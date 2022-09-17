ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

DWU libero Hanna Reiff named GPAC Defender of the Week

MITCHELL — (From the GPAC website) Dakota Wesleyan libero Hanna Reiff is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Defender-of-the-Week. Reiff, a senior from Chester, South Dakota, tallied 38 digs in the pair of wins last week, going for 21 digs in the four-set win against Northwestern and had 17 in a three-set sweep of the Mustangs.
CHESTER, SD
Kernels sweep Saturday home duals in girls tennis

MITCHELL– Mitchell Kernels girls tennis won two duals on Saturday at Hitchcock Park, defeating Spearfish 9-0 and Sioux Falls Jefferson 7-2. Mitchell improved to 14-5 on the season and takes on Watertown on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
MITCHELL, SD
South Dakota Board of Education Standards meeting in Aberdeen today

ABERDEEN, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is holding a public hearing in Aberdeen today to get public input on proposed Social Studies standards for K through 12 schools. Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson led off the hearing. Sanderson says there needs to be standards for teachers and...
ABERDEEN, SD
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless

The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
GEDDES, SD
James “Jim” Sandness, 75, Woonsocket

James passed away suddenly at home in rural Woonsocket. Funeral mass service will be Thursday, September 23 at 10:30 AM at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitations will be at the church on Wednesday, September 21st from 5-7 PM with a prayer...
WOONSOCKET, SD
15-year-old from Stickney identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash

STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 15-year-old from Stickney has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The four-wheeler slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
STICKNEY, SD
Dakota Provisions Emerging As ‘Funky, Fresh Turkey Company’

Dakota Provisions is a vertically integrated company that takes turkeys “all the way to the market,” said Renee Robertson, head of marketing for the Huron, South Dakota-based business. Dakota Provisions owns the entire process, which aids in controlling costs and helping with the supply chain. “By being vertically...
HURON, SD
Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident

STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when...
STICKNEY, SD
Andover man sets world record plow-pull with antique tractor

An Andover, South Dakota man set a new record last weekend pulling a 50-bottom plow with his rebuilt 150-horsepower Case steam-powered tractor at the James Valley Threshing Show in Andover this weekend. It is the largest plow known to have been pulled by a steam engine tractor. Anderson built the...
ANDOVER, SD
15-year old dies in two-vehicle crash near Stickney

STICKNEY, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler was eastbound when it turned...
STICKNEY, SD
Dawson Overweg, 15, Stickney

Dawson passed Friday, September 16, 2022, as the result of an ATV accident in Stickney. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney, with burial to follow at Silver Ridge Cemetery in Stickney. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7:00 PM at the church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
STICKNEY, SD
42-year-old accused of distributing fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man with a history of drug charges is now accused of giving someone a dangerous dose of fentanyl. The federal case against 42-year-old Jason Winckler was unsealed today. According to court papers, Winckler distributed the drug on March 18th, and the...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
LESTERVILLE, SD
Jeannine (Jean) DeHaai, 88, Mitchell

Jeannine passed away at the age of 88 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor her memory by telling her stories and maintaining family traditions. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Friday, September 23, 2022 at Northridge Baptist Church with burial at the Harrison Cemetery, Harrison, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
HARRISON, SD
Mitchell City Council to consider conditional use permit for assembly hall on former Kelley property

The Mitchell City Council meets tonight at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes action on an application for a conditional use permit for HiWings LLC to open an assembly hall on the former Kelley property near Lake Mitchell. The assembly hall will host weddings. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval despite concerns from some neighbors about traffic, public safety, and noise. Also on tonight’s agenda is action on an application for a conditional use permit to turn the former Ramada Inn on West Havens into workforce housing. The Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended approval at last week’s meeting. Tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public. It is streamed online and televised locally.
MITCHELL, SD

