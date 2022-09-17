Read full article on original website
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A strong low pressure system hit the west coast of Alaska on Friday impacting many communities with floods and high winds. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea on Friday, September 16. The storm has continued to move north to the Chukchi Sea where it has remained and is expected to stay until Tuesday, September 20.
NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s now been more than 72 hours since the remnants of a typhoon smashed into Western Alaska, but the damage and destruction is still being uncovered. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey was in Nome to show us the damage and tell us what people in the area are learning about their property.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The storm, the remnant of Typhoon Merbok, was weakening Sunday as it moved north from the Bering Strait into...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities were making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States on Monday to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska’s vast western coast. No one has...
Former Typhoon Merbok became one of the most intense storms impact Alaska in recent history, causing significant flooding and conditions that made it difficult for emergency crews to reach evacuees. Multiple towns across western Alaska were evacuated as former Typhoon Merbok, which transitioned from a tropical cyclone to an intense,...
Flooding and damaging winds are beginning to affect portions of Alaska's western coast Saturday as a powerful storm threatens the region over the weekend.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok began slamming into Alaska early Saturday as one of the state's worst storms in years, bringing high winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding.
Historic storm weakening over Chukchi Sea: Gusts to 45 m.p.h. and minor coastal flooding still possible into Monday. This weekend's historic storm continues to weaken over the southern Chukchi Sea. Wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h. and minor flooding still possible along NW coast. American Legion Auxiliary holds ceremony to...
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome. Updated: 9 hours ago. Shine Project highlights...
The past 24 hours, fierce winds and rising seas have wreaked havoc in western Alaska. The widespread destruction includes dislodged fuel tanks, failing seawalls, houses dislodged from their foundation, whole communities flooded by the ocean. In Nome, several roads are under water, East Front Street and the Nome-Council highway is under water and littered with rocks and debris.
The incivility of Twitter users is legendary, but new lows were reached after the storm that hit Western Alaska this past weekend. Political critics of Gov. Mike Dunleavy pounced, asking why the governor had not had a federal disaster declaration in place already. Some even demanded the governor declare a state disaster, which he had already done on Saturday.
Residents of western Alaska spent Sunday starting to assess and clean up damage from historic storm. Residents of western Alaska spent Sunday starting to assess and clean up damage caused by historic storm. western ak storm state response. Updated: 11 hours ago. State response to the aftermath of the storm...
Hurricane Fiona intensified into a Category 4 storm overnight after battering the Turks and Caicos Islands and leaving major destruction in its wake in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, a new tropical storm, Gaston, gained strength in the Atlantic Ocean, with maximum sustained winds increasing to nearly 50...
Hurricane Fiona is intensifying into a Category 3 storm and leaving a trail of destruction behind in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez is reporting on the ground on the first major Atlantic hurricane of the season. Sept. 20, 2022.
The storm in Western Alaska will bring in an enormous relief and recovery effort from the likes of FEMA, the Red Cross, and other disaster organizations. But what families in Western Alaska need right now is cash. Luckily, there’s some of that coming their way, thanks to the Alaska Permanent...
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of Ohio and West Virginia in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Areas along and south of I 70 are outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out […]
Many Alaskans have asked how to help in the aftermath of this weekend’s historic storm that devastated numerous Western Alaska communities. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that the best way for Alaskans to help is by donating money to reputable charity organizations like the Red Cross of Alaska, the Salvation Army’s Alaska Division and the Alaska Community Foundation.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Following the historic storm impacting Western Alaska from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, Governor Mike Dunleavy said he will be submitting a request for a Federal Disaster Declaration. According to the US Coast Guard, Typhoon Merbok produced extreme weather and sea conditions along the coastline of...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado. Monsoon moisture already began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push...
