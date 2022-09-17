Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
Related
Pa. winery with meteorologist at the helm sees plenty of sunshine in its long-range forecast
Lehigh County’s Weathered Vineyards will celebrate its eight-year anniversary with a celebration on Oct. 8. The party will be held at the winery, located in Weisenberg Township in New Tripoli, from 2 to 5 p.m. The James Supra and Sarah Ayers Band is returning to help owners Dana and Richard Woolley mark the occasion. The Good Egg Food Truck will also be visiting with its varied menu. In addition, attendees can expect:
wlvr.org
Forty years ago today, 3 men climbed a billboard for a contest that brought attention, scorn
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Forty years ago today, a radio contest started in the Lehigh Valley that ended up causing an international media frenzy. On Sept. 20, 1982, Allentown radio station WSAN-AM was in the middle of rebranding and its staff decided to put on a contest to get publicity.
wlvr.org
Don Juan Mex Grill owners to open Southern-inspired eatery in Easton
EASTON, Pa. — A pair of Lehigh Valley restaurateurs are expanding their tasty empire on Easton’s College Hill. Husband and wife Juan and Melanie Martinez, who own and operate five Don Juan Mex Grill locations in the Lehigh Valley, on Thursday plan to open an American eatery, Miss Jackson’s Kitchen, at 201 McCartney St.
wlvr.org
New Lehigh County eatery serving up New York-style bagels, Greek specialties and more
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — A trio of siblings are dishing out bagels, Greek specialties and other freshly prepared food at a new eatery in Lower Macungie Township. Costas Paxos and his sisters, Maria and Barbara Paxos, on Sept. 2 opened Not Just Bagels at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite D, in the Shepherd’s Corner shopping center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry.Image via iStock. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
Company Forced To Pay $1.7 Million For Failing To Honor Warranty Contracts
When you purchase an extended warranty with your new vehicle, you expect a peace of mind for years to come. Unfortunately, that was not the case for customers of Delta Auto Protect.
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Data suggests many Lehigh Valley marijuana offenders could be shut out of pardon program
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that minor traffic violations would not be held against marijuana offenders seeking entry into the pardon program. Pennsylvania’s one-time marijuana pardon program could be life-changing for thousands of state residents, although data from a local think tank suggests many Lehigh Valley offenders could be shut out of the program.
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
cohaitungchi.com
5 Great Things to Do in Pennsylvania for Couples
If you are looking for a romantic weekend away, visit the Lehigh Valley. When you do, you will find plenty of wonderful things to do in Pennsylvania for couples. You can enjoy world-class shows, quality dining, fine wine, historic sites to explore, and so much more. In addition, this charming part of the state includes a collection of towns that boast beautiful scenery, friendly faces, and many opportunities for fun and romance. Although the Lehigh Valley has endless opportunities for romance and quality time with your special someone, here are 5 romantic things you can do.
walnutport.com
Lehigh Valley weather: Chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds as warm weather marks final days of summer
Ahead of the start of autumn, warm weather will persist in the Lehigh Valley, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General's Office on Monday.
Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week
A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails
We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
These Bucks County Roundabouts Have Significantly Reduced Local Traffic, Accidents
With Pennsylvania utilizing more roundabouts to control traffic, two of them are in Bucks County, making commutes much easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updated roads for the Bensalem Patch. The areas of Feasterville and Lower Southampton now have two of the 33 roundabouts used in the state. Over the...
Missing fisherman found dead in Delaware River, authorities say
The body of a missing Pennsylvania man was recovered Monday from the Delaware River in Sussex County, officials said. William Vandyke went missing on Sept. 8 when the boat he was on capsized while fishing with a friend, according to Sussex County Acting First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller. The friend...
Comments / 0