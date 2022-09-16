ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVM7w_0hz4U5bg00

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Wisconsin Rapids 17, Hortonville 14

HORTONVILLE - The Red Raiders built a 17-7 lead and then held off the Polar Bears for the Valley Football Association win.

Hortonville led after a 1-yard touchdown run by Levi Strange in the first quarter.

Ashton Fischer drilled a 49-yard field goal for Rapids with 5.3 seconds remaining in the first half to make it 7-3 at halftime.

Connor Bubolz took a pitch and raced 75 yards down the right sideline to give Rapids a 10-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Rapids’ Brennan Huber then recovered the ensuing pooch kickoff at the Hortonville 20-yard line, and on the first play after the recovery Teal Lucas completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Evan Mathews who made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a 17-7 lead with 8:52 remaining in the third.

The Red Raiders were trying to run out the clock late in the game, but Hortonville blocked a punt and recovered at the Rapids 16 with 2:50 remaining. Two plays later, Strange scored on a 1-yard run to make it 17-14 with 2:28 remaining.

Hortonville tried on onside kick and recovered, but a Hortonville player was flagged for touching the ball before it went 10 yards. Rapids took possession at midfield and two runs by Leo Brostowitz netted a first down and Rapids was able to run out the clock.

Wisconsin Rapids 0 3 14 0 - 17

Hortonville 7 0 0 7 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

H - Levi Strange 1 run (Paul Grasse kick)

Second Quarter

WR – Ashton Fischer 49 field goal

Third Quarter

WR – Connor Bubolz 75 run (Fischer kick)

WR – Evan Mathews 20 pass from Teal Lucas (Fischer kick)

Fourth Quarter

H – Strange 1 run (Grasse kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: WR - Bubolz 6-96, Leo Brostowitz 17-81.

Passing: WR- Lucas 2-3-0-27.

Receiving: WR- Mathews 2-27.

MORE: Here are the Week 5 high school football schedules and scores

Marshfield 28, Wausau West 24

WAUSAU - Mason Seidl ran for 111 yards to lead the Tigers to the win over the Warriors.

Vaughn Kolbeck had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown for Marshfield, which improved to 3-0 in the VFA and 3-2 overall.

Ray Reineck had 201 yards rushing and two touchdowns for West (4-1 overall, 2-1 VFA).

D.C. Everest 44, Stevens Point 18

WESTON - Blake Bangtson had three rushing touchdowns as the Evergreens scored the final 20 points of the game to pull away for the VFA win.

D.C. Everest is 2-1 in the Valley Football Association and 3-2 overall. SPASH is 1-2 in the VFA and 1-4 overall.

Stevens Point 0 16 2 0 - 18

D.C. Everest 14 10 6 14 - 44

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

DCE - Simon Witt 3 run (Gabe Golbach kick)

DCE - Preston Miller 43 pass from Jack Bobinski (Golbach kick)

Second Quarter

DCE - Golbach 35 FG

SP - Amon Konopacki 17 pass from Grant Chandonais (Cam Saeger kick)

SP - Safety, Bobinski tackled in end zone

SP - Ethan Ehlinger 36 pass from Chandonais (Saeger kick)

DCE - Miller 17 pass from Bobinski (Golbach kick)

Third Quarter

SP - Safety, punt snap went through end zone

DCE - Blake Bangtson 12 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

DCE - Bangtson 2 run (Golbach kick)

DCE - Bangtson 18 run (Golbach kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: SP - Braylon Smola 12-42. DCE - Blake Bangtson 13-86, Cayden Bangtson 17-58.

Passing: SP - Grant Chandonais 18-35-2-216. DCE - Bobinski 11-15-0-147.

Receiving: SP - Peyton Pumper 5-50, Konopacki 4-64. DCE- Miller 2-60, Flynn Huffman 5-35, Blake Bangtson 3-44.

Mosinee 48, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 14

MOSINEE - Keagan Jirschele caught five passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in Mosinee’s win over the Hurricanes.

Gavin Obremski finished 10-of-16 passing for 235 yards for Mosinee.

Hayward/LCO 0 14 0 0 - 14

Mosinee 7 28 13 0 - 48

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Gavin Obremski 9 run (Noah Stencil kick)

Second Quarter

H/LCO - Gannon Mohr 11 pass from Alex Depew (Micah Bacon kick)

H/LCO - Kendall Miller 11 run (Bacon kick)

M - Keagan Jirschele 67 pass from Obremski (pass failed)

M - Jirschele 88 interception return (Ethan Denesha pass from Obremski)

M - Jirschele 35 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick)

M - Jirschele 5 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick)

Third Quarter

M - Davin Stoffel 15 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick)

M - Stoffel 24 pass from Obremski (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: M - Elliot Yirkovski 6-54, Obremski 5-51, Barnes Bunkelman 9-44.

Passing: M - Obremski 10-16-235.

Receiving: M - Jirschele 5-138, Stoffel 5-97.

Stratford 49, Nekoosa 14

STRATFORD - The Tigers took the lead by opening the game with a 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and never looked back in the win over the Papermakers.

Stratford finished with 273 yards rushing and 121 yards passing to dominate the statistical categories.

Nekoosa had 159 yards rushing and 21 yards passing.

Stratford was 3-of-6 on third-down conversions, while Nekoosa was 2-of-11.

Jonathan Wenzel led Nekoosa with 125 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Nekoosa 8 0 6 0 - 14

Stratford 21 20 6 2 - 49

Colby 32, Edgar 6

EDGAR - Caden Healy ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass to lead Colby to the victory.

Colby 0 16 9 7 - 32

Edgar 6 0 0 0 - 6

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

E - Kohlbe Weisenberger 41 run (pass failed)

Second Quarter

C - Nathaniel Robida 51 pass from Tucker Meyer (kick failed)

C - Caden Healy 8 run (Tucker Brost kick)

C - Brost 23 FG

Third Quarter

C - Safety

C - Healy 29 pass from Meyer (Brost kick)

Fourth Quarter

C - Healy 86 run (Brost kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Colby - Healy 26-200. Edgar - Weisenberger 4-37, Karter Butt 9-35.

Passing: Colby - Meyer 3-11-0-74. Edgar - Teegan Streit 5-17-3-117.

Receiving: Colby - Robida 1-51. Edgar - Leyton Schuett 2-94.

Assumption 49, Iola-Scandinavia 8

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The Royals rushed for 427 yards and averaged 8.7 yards per carry in beating the Thunderbirds.

Cade Statz had 133 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jack Klatt added 115 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.

Ryan Kampart ran for 50 yards and a touchdown for Iola-Scandinavia.

Iola-Scandinavia 0 0 0 8 - 8

Assumption 14 21 7 7 - 49

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

Related
WJFW-TV

Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.

(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you bought food or drinks during Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, be sure to check your credit card or bank statement in case of multiple charges. Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Fans may have been doubled charged at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, WIS–An area financial institution is warning its customers about potential duplicate charges at Lambeau Field Sunday night. In a Facebook post, Prospera Credit Union says some of its members were charged twice for credit and debit card purchases at the stadium. Prospera says it has reached out...
GREEN BAY, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Hortonville, WI
Hortonville, WI
Education
Wausau, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Stratford, WI
Wausau, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Nekoosa, WI
City
Mosinee, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Colby, WI
City
Marshfield, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Hortonville, WI
Sports
City
Stevens Point, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 16, 2022

He was born on April 20, 1983, in Wausau, son of Richard Burch and the late Gayle (Habeck) Burch. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. After school he began his working career at Ferguson as the warehouse manager. He exceeded expectations and made many friends along the way. After moving on from Ferguson, he most recently had worked at UMR, processing claims. ??
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Rapids#The Red Raiders
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
cwbradio.com

ATV Crash in Wood County

The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Z and Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved in the accident. The Wood County Sheriff's Department was...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
KEWAUNEE, WI
onfocus.news

UTV Crash Reported in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The gates to ‘Kelley Castle’ in Tomahawk open one weekend a year to the public. Sunday the 18th, the last day open in 2022, drew in thousands of visitors. “Probably had two thousand visitors by noon yesterday,” said Pete Kelley, the owner and builder...
TOMAHAWK, WI
Bring Me The News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into a Business

A Marshfield man was arrested for attempting to break into a business. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received reports of a man trying to break into a business on Depot Street. When officers arrived, a man was seen walking away from the business. The 31-year-old...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following theft and shopping spree

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have provided an update on the man who allegedly stole a purse from a car and went to multiple locations to make purchases. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have taken a 44-year-old from Hobart into custody. The...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Well-known Wausau restaurant set to close Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge will close its doors after almost 50 years as part of the Wausau community. In a Facebook post Wednesday, owner Adam Jamgochian shared that Friday will be their last day. He invited people to join them for one last fish fry and stay for half-priced drinks after 10 p.m. He also said to stay tuned for new and exciting things happening on Grant Street.
WAUSAU, WI
