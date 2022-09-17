Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3
The Seminoles and Johnny Wilson popped up on Herbstreit's radar after a thrilling performance on Friday night.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU lands blue-chip commitment, volleyball set for ESPN debut
Florida State Seminoles football added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, with four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to FSU over the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers. Our Florida State of Recruiting feat. Three Stars podcast took the time to break down his commitment, game,...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) who have started the 2022 season on a hot streak of blow-out wins and road games as underdogs and favorites, will now look ahead to face the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) at home this upcoming Saturday for their second conference game of the year.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU’s Preston Daniel, Malik McClain, and Kalen DeLoach talk Louisville win, Boston College prep
Coming off last week’s victory over the Louisville Cardinals, wide receiver Malik McClain linebacker Kalen Deloach, and tight end Preston Daniel spoke with the media following Tuesday’s practice to review their performances from that game and look ahead to this weekend’s matchup against the Boston College Eagles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Boston College depth chart released
Florida State Seminoles football is getting set to continue ACC play, seeking a 4-0 start when the Boston College Eagles head to Tallahassee this Saturday. The Seminoles are coming off a hard-fought win vs. Louisville, overcoming several injuries to escape with a 35-31 win on the road. Ahead of this...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates
Florida State Seminoles football is turning attention towards Boston College, ready to take on the Eagles in a primetime matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. Ahead of the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start, giving insight into FSU’s mindset from and after its gritty win over Louisville as well as small updates on personnel.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Johnny Wilson is the ACC WR of the Week
Johnny Wilson is the ACC receiver of the week after his stellar performance vs. Louisville:. Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller met with the media to discuss FSU’s players and its 3-0 start. FSU is favored over by BC by at least two touchdowns. Speaking of BC there are no...
Everything Mike Norvell had to say on Monday about win at Louisville, Tate Rodemaker, Johnny Wilson, 3-0 start
Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday and talked about a variety of topics including some of his final thoughts after watching film from FSU's game against Louisville, some of the early reports from the injuries sustained during that game as well as a quick preview of FSU's upcoming matchup in Boston College. Here is the video from that press conference and a full transcript follows:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Instant Reaction to Blake Nichelson Commitment
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got a big boost late Tuesday evening when four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committed to FSU over the Oregon Ducks. Nichelson, who plays both ways in high school was a priority target for the Noles at a position of need and could portend...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU coordinators offer insight into player performances after 3-0 start
Florida State Seminoles football was tasked with rising to the challenge vs. the Louisville Cardinals in a variety of ways — heading into the week by dealing with a newfound sense of expectation, during the game after struggles and injuries — and met the occasion, grinding out a hard-fought victory to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games
The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football prepares for Boston College, FSU sports earn wins
The Florida State Seminoles had a weekend filled with victories on the road led by Mike Norvell and company’s up-and-down 31-35 win over the Louisville Cardinals Friday night. Soccer handled Boston College and women’s volleyball held down the home turf with their win over UAB. Football. For the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tomahawk Nation
FSU favored by double-digits vs. Boston College
Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, beginning the year 3-0 after notching wins vs. the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers and Louisville Cardinals. While FSU still sits unranked, Vegas is starting to show a bit of faith in the Seminoles. After being favored (and...
Early on-field success could help Florida State have an impressive week on the recruiting trail
Things couldn't be going much better for Mike Norvell and Florida State on the football field this season. They handled their week zero opponent Duquesne easily. They then traveled to New Orleans and beat a talented LSU team before coming away with a road win against the Louisville Cardinals this past Friday.
fsunews.com
Baylee Mires hits ground running at Florida State
Florida State’s track and field and cross country program added a member to its coaching staff recently when Baylee Mires was announced as the new assistant coach for the women’s distance programs. Mires is coming off of a 2021-22 season spent as an assistant coach for Notre Dame’s women’s cross country and distance program where she helped them place fifth at the NCAA cross country championships. Mires brings a lifetime of running experience with her to Tallahassee and is excited about what the ’Noles have in store for the upcoming season.
famunews.com
Two FAMU Students Selected as American Heart Association Scholars
Jazlyn Byrd (left) and Shelecia Reid(right) Two Florida A&M University (FAMU) students, Jazlyn Byrd and Shelecia Reid, have been selected for the American Heart Association (AHA) Scholars Program at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In 2021, Quest Diagnostics supported FAMU inaugural scholars Sapphire Holston and Kerstyn Russell. Quest is...
famunews.com
FAMU Students Suit-Up at JC Penney Ahead of Fall Career and Internship Expo
President Robinson and Director Bill Means with students who won gift cards at JCPenney Suit-Up. Hundreds of Florida A&M University students flocked to Governor’s Square Mall for the Fall JCPenney Suit up on Sunday in preparation for the fall recruiting event. The three-hour biannual event is the largest Historically...
wtxl.com
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in open waters of northern Atlantic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a flurry of recent hurricane season activity in September, Tropical Storm Gaston developed Tuesday afternoon after reaching depression stage earlier in the day. Gaston was about 1,000 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving north-northeast at 18 mph, based on statistics...
WCTV
“I had no idea what MS was”: Tallahassee woman recalls stunning diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Natasha Acoff remembers it like it was yesterday. She woke up on Easter morning in 2014, and the whole left side of her body was numb. She knew the next day something was terribly wrong. “I got up and headed to work, and I’m traveling through...
thefamuanonline.com
I got this drank in my cup, feat Tally
Drinking is a common college activity to some, however, a commonality can turn into alcoholism fast, especially in Tallahassee. Every college has a different way of doing things, but students who go to college in Tally do it where the drinks aren’t far behind. Tallahassee has its own culture...
Comments / 1