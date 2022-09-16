Padres bounce back with rout of Diamondbacks

A lot of hand clapping and head bobbing and smiles. And perhaps some sighs of relief.

The Padres responded and reminded themselves who they believe they are.

The night after an uninspired showing left their manager fuming, the Padres scored in the first inning for the first time in 15 games, hit three home runs, stole three bases in one inning and trounced the Diamondbacks 12-3 Friday night at Chase Field.

"This an unbelievable baseball team here," said Brandon Drury, who hit two home runs. "I think sometimes, I don't want to say we take it for granted, I don't think that's the right word, but we have been a little bit lax lately. And sometimes it's what you need — to get the guys together and have a team meeting and get us all going and remind us what we're here for, to win a World Series."

The Padres' first four runs came via homers, by Drury in the first and fourth innings and by Austin Nola in the second. Their fifth run scored on a single by slumping Juan Soto. They scored twice in the sixth inning, one of those with the aid of the three steals. They added four runs in the eighth inning, at least partly due to runners advancing from first and second on a fly ball to center field. A total of 10 different batters accounted for 17 hits.

Blake Snell allowed four hits and struck out seven in a season-high seven innings.

"We needed to bring more energy than what we have been," Nola said. "And I think Brandon starting it off and then Blake coming in and throwing a solid game, attacking hitters, I think we needed a good start like that."

It would be difficult to imagine the Padres more roundly rebounding from what was almost certainly their worst performance of the season — a 4-0 loss here Thursday in which they managed two hits (both by Drury) against Drey Jameson, who was making his major league debut.

“Last night was probably the epitome of flat,” Jake Cronenworth said Friday afternoon. “… Just the total energy of the 28 guys last night just was simultaneously not good. Early weak contact, crappy at-bats, not finding ways, whatever it is. Tonight, no matter what the situation — where you’re batting in the lineup, whoever is on, whether there’s nobody on base, bases, two outs, one out, nobody out — that at-bat, treat it as your last. Do what you can do to help the team.”

That was essentially the gist of a pregame players meeting.

"I think that the guys get the message," said Jose Azocar, who was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs. "All of us think this is a good idea. So that's why we have a great game. That’s why we will keep doing it fro the rest of the season."

Manager Bob Melvin had left players speechless following a postgame scolding Thursday night.

“Didn't even feel like we put up a fight,” he told the media afterward. “Can't play this way, especially this time of year.”

With Friday’s victory, the Padres maintained their 1½-game lead over the Brewers in the race for the National League’s final playoff spot.

It was a gift to be facing aging old friend Madison Bumgarner, who is now 0-7 with a 6.46 ERA in 10 starts against the Padres as a member of the Diamondbacks. Regardless, though, there could be no denying the Padres played with the kind of urgency the moment and their manager demanded.

“Hopefully we see a little bit more spark on the field all the way around,” Melvin said before the game. “… More invigorating, so to speak, I would hope.”

They were ready to go. It was even a longer line of Padres players in front of the dugout than there usually is for the national anthem.

And after Manny Machado grounded a two-out single through the left side in the first inning, Drury launched a home run to the seats beyond left field to put the Padres up 2-0.

"That's always nice when you score first," Melvin said. "Immediately, the momentum is in your dugout. And then we kept adding on, and then obviously at the finish even more so. Ended up being a good game and getting a little distance from last night."

Nola’s home run, his first since Aug. 10 (61 at-bats), came with two outs in the second inning.

Drury blasted the longest home run of his career on the first pitch of the fourth inning — a projected 468 feet and again to left field — to make it 4-0. It was Drury’s third homer in six at-bats and his seventh in 105 at-bats with the Padres.

Snell, who lowered his season ERA from 4.02 to 3.85, mostly cruised after the first two Diamondbacks he faced reached base. A two-out solo home run by Christian Walker in the fourth inning was the second hit Snell allowed and got the Diamondbacks to 4-1. Walker would also homer off Craig Stammen in the ninth inning to conclude the scoring.

The Padres regained the four-run advantage in the fifth when Nola led off with a double to the corner in left field, went to third on José Azocar’s single and scored on a line drive single to right field by Soto, who had three hits in his previous 49 at-bats.

Ha-Seong Kim led off the sixth inning against reliever Kenyan Middleton with a double, stole third with one out and scored on Cronenworth’s single. Cronenworth stole second with two outs and scored on Azocar’s single.

Nola drove in the first run of the eighth with a sacrifice fly that scored Kim, who had singled, gone to second on Josh Bell’s single and advanced to third on Cronenworth’s fly ball to center field that also moved Bell to second. Bell scored on a single by Azocar. After Wil Myers reached on an infield single, he and Azocar scored on a double by Soto.

Kim added a run with a homer in the ninth inning off Carson Kelly, who had started the game at catcher.

The Padres' seven extra-base hits tied for the fourth-most they have had in a game this year. And it was the first time in 18 games they had more than four extra-base hits. It was the second time they hit four homers in a game this season and the first since they hit five against the Twins on July 29. The three steals in the sixth inning — the first time they had stolen that many in an inning since July 18, 2021 — matched their season high in a game reached just twice before.

"We do what we are supposed to do every day," Azocar said. "Guys were concentrating at the plate, concentrating on playing baseball, don’t think about anything. And that’s what we need to keep doing."

10:48 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022 : This article was updated with postgame quotes.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .