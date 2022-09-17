Little Falls defeats Mt. Markham in overtime again: Top players, games from Sept. 16

The Little Falls Mounties and Mt. Markham Mustangs wrote a new chapter in their growing football rivalry Friday night and like the previous two chapters, this one ended in overtime.

A tipped Mt. Markham pass on a two-point conversion try fell incomplete despite a receiver's diving attempt and Little Falls claimed a 16-14 victory in a game it never led before the second overtime period.

The teams had gone to overtime tied at 8 and neither scored on its first possession of overtime play. Switching the order in the second round, Little Falls (2-1, 2-0 D East) took the ball first from the Mt. Markham 20-yard line. The Mounties gained a first down when the Mustangs were flagged for encroachment on fourth-and-three, and senior quarterback Brayton Langdon ran eight yards and dove across the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play. Xavier Dunn passed to Chase Regan for the conversion and Little Falls held the lead for the first time.

Mt. Markham responded quickly. Shaun Jones, the Mustangs' own backfield senior, took a handoff on the first play and raced 20-yards to the left pylon for his second touchdown. Following a Little Falls timeout, the Mustangs went to the air to try to tie the game and had a passed tipped up into the air near the goal line where it fell uncaught to the ground.

Friday's game was scoreless at halftime and remained so until Jones ran back-to-back quarterback sneaks to put Mt. Markham's points on the board first. Facing fourth down at the Little Falls 5, Jones picked up three yards and a first down on the first play then went two more on the next. He threw to Noah Trago for two more points and an 8-0 lead.

Little Falls would tie the score just 2 1/2 minutes later. Langdon passed to Regan for a first down on a fourth-down play then threw to Braden McCumber who took a short pass 30 yards for a touchdown. Dunn took the ball on an end-around play for the conversion.

The teams had gone to overtime scoreless during the Fall II season last spring and Little Falls won that game 7-6 with Ian Rando, a soccer player serving as the team's kicker during the staggered season, kicking a decisive extra point.

Last fall's game went to overtime tied at 22 following a field goal kicked by Mustang Zoe Hoke, another soccer player who had shifted to the gridiron during COVID. Neither team scored in the first round and Little Falls won 28-22 on a touchdown run by Mason Rowley, a returning Mountie who is currently injured.

The last six meetings between the teams have been decided by one touchdown or less.

More: Section 3 football scores for the 2022 season

Section 3 football, Week Two: Top players, performers from Friday

Shaun Jones, Mt. Markham : senior ran for both Mt. Markham touchdowns and passed for the on successful conversion in a 16-14 overtime loss to Little Falls.

Brayton Langdon, Little Falls : senior quarterback scored what proved to be the winning touchdown against Mt. Markham in the second overtime period. He had thrown a scoring pass to Braden McCumber earlier in the 16-14 game.

Alex Collver, New Hartford: Senior running back ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns, including one from 18 yards out in the Spartans 20-0 win over East Syracuse Minoa.

Jarrett Sherman, New Hartford : Sherman, a senior, recorded eight tackles which was a season-high and caught his second interception of the season in the 20-0 win.

Evan Carlson-Stephenson, RFA : Junior QB attempted 42 passes and completed 20 of them for 304 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead 55 yarder to Lebron Bowman in the Black Knights 21-20 win over Henninger.

Jack Lawless, RFA : Senior wide receiver caught 10 passes and 144 yards. He earned a TD on a second quarter slant pass to put RFA ahead.

Clay Roberts, Canastota : Senior QB for the Raiders who finished with 182 yards rushing and a TD in their 20-12 loss to Skaneateles.

Section 3 football, Week Two: Top games from Friday

Rome Free Academy 21, Henninger 20

Rome Free Academy needed a stop after it failed to put the game away.

The Black Knights drove down to Henninger’s goal line but turned it over on downs. Now, Henninger was driving.

The pass was tipped in the air by junior Rinaldo DiCastro and into the hands of sophomore Brandon Gillet.

Game over.

RFA won its first game in 11 ½ months Friday night when it defeated Henninger for the second year in a row 21-20.

Coach Jake DerCola said the game maintained a seesaw feel as both teams played up and down at times.

“Our kids didn’t quit, they kept battling even after they took the lead,” he said. “We were actually down three offensive linemen.”

The Black Knights took an early lead, something it didn’t accomplish in its first two losses to New Hartford and Baldwinsville.

More: Raux's 5 touchdowns lead New Hartford to blowout win: Top players, games from Friday

It led 7-0 and 14-6 at the half.

Freshman Surafia Norries caught the first TD. He also had an interception on the night and two big punt returns.

The early lead proved critical as RFA blew it in the third quarter and failed to get out of its own way.

“We shot ourselves in the foot, we had more opportunities to score and put them away earlier,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many times we drove to red zone and couldn’t score.”

Ultimately, QB Evan-Carlson Stephenson and WR Lebron Bowman made up for it. In man-to-man coverage, Bowman got open and caught a 55-yard TD on a superb toss from Stephenson.

While Henninger ranks as an easier opponent than Baldswinville, RFA’s defense still improved from back-to-back 50 plus point performances.

DerCola said a couple of defenders were sick before the contest.

“I told them, ‘it’s going to be the best feeling, give it all you got,”’ he said. “You could tell, by the end, they were exhausted. They gave it everything they got and got some turnovers as well.”

New Hartford 20, East Syracuse Minoa 0

New Hartford returned to win column Friday night behind a stellar defense as it defeated East Syracuse Minoa 20-0 at home.

Senior Alex Collver was ultimately the star of the game with 216 yards rushing on 28 carries, but coach Jim Kramer said he wanted to keep everyone involved early, including QB Dominic Ambrose.

“Alex is an excellent player who has the attention of all defenses,” Kramer said. “We understand this is a team game, though, and we need a lot of different pieces to contribute for us.”

Ambrose ended with 99 yards and a touchdown to Tommy Vitagliano. This represented a massive improvement from his 25 yard, two interception game last Thursday vs West Genesee.

More: New Hartford run game stifled as it loses to West Genesee in home opener

Collver exploded in the latter half with two TDs to put the game away against a solid ESM defense that had allowed two touchdowns before Friday night.

“Alex is the first to tell you that to be successful it takes all 11 guys,” Kramer said. “Spreading the ball around early helped Alex be sharp.”

On the other side, Kramer shouted out his defense in pitching the shutout, especially senior Jarrett Sherman.

“Our pass defense was outstanding,” he said. “Jarrett Sherman had an interception and eight tackles. I think we got tremendous pressure on their quarterback from our ends tonight.”

Skaneateles 20, Canastota 12

Canastota missed a giant opportunity for a statement win Friday night as it fell to Skaneateles 20-12 at home.

The Lakers, last season’s Class C Section III champions, entered the contest hobbled after a 33-10 loss to Cazenovia the week before. It also lost star running back Grayson Brunelle during the week.

But ‘Skan managed to dig up just enough to secure the win, despite Canastota’s Clay Roberts rushing for 182 yards.

“You got to bring it each and every night, especially in Class C,” Canastota coach Tom Congden said. “We got to clean some stuff up, but we showed some grit.”

Congden said it felt like a playoff atmosphere. The Raiders lost by two to the Lakers in the quarterfinals in 2021. Multiple players proclaimed before the season they were most excited for this battle.

The inability to finish drives plagued the Raiders, Congden said.

He added this loss, Canastota’s first of the season, will test his squad.

“It’s all about how you respond to a loss,” he said. “We got to come back hungrier next week. There are some great Class C teams and most aren’t going to go undefeated.”

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Little Falls defeats Mt. Markham in overtime again: Top players, games from Sept. 16