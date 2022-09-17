Jacey Ham catches winning TD pass with 1:10 left as Quincy High football edges Oliver Ames

EASTON – The Quincy High football team is keenly aware of how promising starts can sometimes go off the rails.

For a while Friday night it looked as if the Presidents' second game of the 2022 season was going to be a painful callback to their 2021 campaign, which began brightly with a 3-0 start but decayed into a 4-6 finish.

In a non-league matchup at Oliver Ames, Quincy raced out to a two-touchdown lead less than four minutes into the game before watching the Tigers methodically claw back until the hosts finally grabbed a 1-point lead with less than six minutes left.

This time, though, there was a happy ending for the Presidents.

A late OA special teams miscue opened the door, and Quincy took full advantage with quarterback Andrew Novak throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jacey Ham with 70 seconds remaining as the Presidents one-upped OA's rally with one of their own to walk off with a thrilling 27-22 victory.

"Listen, I was trying to (get open) all game," said Ham, a senior wide receiver who had three catches for 54 yards and a pair of TDs. "Coach saw something; it was a great play call by Coach. Great pass by my quarterback. It was well-designed play, nothing crazy. I just ran the route. Hell of a game."

OA (1-1) had taken its first lead, 22-21, on Chad Silva's 2-yard TD run and subsequent 2-point conversion run with 5:50 remaining. The Tigers were still in good shape as they lined up for a punt from the Quincy 49 with about 2:20 remaining. The snap was low, though, and squirted past the punter. By the time someone fell on it, Quincy (2-0) had possession at the OA 11-yard line.

"That was huge," Novak said. "That was basically the game right there."

Two runs by Gabe Rodrigues (26 carries for 120 yards and a TD) only netted 4 yards, so on third-and-6 from the 7, Novak rolled right under pressure and eventually spotted Ham uncovered in the back corner of the end zone.

"I wasn't planning on throwing it because no one was (open)," Novak said. "But as I rolled out, the (OA defender) came down (to stop me) and Jacey kept drifting back, wide open. I know Jacey's making that play, covered or not. That was a designed play to go to him. It wasn't a designed rollout, but we're a broken-play team; we make that work."

Speaking of broken plays, Novak's 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter – it put Quincy up, 21-14 – also was improvised as the running back and QB got their wires crossed on a handoff, forcing Novak to sprint to the pylon. "I saw a lane and just took it," Novak said.

Novak's late heroics made up for the momentum-shifting pick-six he threw just before halftime. Nick Ferrini returned the INT 85 yards to pull the Tigers within 14-6.

"This game shouldn't even have been this close," said Novak. "I put us in that situation. I'm happy I brought us out of it. Obviously, it wasn't just me, though. My teammates played amazing today, offensively and defensively."

Novak, a senior, finished 4 of 9 passing for 70 yards and a pair of TD passes. His first scoring throw – a 30-yard laser down the right sideline to Ham – made it 14-0 in the first quarter.

This is Novak's first year at the helm after sitting behind Drew Boretti, a three-year starter.

"It means a lot," Novak said of getting his opportunity. "I've been watching Drew forever and I've been waiting for my time. Now it's finally my turn. It feels good to show up and deliver. I was happy I could do that. But again, none of this is possible without my teammates. I have incredible weapons at receiver, at running back, and my line (Luke Murphy, Alex Rheault, Devin Nellany, Mason McDonough and Sam Swan) is incredible."

Oliver Ames, which blew out Brookline, 41-12, in Week 1, had a nightmarish start. The Tigers allowed Quincy to score on its first possession as Rodrigues capped a 7-play, 62-yard opening drive with a 4-yard TD run. OA then fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, and Novak found Ham for the 30-yard score. Helena Middleton's second PAT made it 14-0 with just 3:50 gone.

The Tigers stiffened after that. Ferrini's pick-six gave the hosts some life, and workhorse back Chad Silva (22 carries, 155 yards, 2 TDs), tied the score at 14-14 in the third quarter with a 2-yard TD run. QB Wayne Casey ran in the 2-point conversion.

After Novak put Quincy back in front with his 2-yard TD run, Silva answered again. His 56-yard gallop down to the Quincy 7 set up his 2-yard scoring run and 2-point conversion for the 22-21 lead.

Asked if there were positives to take out of the almost-comeback, OA coach Ed DeWitt said, "Hard right now (to think about that). I'm sure there is (something to feel good about) on the film. But our guys are taking it pretty tough. We did a lot of good stuff, but not enough, I guess."

OA got solid contributions from running backs Jack Morley (6 carries for 38 yards) and Jordan Young (5-30), but the Tigers did not complete a pass and sabotaged two first-half drives with penalties, including one double-whammy play that put them in a rare third-and-46 situation.

At least DeWitt got to see Presidents coach Kevin Carey, who coached him as a freshman at Quincy High (DeWitt was a three-year starter there) and later wrote a college recommendation letter for him.

Carey liked what he saw from his team, especially after a strange week in which the Presidents had to cancel Tuesday's practice due to a bomb scare at the school.

"We met as a team via remote; they all know how to do that," Carey said. "It just took a day of practice away. It was a tough week. It was a tough week for them as students. But their spirits were up. When we needed plays (we made them)."

Now the Presidents can focus on keeping the momentum going, something that they could not do last season when that 3-0 start gave way to a rough Patriot League portion of the schedule.

"It's a nice win, but we want to go further," Ham said. "That's only two (wins). We've got a lot more left. That's only two."

