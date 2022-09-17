ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLYERS' TORTORELLA GETS ANOTHER FAMILIAR FACE IN PHILLY VIA PRO TRYOUT

The Philadelphia Flyers are signing veteran center Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout, per Frank Seravalli. Anisimov, 34, is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons and 771 games. Flyers head coach John Tortorella had the Russian for four seasons with the New York Rangers and is quite familiar with what the center can bring. The Flyers' center group borders on abysmal, all due respect.
NBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Sabres preseason

The time has come, Capitals fans. Hockey is about to return to your televisions. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Caps will host the Sabres in their preseason opener. It'll be the first of six tune-up games before Washington begins its regular-season schedule at home against the Bruins. Here's everything...
NBC Sports

Krejci excited about possibility of playing on line with Pastrnak, Hall

Boston Bruins fans are very excited about the possibility of the team having a second line featuring David Krejci at center with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak on the wings. And it turns out Krejci, who recently returned to the B's after playing a season in his native Czech Republic, is pretty pumped about the potential line combo, too.
NBC Sports

Chara's legacy is transforming Bruins back into Stanley Cup-caliber franchise

Not too long ago the Boston Bruins sat near the bottom of the NHL with almost no hope in sight. After a lockout wiped out the entire 2004-05 season, the Bruins finished the 2005-06 campaign with the fifth-worst record in the league and dealt their best player, Joe Thornton, to the San Jose Sharks before the trade deadline for an underwhelming return of players.
