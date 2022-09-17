ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Jacey Ham catches winning TD pass with 1:10 left as Quincy High football edges Oliver Ames

By Eric McHugh, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

EASTON – The Quincy High football team is keenly aware of how promising starts can sometimes go off the rails.

For a while Friday night it looked as if the Presidents' second game of the 2022 season was going to be a painful callback to their 2021 campaign, which began brightly with a 3-0 start but decayed into a 4-6 finish.

In a non-league matchup at Oliver Ames, Quincy raced out to a two-touchdown lead less than four minutes into the game before watching the Tigers methodically claw back until the hosts finally grabbed a 1-point lead with less than six minutes left.

This time, though, there was a happy ending for the Presidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nWDZ_0hz4UOIE00

A late OA special teams miscue opened the door, and Quincy took full advantage with quarterback Andrew Novak throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jacey Ham with 70 seconds remaining as the Presidents one-upped OA's rally with one of their own to walk off with a thrilling 27-22 victory.

More: All the Week 2 South Shore high school football scores and highlights

"Listen, I was trying to (get open) all game," said Ham, a senior wide receiver who had three catches for 54 yards and a pair of TDs. "Coach saw something; it was a great play call by Coach. Great pass by my quarterback. It was well-designed play, nothing crazy. I just ran the route. Hell of a game."

OA (1-1) had taken its first lead, 22-21, on Chad Silva's 2-yard TD run and subsequent 2-point conversion run with 5:50 remaining. The Tigers were still in good shape as they lined up for a punt from the Quincy 49 with about 2:20 remaining. The snap was low, though, and squirted past the punter. By the time someone fell on it, Quincy (2-0) had possession at the OA 11-yard line.

"That was huge," Novak said. "That was basically the game right there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxUgb_0hz4UOIE00

Two runs by Gabe Rodrigues (26 carries for 120 yards and a TD) only netted 4 yards, so on third-and-6 from the 7, Novak rolled right under pressure and eventually spotted Ham uncovered in the back corner of the end zone.

"I wasn't planning on throwing it because no one was (open)," Novak said. "But as I rolled out, the (OA defender) came down (to stop me) and Jacey kept drifting back, wide open. I know Jacey's making that play, covered or not. That was a designed play to go to him. It wasn't a designed rollout, but we're a broken-play team; we make that work."

More: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Peters turns in 3-under par round for Bridgewater-Raynham golf

Speaking of broken plays, Novak's 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter – it put Quincy up, 21-14 – also was improvised as the running back and QB got their wires crossed on a handoff, forcing Novak to sprint to the pylon. "I saw a lane and just took it," Novak said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7WqP_0hz4UOIE00

Novak's late heroics made up for the momentum-shifting pick-six he threw just before halftime. Nick Ferrini returned the INT 85 yards to pull the Tigers within 14-6.

"This game shouldn't even have been this close," said Novak. "I put us in that situation. I'm happy I brought us out of it. Obviously, it wasn't just me, though. My teammates played amazing today, offensively and defensively."

Novak, a senior, finished 4 of 9 passing for 70 yards and a pair of TD passes. His first scoring throw – a 30-yard laser down the right sideline to Ham – made it 14-0 in the first quarter.

This is Novak's first year at the helm after sitting behind Drew Boretti, a three-year starter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1hVc_0hz4UOIE00

"It means a lot," Novak said of getting his opportunity. "I've been watching Drew forever and I've been waiting for my time. Now it's finally my turn. It feels good to show up and deliver. I was happy I could do that. But again, none of this is possible without my teammates. I have incredible weapons at receiver, at running back, and my line (Luke Murphy, Alex Rheault, Devin Nellany, Mason McDonough and Sam Swan) is incredible."

Oliver Ames, which blew out Brookline, 41-12, in Week 1, had a nightmarish start. The Tigers allowed Quincy to score on its first possession as Rodrigues capped a 7-play, 62-yard opening drive with a 4-yard TD run. OA then fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, and Novak found Ham for the 30-yard score. Helena Middleton's second PAT made it 14-0 with just 3:50 gone.

The Tigers stiffened after that. Ferrini's pick-six gave the hosts some life, and workhorse back Chad Silva (22 carries, 155 yards, 2 TDs), tied the score at 14-14 in the third quarter with a 2-yard TD run. QB Wayne Casey ran in the 2-point conversion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zimf7_0hz4UOIE00

After Novak put Quincy back in front with his 2-yard TD run, Silva answered again. His 56-yard gallop down to the Quincy 7 set up his 2-yard scoring run and 2-point conversion for the 22-21 lead.

Asked if there were positives to take out of the almost-comeback, OA coach Ed DeWitt said, "Hard right now (to think about that). I'm sure there is (something to feel good about) on the film. But our guys are taking it pretty tough. We did a lot of good stuff, but not enough, I guess."

OA got solid contributions from running backs Jack Morley (6 carries for 38 yards) and Jordan Young (5-30), but the Tigers did not complete a pass and sabotaged two first-half drives with penalties, including one double-whammy play that put them in a rare third-and-46 situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M06AY_0hz4UOIE00

At least DeWitt got to see Presidents coach Kevin Carey, who coached him as a freshman at Quincy High (DeWitt was a three-year starter there) and later wrote a college recommendation letter for him.

Carey liked what he saw from his team, especially after a strange week in which the Presidents had to cancel Tuesday's practice due to a bomb scare at the school.

More: Pair of threats Tuesday force Quincy High students from classrooms twice

"We met as a team via remote; they all know how to do that," Carey said. "It just took a day of practice away. It was a tough week. It was a tough week for them as students. But their spirits were up. When we needed plays (we made them)."

Now the Presidents can focus on keeping the momentum going, something that they could not do last season when that 3-0 start gave way to a rough Patriot League portion of the schedule.

"It's a nice win, but we want to go further," Ham said. "That's only two (wins). We've got a lot more left. That's only two."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Jacey Ham catches winning TD pass with 1:10 left as Quincy High football edges Oliver Ames

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
belmontonian.com

‘Belmont’s’ Conley’s Pub & Grille Sold To A Familiar Face

A familiar face returns as the new owner of Belmont’s favorite bar not in Belmont, Conley’s Pub & Grille. Last week, owner Stephen Conley – who opened the bar/restaurant in 2001 – sold the location to JKT Watertown Partners LLC which leased the property to pub entrepreneur Jim O’Rourke. Renovations are reportedly taking place this week “with the possibility of it reopening the following wleek with the same name, concept, and staff,” according to Boston Restaurant Talk.
BELMONT, MA
1420 WBSM

Providence Bar Brawl Video Goes Viral

Is it just me, or does society seem to be in a fighting mood these days? Everybody appears on edge, and the slightest provocation can trigger a knock-down, drag-'em-out brawl. WBSM News reported recently on a fight in the stands at a New Bedford High School football game against Taunton High.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force

A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy. John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.
NATICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Quincy, MA
Education
City
Easton, MA
Easton, MA
Education
Easton, MA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Quincy, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Quincy, MA
Easton, MA
Football
Quincy, MA
Football
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Planning Underway for Mass. Central Rail Trail Link Over I-95 in Waltham, Weston

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has begun designing a short but crucial missing link in the Massachusetts Central Rail Trail (MCRT) to connect existing and under-construction segments of the trail in Weston and Waltham by bridging Interstate 95. DCR officials and consultants presented their conceptual plans for...
WALTHAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Carey
Person
Ed Dewitt
Person
Luke Murphy
capeandislands.org

13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna

This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tigers
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region

Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
traveltasteandtour.com

North of Boston, MA

Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
SANDWICH, MA
Radio Ink

The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes

Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NECN

2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police

Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy