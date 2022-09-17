Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
Montana's Patrick O'Connell earns Big Sky Conference weekly honor
MISSOULA — Patrick O'Connell's fast start to the season earned recognition from the Big Sky Conference on Monday, as the league office announced that O'Connell has been named the league's Defensive Player of the Week. O'Connell helped lead the way for the Griz defense in Saturday's win over Indiana...
montanasports.com
Whitefish's Ty Schwaiger commits to Washington State for baseball
WHITEFISH — Whitefish native Ty Schwaiger has been throwing heat from the mound since he was just a kid and now the right-handed pitcher is taking his talents to the Pac-12 after committing to Washington State in August. "It kind of just felt like home there," said the new...
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Incredible Chainsaw Art Competition Held in Montana. Take a Look
If you've spent any time at all driving the two-lane highways around the Treasure State, I'm sure you're familiar with chainsaw art. The shops of these talented artists crisscross Montana and other western states that have historic ties to the timber industry. Perhaps you've got a bear or trout or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies
Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department. The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.
Comments / 0