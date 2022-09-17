ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Opportunity Village to again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season. According to a news release, as part of this year’s family-friendly Halloween event, kids of all ages can enjoy a 20-foot-tall pumpkin house, cornfields, scarecrows, giant pumpkin displays and hundreds of spooky jack-o-lanterns spread along the forest path.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Slain journalist to be inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas reporter who was allegedly killed by a public official will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this weekend. The Nevada Press Association announced that Jeff German will be inducted posthumously during the Nevada Press Annual Convention on Saturday, Sept. 24. The group’s Board of Trustees approved the entry last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Betson Enterprises to Open State-Of-The-Art Distribution Center in Las Vegas

Betson Enterprises will open a new state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This 45,000-square-foot warehouse is in the Bromigo Industrial Plaza and features 12 dock doors and six grade-level loading doors. The facility will serve as a multi-purpose office location and distribution center for amusement equipment, parts, and gaming monitors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 'Las Vegas Aces Day' in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Aces capturing Las Vegas’ first major-league professional sports championship, Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Sept. 20, 2022 in honor of the team. According to Gov. Sisolak’s proclamation, “the entire team has shown leadership on and off the court, strengthening our...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas tutoring academy offers coding classes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local tutoring facility shows how important it is to learn about digital literacy. New East West Academy is now offering coding classes, in addition to the many tutoring subjects available. “This gives you a logical thinking process, how the computer thinks how we think with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Metro officers have new lifesaving tool, thanks to new medical kit

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are adding a new tool to their duty belts, but it’s not a weapon. In reality, it’s quite the opposite. Officers are being equipped with a new belt-worn medical kit, made possible by a $3-million donation from Touro University through the Englestad Foundation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Court date postponed in Nye County animal cruelty case

Girls basketball players in Las Vegas inspired by Aces championship, discuss influence on future generations. After the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in Connecticut on Sunday, young women on a high school basketball team in Las Vegas shared with FOX5 what it means to them to watch their hometown team win the WNBA championship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRON4 News

'I just don't know what's real and what's not,' Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh's credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive

In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow gives back to local students

Give the gift of home ownership thru Habitat Las Vegas Gala. Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas invites you to help give the gift of home ownership by attending its 19th Annual Home for the Holidays Gala Friday, September 30th. FOX5's Mike Davis will host the event located at a beautiful Blue Heron home in Henderson. To purchase tickets, visit lasvegashabitat.org.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fb101.com

The Dolly Llama, The Waffle Master, opens in Las Vegas

The innovative waffle and ice cream dessert brand, The Dolly Llama, is debuting its first Nevada location in Las Vegas. Guests can indulge in sinfully sweet waffle recipes, hand-crafted from around the world, with unique ice cream flavors and irresistible toppings. The Dolly Llama is also known for its loaded shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and build-your-own-waffle kits.
LAS VEGAS, NV

