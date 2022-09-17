The End Zone: MRA ends JA’s undefeated run, capitalizes on Raider mistakes to win 21-6

Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays
Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, September 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Best-selling author David Magee, who lost his son to an accidental...
WLBT
State leaders and residents question Gov. Reeves’ comments about Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people in Mississippi are trying to figure out exactly what Governor Tate Reeves meant when he spoke to a group in Hattiesburg last week. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Governor Tate Reeves said.
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, August 19
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a...
WLBT
Three boil water advisories affecting 70 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure stabilizes at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility, the city continues to see boil water advisories affecting dozens of customers. Currently, the city says approximately 70 connections in Jackson are under a boil water advisory due to water main leak repairs. The...
WLBT
Jackson students register to vote on National Voter Registration Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is National Voter Registration Day across the country. High schools and college campuses around the Capital City are making sure their students are registered and ready to vote before election day. Midterm elections are just around the corner. That’s why voter engagement groups are out...
WLBT
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free water distribution events continued in the Capital City last weekend. A long line of cars waited for the free donations at Siwell Middle School on Sunday. Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell and State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted the giveaway. “Residents are still kind of cautious,”...
WLBT
Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
WLBT
Secretary Watson spends the day touring 5 Jackson restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second state official in as many weeks visited several Jackson restaurants in a show of support as the Capital City deals with its water crisis. Secretary of State Michael Watson spent the day touring five Jackson eateries to show that they are still open for business despite the water crisis and urging you to continue to support Capital City establishments.
WLBT
Hemphill Construction chosen as project manager for O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Florence-based contractor has been brought on to manage the state’s continued response at the city’s main water treatment plant. Hemphill Construction was awarded a more than $1 million contract to “facilitate the response at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.”. The contract...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
WLBT
Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Madison County subdivision on Tuesday. According to officials, police received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a subject being shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision. The victim was taken to...
WLBT
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
WLBT
‘Every night, there is shooting:’ Stray bullet nearly kills South Jackson resident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One South Jackson resident says random shootings are destroying his property and his patience. The most recent one happened this weekend, leaving five bullet holes in his home. Eric Harper lives on Revere Street, just south of West McDowell Road. In the last six years, Harper...
WLBT
Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A grandmother found her grandson shot to death in Jackson, police say. Lagavin Jenkins, 18, was discovered in his bed with two gunshot wounds to his chest around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. There is no suspect or motive at this time. Want more WLBT news in...
Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
WLBT
One person injured in shooting at Jackson Waffle House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. One person was placed in an ambulance on a stretcher. Officers told us that a man was found lying on the ground...
WLBT
26-year-old shot and killed at Jackson apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex. The crime occurred at Rebel Wood Apartments around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police say Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times. He died on the scene. JPD...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
