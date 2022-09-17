ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU lands blue-chip commitment, volleyball set for ESPN debut

Florida State Seminoles football added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, with four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to FSU over the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers. Our Florida State of Recruiting feat. Three Stars podcast took the time to break down his commitment, game,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates

Florida State Seminoles football is turning attention towards Boston College, ready to take on the Eagles in a primetime matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. Ahead of the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start, giving insight into FSU’s mindset from and after its gritty win over Louisville as well as small updates on personnel.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Football
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Tomahawk Nation

Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games

The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Football prepares for Boston College, FSU sports earn wins

The Florida State Seminoles had a weekend filled with victories on the road led by Mike Norvell and company’s up-and-down 31-35 win over the Louisville Cardinals Friday night. Soccer handled Boston College and women’s volleyball held down the home turf with their win over UAB. Football. For the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU favored by double-digits vs. Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, beginning the year 3-0 after notching wins vs. the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers and Louisville Cardinals. While FSU still sits unranked, Vegas is starting to show a bit of faith in the Seminoles. After being favored (and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy