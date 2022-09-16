Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Wisconsin Rapids 17, Hortonville 14

HORTONVILLE - The Red Raiders built a 17-7 lead and then held off the Polar Bears for the Valley Football Association win.

Hortonville led after a 1-yard touchdown run by Levi Strange in the first quarter.

Ashton Fischer drilled a 49-yard field goal for Rapids with 5.3 seconds remaining in the first half to make it 7-3 at halftime.

Connor Bubolz took a pitch and raced 75 yards down the right sideline to give Rapids a 10-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Rapids’ Brennan Huber then recovered the ensuing pooch kickoff at the Hortonville 20-yard line, and on the first play after the recovery Teal Lucas completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Evan Mathews who made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a 17-7 lead with 8:52 remaining in the third.

The Red Raiders were trying to run out the clock late in the game, but Hortonville blocked a punt and recovered at the Rapids 16 with 2:50 remaining. Two plays later, Strange scored on a 1-yard run to make it 17-14 with 2:28 remaining.

Hortonville tried on onside kick and recovered, but a Hortonville player was flagged for touching the ball before it went 10 yards. Rapids took possession at midfield and two runs by Leo Brostowitz netted a first down and Rapids was able to run out the clock.

Wisconsin Rapids 0 3 14 0 - 17

Hortonville 7 0 0 7 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

H - Levi Strange 1 run (Paul Grasse kick)

Second Quarter

WR – Ashton Fischer 49 field goal

Third Quarter

WR – Connor Bubolz 75 run (Fischer kick)

WR – Evan Mathews 20 pass from Teal Lucas (Fischer kick)

Fourth Quarter

H – Strange 1 run (Grasse kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: WR - Bubolz 6-96, Leo Brostowitz 17-81.

Passing: WR- Lucas 2-3-0-27.

Receiving: WR- Mathews 2-27.

Marshfield 28, Wausau West 24

WAUSAU - Mason Seidl ran for 111 yards to lead the Tigers to the win over the Warriors.

Vaughn Kolbeck had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown for Marshfield, which improved to 3-0 in the VFA and 3-2 overall.

Ray Reineck had 201 yards rushing and two touchdowns for West (4-1 overall, 2-1 VFA).

D.C. Everest 44, Stevens Point 18

WESTON - Blake Bangtson had three rushing touchdowns as the Evergreens scored the final 20 points of the game to pull away for the VFA win.

D.C. Everest is 2-1 in the Valley Football Association and 3-2 overall. SPASH is 1-2 in the VFA and 1-4 overall.

Stevens Point 0 16 2 0 - 18

D.C. Everest 14 10 6 14 - 44

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

DCE - Simon Witt 3 run (Gabe Golbach kick)

DCE - Preston Miller 43 pass from Jack Bobinski (Golbach kick)

Second Quarter

DCE - Golbach 35 FG

SP - Amon Konopacki 17 pass from Grant Chandonais (Cam Saeger kick)

SP - Safety, Bobinski tackled in end zone

SP - Ethan Ehlinger 36 pass from Chandonais (Saeger kick)

DCE - Miller 17 pass from Bobinski (Golbach kick)

Third Quarter

SP - Safety, punt snap went through end zone

DCE - Blake Bangtson 12 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

DCE - Bangtson 2 run (Golbach kick)

DCE - Bangtson 18 run (Golbach kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: SP - Braylon Smola 12-42. DCE - Blake Bangtson 13-86, Cayden Bangtson 17-58.

Passing: SP - Grant Chandonais 18-35-2-216. DCE - Bobinski 11-15-0-147.

Receiving: SP - Peyton Pumper 5-50, Konopacki 4-64. DCE- Miller 2-60, Flynn Huffman 5-35, Blake Bangtson 3-44.

Mosinee 48, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 14

MOSINEE - Keagan Jirschele caught five passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in Mosinee’s win over the Hurricanes.

Gavin Obremski finished 10-of-16 passing for 235 yards for Mosinee.

Hayward/LCO 0 14 0 0 - 14

Mosinee 7 28 13 0 - 48

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Gavin Obremski 9 run (Noah Stencil kick)

Second Quarter

H/LCO - Gannon Mohr 11 pass from Alex Depew (Micah Bacon kick)

H/LCO - Kendall Miller 11 run (Bacon kick)

M - Keagan Jirschele 67 pass from Obremski (pass failed)

M - Jirschele 88 interception return (Ethan Denesha pass from Obremski)

M - Jirschele 35 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick)

M - Jirschele 5 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick)

Third Quarter

M - Davin Stoffel 15 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick)

M - Stoffel 24 pass from Obremski (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: M - Elliot Yirkovski 6-54, Obremski 5-51, Barnes Bunkelman 9-44.

Passing: M - Obremski 10-16-235.

Receiving: M - Jirschele 5-138, Stoffel 5-97.

Stratford 49, Nekoosa 14

STRATFORD - The Tigers took the lead by opening the game with a 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and never looked back in the win over the Papermakers.

Stratford finished with 273 yards rushing and 121 yards passing to dominate the statistical categories.

Nekoosa had 159 yards rushing and 21 yards passing.

Stratford was 3-of-6 on third-down conversions, while Nekoosa was 2-of-11.

Jonathan Wenzel led Nekoosa with 125 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Nekoosa 8 0 6 0 - 14

Stratford 21 20 6 2 - 49

Colby 32, Edgar 6

EDGAR - Caden Healy ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass to lead Colby to the victory.

Colby 0 16 9 7 - 32

Edgar 6 0 0 0 - 6

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

E - Kohlbe Weisenberger 41 run (pass failed)

Second Quarter

C - Nathaniel Robida 51 pass from Tucker Meyer (kick failed)

C - Caden Healy 8 run (Tucker Brost kick)

C - Brost 23 FG

Third Quarter

C - Safety

C - Healy 29 pass from Meyer (Brost kick)

Fourth Quarter

C - Healy 86 run (Brost kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Colby - Healy 26-200. Edgar - Weisenberger 4-37, Karter Butt 9-35.

Passing: Colby - Meyer 3-11-0-74. Edgar - Teegan Streit 5-17-3-117.

Receiving: Colby - Robida 1-51. Edgar - Leyton Schuett 2-94.

Assumption 49, Iola-Scandinavia 8

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The Royals rushed for 427 yards and averaged 8.7 yards per carry in beating the Thunderbirds.

Cade Statz had 133 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jack Klatt added 115 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.

Ryan Kampart ran for 50 yards and a touchdown for Iola-Scandinavia.

Iola-Scandinavia 0 0 0 8 - 8

Assumption 14 21 7 7 - 49

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area