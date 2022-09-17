Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU lands blue-chip commitment, volleyball set for ESPN debut
Florida State Seminoles football added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, with four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to FSU over the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers. Our Florida State of Recruiting feat. Three Stars podcast took the time to break down his commitment, game,...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU’s Preston Daniel, Malik McClain, and Kalen DeLoach talk Louisville win, Boston College prep
Coming off last week’s victory over the Louisville Cardinals, wide receiver Malik McClain linebacker Kalen Deloach, and tight end Preston Daniel spoke with the media following Tuesday’s practice to review their performances from that game and look ahead to this weekend’s matchup against the Boston College Eagles.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) who have started the 2022 season on a hot streak of blow-out wins and road games as underdogs and favorites, will now look ahead to face the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) at home this upcoming Saturday for their second conference game of the year.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates
Florida State Seminoles football is turning attention towards Boston College, ready to take on the Eagles in a primetime matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. Ahead of the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start, giving insight into FSU’s mindset from and after its gritty win over Louisville as well as small updates on personnel.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Instant Reaction to Blake Nichelson Commitment
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got a big boost late Tuesday evening when four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committed to FSU over the Oregon Ducks. Nichelson, who plays both ways in high school was a priority target for the Noles at a position of need and could portend...
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games
The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football prepares for Boston College, FSU sports earn wins
The Florida State Seminoles had a weekend filled with victories on the road led by Mike Norvell and company’s up-and-down 31-35 win over the Louisville Cardinals Friday night. Soccer handled Boston College and women’s volleyball held down the home turf with their win over UAB. Football. For the...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU favored by double-digits vs. Boston College
Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, beginning the year 3-0 after notching wins vs. the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers and Louisville Cardinals. While FSU still sits unranked, Vegas is starting to show a bit of faith in the Seminoles. After being favored (and...
