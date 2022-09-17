ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven's sophomore running back puts on scoring clinic in win over West Bridgewater

By M.J. Duarte
FAIRHAVEN — Justin “Marques” his spot in Fairhaven football history by tallying five touchdowns in a game as the Blue Devils continued their hot start in the 2022 season with Friday's 40-20 non-league victory over West Bridgewater.

Marques ties Fairhaven's single-game school record of five touchdowns set by Nate Pickup in 1991.

Marques was the beginning, the middle and the end of the game for the Fairhaven Blue Devils.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeqqF_0hz4Wg3c00

The sophomore running back ran for an impressive 101 yards on 25 carries, rumbling for four touchdowns.

He also showed off his versatility by splitting out as a receiver and caught four balls for 100 yards and another touchdown, totaling five for the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woaMN_0hz4Wg3c00

“It starts in the offseason,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “We teach low paddle level and we have hard inside runs.”

That point couldn’t have been clearer as Marques bulldozed defenders in the first quarter accounting for three touchdowns on the ground, all within the tackle box.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Fairhaven's offensive and defensive line emerged as the dominant side.

Senior captain Kevin Moura asserted his will on both sides of the ball, but this wasn’t a surprise to Almeida.

“He is a three-year starter and a leader," Almeida said. "He was an absolute animal in the weight room. He now wants to be the most physically dominant player on the field.”

This showed as Moura made multiple plays in the defensive backfield, creating problems for the Wildcats all night. Before anyone could look up, the Blue Devils were headed into halftime with a 34-13 lead.

The second half played out on the ground as both teams ate up the entire third quarter with two drives apiece.

Neither side wanted to kick the ball deep, so total yards for the game were down, but scoring didn’t relent.

Fairhaven came back with a beautiful set, matching Marques against a much smaller defensive back from West Bridgewater. Marques did it again with a well-timed fade route where junior quarterback Jayce Duarte hit him in the back of the end zone to put the game completely out of reach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cpdr3_0hz4Wg3c00

“Justin just makes plays," Almeida said.

West Bridgewater made a push in the second half but to no avail as the Blue Devils ended the game with two kneel downs.

WHAT IT MEANS: The Blue Devils are now 2-0 and have played two quality opponents before facing their SCC league foes. Fairhaven visits GNB Voc-Tech next Friday. The Wildcats fall to 0-2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sajsa_0hz4Wg3c00

KEY PLAY: Despite all of his scoring, the key play of the game was Marques' strip of Will DeLuca in the middle of the field and subsequent return of 23 yards. His defensive play led directly to his third touchdown of the first quarter.

PIVOTAL SEQUENCE: West Bridgewater's inability to combat Fairhaven's momentum in the first quarter deflated their sidelines. The Fairhaven student section was rocking and the team responded with 20 points in the first quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwq7f_0hz4Wg3c00

SOUTH COASTVARSITY PLAYER OF THE GAME: Marques was absolutely everywhere on the field, accounting for 201 total yards and five total touchdowns with 100 yard receiving on four catches and 101 yards rushing on 25 carries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnlKs_0hz4Wg3c00

Fairhaven 40, West Bridgewater 20

West Bridgewater; 6, 7, 7, 0 — 20

Fairhaven; 20, 14, 6, 0 — 40

Scoring

First quarter

WB: Harris  TD 28 yard run 9:10 PAT No good

F: Marques TD 1 yard dive, 8:20 Branco good PAT

F: Marques TD 12 yard run, 6:31 Branco good PAT

F: Marques TD 1 yard dive, 1:15 PAT no good

Second quarter

F: Roderiques  TD 2 yard run, 4:50

WB: Chadwick TD on fumble recovery 3:20 PAT good

F: Duarte to Marques for a 16 pass, Duarte with a 3 yard run for 2 pt

Third Quarter

WB: DeLuca (WB) 2 yard dive TD, PAT Good

F: Marques 4 yard run TD, PAT no Good

Fourth Quarter

None

Individual Stats:

Rushing: F - Justin Marques 25-101-4, Dylan Roderiques 13-64-1, Westin Chase 10-86, Colby Correia 2-8; WB - Will DeLuca 22-127-1, Jame Harries 6-42-1, Sean Carter 5-19

Passing: F - Jayce Duarte 4-5-100-1; WB - James Harries 0-2

Receiving: F - Justin Marques 4-100-1.

