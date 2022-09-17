The Mitchell City Council meets tonight at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes action on an application for a conditional use permit for HiWings LLC to open an assembly hall on the former Kelley property near Lake Mitchell. The assembly hall will host weddings. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval despite concerns from some neighbors about traffic, public safety, and noise. Also on tonight’s agenda is action on an application for a conditional use permit to turn the former Ramada Inn on West Havens into workforce housing. The Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended approval at last week’s meeting. Tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public. It is streamed online and televised locally.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO