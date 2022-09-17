Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
The flavors of South America in Las Vegas
Living in the U.S. provides opportunities for many Latinos working to achieve the American dream. But many miss the food from their native countries.
Fox5 KVVU
Opportunity Village to again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season. According to a news release, as part of this year’s family-friendly Halloween event, kids of all ages can enjoy a 20-foot-tall pumpkin house, cornfields, scarecrows, giant pumpkin displays and hundreds of spooky jack-o-lanterns spread along the forest path.
Fox5 KVVU
Slain journalist to be inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas reporter who was allegedly killed by a public official will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this weekend. The Nevada Press Association announced that Jeff German will be inducted posthumously during the Nevada Press Annual Convention on Saturday, Sept. 24. The group’s Board of Trustees approved the entry last week.
nevadabusiness.com
Betson Enterprises to Open State-Of-The-Art Distribution Center in Las Vegas
Betson Enterprises will open a new state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This 45,000-square-foot warehouse is in the Bromigo Industrial Plaza and features 12 dock doors and six grade-level loading doors. The facility will serve as a multi-purpose office location and distribution center for amusement equipment, parts, and gaming monitors.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 ‘Las Vegas Aces Day’ in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Aces capturing Las Vegas’ first major-league professional sports championship, Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Sept. 20, 2022 in honor of the team. According to Gov. Sisolak’s proclamation, “the entire team has shown leadership on and off the court, strengthening our...
Court names lawyers for official in Vegas reporter killing
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A local elected official got court-appointed attorneys during his arraignment on Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, stood in court...
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
350 medical students in Nevada have their white coat ceremony
Touro University Nevada said they are holding a white coat ceremony for 350 students enrolled in advanced healthcare degree programs.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas tutoring academy offers coding classes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local tutoring facility shows how important it is to learn about digital literacy. New East West Academy is now offering coding classes, in addition to the many tutoring subjects available. “This gives you a logical thinking process, how the computer thinks how we think with...
$2 million in legal fees for Badlands golf course fight on council agenda
Legal fees continue to pile up for taxpayers as the City of Las Vegas fights developers over the former Badlands golf course.
news3lv.com
Metro officers have new lifesaving tool, thanks to new medical kit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are adding a new tool to their duty belts, but it’s not a weapon. In reality, it’s quite the opposite. Officers are being equipped with a new belt-worn medical kit, made possible by a $3-million donation from Touro University through the Englestad Foundation.
Fox5 KVVU
Court date postponed in Nye County animal cruelty case
Girls basketball players in Las Vegas inspired by Aces championship, discuss influence on future generations. After the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in Connecticut on Sunday, young women on a high school basketball team in Las Vegas shared with FOX5 what it means to them to watch their hometown team win the WNBA championship.
‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive
In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
Fox5 KVVU
EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow gives back to local students
Give the gift of home ownership thru Habitat Las Vegas Gala. Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas invites you to help give the gift of home ownership by attending its 19th Annual Home for the Holidays Gala Friday, September 30th. FOX5's Mike Davis will host the event located at a beautiful Blue Heron home in Henderson. To purchase tickets, visit lasvegashabitat.org.
Stunning Vegas photo album wins Wedding Album of the Year
Rebecca Carpenter wins the inaugural competition for the best wedding album at The Photography Show
fb101.com
The Dolly Llama, The Waffle Master, opens in Las Vegas
The innovative waffle and ice cream dessert brand, The Dolly Llama, is debuting its first Nevada location in Las Vegas. Guests can indulge in sinfully sweet waffle recipes, hand-crafted from around the world, with unique ice cream flavors and irresistible toppings. The Dolly Llama is also known for its loaded shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and build-your-own-waffle kits.
Popular Las Vegas Strip Venue Won't Reopen (Something New Coming)
With visitors coming in droves and the city expanding its population to the highest level its ever been, Las Vegas has been a city of change in the 21st century. The cranes that dot the city skyline are building everything from new casino resorts and new sports arenas to new restaurants and social clubs.
1 person, at least 5 dogs die from consuming Real Water, lawsuit claims
One human death, several pet deaths, liver transplants, multiple miscarriages and other ailments are listed as claims in lawsuits involving Real Water, a now-shuttered brand that is the basis of several lawsuits reviewed by the 8 News Now Investigators.
