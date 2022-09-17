ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

Prep Football: Oak Hill improves to .500 with blowout win at Lincoln County

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTcJy_0hz4TDY200
Oak Hill hosts Princeton F. Brian Ferguson/Lootpress

Hamlin – Oak Hill erupted for 25 points in the second quarter Friday, picking up a 47-16 road win over Lincoln County in Hamlin.

J.D. Mauritz, Omar Lewis, Ethan Vargo-Thomas and Alex Baxter all scored rushing touchdowns in the second quarter that saw the Red Devils take a 33-8 advantage into the break.

The lead ballooned to 47-8 in the third after Vargo-Thomas and Zycheus Lewis scored on a pair of runs to seal the deal.

Vargo-Thomas paced the Red Devils with 97 yards on the ground and two scores while Mauritz rushed eight times for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Oak hill improves to 2-2 with the win and will host Ripley on Friday.

Individual Statistics

Rushing – OH: JD Mauritz 8-78-2, Malachi Lewis 3-3, Omar Lewis 6-28-1, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 7-97-2, Alex Baxter 2-15-1, Alex Colaiseno 1-(minus 10), Zychaeus Lewis 8-44-1, Armonyi Hicks1-(minus 7), James Green 3-8, Levi Kiszka 1-0

Passing – OH: Colaiseno 3-6-35, Kiszka 1-1-31

Receiving – OH: Vargo-Thomas 1-35, Braylan Thomas 2-0, Hicks 1-31

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Football: Greenbrier West earns inaugural Lootpress Offensive Line of the Week honors

Editor’s Note: Offensive line is one of the most unheralded and underappreciated position groups in all of sports. There are no numbers to quantify the performance of the group and the only time the boys up front are recognized is when they’re penalized or make a mistake. Moving forward, Lootpress will identify one offensive line group every week based on their performance and recognize them as our “Offensive Line of the Week.”
CHARMCO, WV
Lootpress

Prep Soccer: Woodrow Wilson girls blank Greenbrier East 5-0

FAIRLEA – Woodrow Wilson scored two first half goals and added three more in second half to roll past sectional rival Greenbrier East, 5-0 Tuesday. Mya Seider opened the scoring for the Flying Eagles off an assists from Sophie Hall Hall added an unassisted goal before the break for a 2-0 advantage.
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlin, WV
City
Oak Hill, WV
Oak Hill, WV
Sports
County
Lincoln County, WV
Oak Hill, WV
Education
Lincoln County, WV
Sports
City
Ripley, WV
Lincoln County, WV
Education
Lootpress

Prep Football: Indy’s Price earns Player of the Week honors

Coal City – Judah Price hoped to establish a new single-game rushing record when his Patriots traveled to Shady Spring on Friday. His predecessor Atticus Goodson set the program mark against the Tigers last season with 318 yards rushing but Price fell short of that mark. So he instead made history in a different way.
COAL CITY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Week 4 Statistical Leaders

Attached is a list of the area statistical leaders through Week 4 of the prep football season. In order to be on the list, coaches must submit their players’ individual stats to tylerjackson@lootpress.com by Monday afternoon. For stats not made available by a team’s coach, we used the stats submitted by the opposing team. Meadow Bridge and Montcalm did not report stats from Week 4, thus their stats reflect their totals through the first three weeks of the season.
MONTCALM, WV
WVNS

WVDOH allows Shady Spring High School to have Homecoming Parade

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–One local high school’s homecoming parade was in jeopardy, but not anymore. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the school posted on its Facebook page that they were forced to cancel their parade due to not being able to meet guidelines provided by the Division of Highways. Then on Monday, September 19, 2022, […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
WOWK 13 News

Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Truck rollover blocks I-77 North in Jackson County

RAVENSWOOD — The northbound lanes of Interstate 77 were closed for more than two-and-a-half hours Monday after a flatbed trailer overturned. The driver of the rig, which belonged to a company out of North Carolina, was taken by helicopter to a hospital, with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, said Senior Trooper Stewart, with the West Virginia State Police’s Jackson County detachment. The man’s name was not released pending notification of his family.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3-year-old struck by car in Dunbar

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dunbar. Kanawha Metro says that a 3-year-old girl was struck on the 400 block of 16th St. at around 7 a.m. They say the girl’s parents took them to the hospital. There is no word on the girl’s […]
DUNBAR, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Red Devils
WVNS

Final Bridge Day preparations underway

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – We’re in the final countdown now. Bridge Day is only 25 days away. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is working almost around the clock to make sure the Bridge day celebrations go off without a hitch this year. Executive Assistant with the Chamber of Commerce Tim Naylor said he’s hard […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Kirk’s Diner in Hinton closes for good today

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Kirk’s Diner, a staple in the area of Hinton, is closing its doors for good. Kirk’s Restaurant was a beloved restaurant serving the area where the New and Greenbrier rivers meet for years. Today, September 16, 2022 is the last day of operation for the business. Wayne and Kathy Rice have […]
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Christie Kay Stover

Christie Kay Stover, age 67, of Beckley, WV passed away at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Born on April 27, 1955, in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late Roy Nelson Stover and Wanda Mae Scherer Stover. Christie was a graduate of Woodrow...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In to close for the season

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One of Fayette County’s most exciting recent additions, the Starlite Drive-In, has announced that it will be closing its doors for the season. The Lochgelly Road venue has been making waves since its arrival on the scene in early summer, consistently attracting business each week for the delightfully throwback drive-in movie experience.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Lootpress

Delegate Brandon Steele issues statement on Shady Spring Homecoming Parade cancellation

SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) Delegate Brandon Steele, (R)- Raleigh, released the following statement regarding the cancellation of the Shady Spring Homecoming Parade. “It is unthinkable that the Shady Spring Homecoming Parade is being cancelled due to requirements set forth by the Department of Highways. This parade has been a mainstay of the community for years, and includes the High School, Middle School, and Shady Spring Youth Athletics. It is a homecoming celebration for the entirety of Southeastern Raleigh County. The people of that community have been working for months on the parade. Their hardwork should not be stymied by a faceless bureaucracy.
SHADY SPRING, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition

EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
EVANS, WV
Lootpress

Shirley Pauline Terry

Mrs. Terry was born November 29, 1934, to Brada and Nellie Moore in Burnwell, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Boyd E. Terry, brother, Franklin D. Moore, sister, Virginia G. Scott, and granddaughter, Alexandra Nicole Terry. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Sue (Carlos) Jackson...
BURNWELL, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy