

“We don’t schedule cupcakes,” he said. “We aren’t going to. That is not our mentality.”

He noted how all those games came down to the fourth quarter. Chappell believes those losses will prove invaluable in conference play. However, the Bears still made too many costly errors in the form of penalties vs. Smoky Mountain.

“We still got to clean those things up because the margin of error is small for us,” Chappell said. “Once we clean those things up, I feel like we’ll be in good shape.”

But injuries are mounting for Pisgah. He said the team has had four players lost for the season and potentially another one after Friday’s contest.

“We got to get to a better place health-wise,” Chappell said. “Hopefully, we can do that as quick as we can before we get into October.”

