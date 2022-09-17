Prep Football: Oak Hill improves to .500 with blowout win at Lincoln County

Oak Hill hosts Princeton F. Brian Ferguson/Lootpress

Hamlin – Oak Hill erupted for 25 points in the second quarter Friday, picking up a 47-16 road win over Lincoln County in Hamlin.

J.D. Mauritz, Omar Lewis, Ethan Vargo-Thomas and Alex Baxter all scored rushing touchdowns in the second quarter that saw the Red Devils take a 33-8 advantage into the break.

The lead ballooned to 47-8 in the third after Vargo-Thomas and Zycheus Lewis scored on a pair of runs to seal the deal.

Vargo-Thomas paced the Red Devils with 97 yards on the ground and two scores while Mauritz rushed eight times for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Oak hill improves to 2-2 with the win and will host Ripley on Friday.

Individual Statistics

Rushing – OH: JD Mauritz 8-78-2, Malachi Lewis 3-3, Omar Lewis 6-28-1, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 7-97-2, Alex Baxter 2-15-1, Alex Colaiseno 1-(minus 10), Zychaeus Lewis 8-44-1, Armonyi Hicks1-(minus 7), James Green 3-8, Levi Kiszka 1-0

Passing – OH: Colaiseno 3-6-35, Kiszka 1-1-31

Receiving – OH: Vargo-Thomas 1-35, Braylan Thomas 2-0, Hicks 1-31