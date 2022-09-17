ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

The End Zone: MRA ends JA’s undefeated run, capitalizes on Raider mistakes to win 21-6

By Garrett Busby, Quentin Smith, Holly Emery
WLBT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays

Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Tuesday, September 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Best-selling author David Magee, who lost his son to an accidental...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Monday, August 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pelahatchie, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
City
Ridgeland, MS
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Jackson, MS
Education
City
Vicksburg, MS
City
Mendenhall, MS
WLBT

Three boil water advisories affecting 70 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure stabilizes at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility, the city continues to see boil water advisories affecting dozens of customers. Currently, the city says approximately 70 connections in Jackson are under a boil water advisory due to water main leak repairs. The...
WLBT

Jackson students register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is National Voter Registration Day across the country. High schools and college campuses around the Capital City are making sure their students are registered and ready to vote before election day. Midterm elections are just around the corner. That’s why voter engagement groups are out...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mra#Titans#American Football#Highschoolsports#Jackson Academy Raiders#The Mra Patriots#Mra Patriot#The Patriots Scored
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Secretary Watson spends the day touring 5 Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second state official in as many weeks visited several Jackson restaurants in a show of support as the Capital City deals with its water crisis. Secretary of State Michael Watson spent the day touring five Jackson eateries to show that they are still open for business despite the water crisis and urging you to continue to support Capital City establishments.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WLBT

Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Madison County subdivision on Tuesday. According to officials, police received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a subject being shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision. The victim was taken to...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A grandmother found her grandson shot to death in Jackson, police say. Lagavin Jenkins, 18, was discovered in his bed with two gunshot wounds to his chest around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. There is no suspect or motive at this time. Want more WLBT news in...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
WLBT

One person injured in shooting at Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. One person was placed in an ambulance on a stretcher. Officers told us that a man was found lying on the ground...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

26-year-old shot and killed at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex. The crime occurred at Rebel Wood Apartments around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police say Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times. He died on the scene. JPD...
JACKSON, MS
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS

You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy