Alaska State

webcenterfairbanks.com

Remnants of Typhoon Merbok remain on Northwest coast of Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A strong low pressure system hit the west coast of Alaska on Friday impacting many communities with floods and high winds. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea on Friday, September 16. The storm has continued to move north to the Chukchi Sea where it has remained and is expected to stay until Tuesday, September 20.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Western Alaska communities still uncovering damage from major storm

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s now been more than 72 hours since the remnants of a typhoon smashed into Western Alaska, but the damage and destruction is still being uncovered. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey was in Nome to show us the damage and tell us what people in the area are learning about their property.
NOME, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

The only Cigarette boat in Alaska

Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome. Updated: 9 hours ago. Shine Project highlights...
ALASKA STATE
nomenugget.com

Mega storm pummels region

The past 24 hours, fierce winds and rising seas have wreaked havoc in western Alaska. The widespread destruction includes dislodged fuel tanks, failing seawalls, houses dislodged from their foundation, whole communities flooded by the ocean. In Nome, several roads are under water, East Front Street and the Nome-Council highway is under water and littered with rocks and debris.
NOME, AK
Must Read Alaska

The Left goes politically nuts over storm in Western Alaska; Dunleavy says he is asking for federal declaration

The incivility of Twitter users is legendary, but new lows were reached after the storm that hit Western Alaska this past weekend. Political critics of Gov. Mike Dunleavy pounced, asking why the governor had not had a federal disaster declaration in place already. Some even demanded the governor declare a state disaster, which he had already done on Saturday.
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm

Hurricane Fiona is intensifying into a Category 3 storm and leaving a trail of destruction behind in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez is reporting on the ground on the first major Atlantic hurricane of the season. Sept. 20, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
KYUK

Here’s how you can donate to help Western Alaska storm relief

Many Alaskans have asked how to help in the aftermath of this weekend’s historic storm that devastated numerous Western Alaska communities. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that the best way for Alaskans to help is by donating money to reputable charity organizations like the Red Cross of Alaska, the Salvation Army’s Alaska Division and the Alaska Community Foundation.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Governor to request federal assistance for Alaska typhoon response

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Following the historic storm impacting Western Alaska from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, Governor Mike Dunleavy said he will be submitting a request for a Federal Disaster Declaration. According to the US Coast Guard, Typhoon Merbok produced extreme weather and sea conditions along the coastline of...
ALASKA STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain could lead to flooding in W. New Mexico & SW. Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado. Monsoon moisture already began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push...
COLORADO STATE
