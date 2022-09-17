Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
HometownLife.com
Who does Folsom got? Hometown Life's Michigan high school football picks for Week 5
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom picks the winners from the five biggest matchups of Week 5 of the MHSAA football season. He went 5-0 picking games last week and is 15-5 on the season. Livonia Franklin (4-0, 3-0) at Westland John Glenn (2-2, 2-1) (KLAA-East) This Patriots squad is a special...
HometownLife.com
Braden Fracassi can handle the adversity for South Lyon football. He keeps proving that
South Lyon quarterback Braden Fracassi could do nothing but watch as Detroit Country Day's Gabe Zeldes intercepted his pass in the flats and returned it 32 yards untouched for the game's opening score Friday night. The senior didn't pout about it. Nor did he complain. Heck, even coach Jeff Henson...
HometownLife.com
Louisville basketball gets commitment from Brother Rice 4-star recruit Curtis Williams
When Curtis Williams got to Brother Rice as a freshman, he never imagined entering his senior season as the No. 1-ranked recruit in Michigan. But the truth is he never wasted much time worrying about his recruiting rankings and star ratings either. His one focus was earning a free education...
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland
The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
Why did Arizona State fire Herm Edwards? Shocking loss to Eastern Michigan, NCAA investigation led to Sun Devils dismissal
Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, a day after Sun Devils fell 30-21 to 20.5-point underdogs Eastern Michigan at home. The shock upset represented a new low point for Edwards in Tempe. ASU was thoroughly outplayed, giving up over 300 rushing yards — 258 of which came from Samson Evans, a player who had entered Saturday's clash having never surpassed the century mark on the ground.
The Ring Magazine
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones shot and killed during dispute with family member
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones was shot and killed Monday evening during a dispute with a family member, his trainer Roshawn Jones confirmed to The Ring. The trainer tells The Ring that Jones, whom he is not related to, was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. The...
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
Michigan Man Turns Friend In For $20,000
We've all heard the cliche line "if you can't do the time then do the crime" or some variation of that phrase. I agree, I don't think you should commit any crime that you're not okay being caught doing and you should be ready to serve the necessary time if you get caught. With that being said, there's another factor that many people don't think about before engaging in criminal activity, it's who they commit the crimes with or who they spill the crimes to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300K on Bingo scratch off
An Oakland County man couldn’t contain his excitement when he won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bingo Blockbuster instant game. The lucky 88-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. “I purchased...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Court documents detail alleged death threats, harassment rapper Watsky endured from Michigan man. A Michigan man is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
HometownLife.com
South Lyon's Pumpkinfest continues comeback. Here's what to expect this year.
South Lyon Pumpkinfest is making a comeback after being largely squashed by the pandemic. The popular festival returns Sept. 24-25 with a much-anticipated parade and contests that haven’t been seen in three years. Still missing will be a main entertainment stage and beer tent. “We are slowly coming back...
Comments / 0