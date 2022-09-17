Read full article on original website
Central Georgia county election offices see increase in public records requests after 2020 election
MACON, Ga. — As Georgia officials prepare for the general election, county officials across the country-- from Iowa and Virginia to Florida and Pennsylvania-- are reporting a slew of public records requests coming in. It's even affecting county election offices in Central Georgia--like Bibb and Houston counties. Many offices...
From OK to GA: Muscogee and Yuchi artists come to ancestral homelands for the first time
MACON, Ga. — The first event of the Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration is happening Thursday night on Second Street Lane. The event is called Okmulgee, OK to the Ocmulgee River: Rekindling the Fires and it’s an art gallery featuring photographs from five Muscogee and Yuchi photographers. The goal was...
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events
MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown. The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming...
Republican candidate Chris West makes campaign stop in Central Georgia
ROBERTA, Ga. — The Republican Candidate for Georgia’s Second Congressional District hit the campaign trail in Central Georgia, making a stop in Crawford County. Chris West, the man opposing long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop, made a stop last week in Roberta at the Crawford County Young Farmers meeting. Bishop...
Houston County library's pollinator garden provides captivating site for kids to read
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The Centerville branch of Houston County's public library has a cool garden children and family can watch while reading their favorite books. There are plenty of books and activities you can find here at the library in Centerville. One of those things is a pollinator garden...
Central Georgia law enforcement agencies arrest 15 in 'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties. According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.
'No one was listening to me': Warner Robins woman says noise complaint has fallen on deaf ears
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — They say communication is key, but a Warner Robins homeowner says talking out her noise complaint with a nearby bar has fallen on deaf ears. An opinion on whether her Warner Robins neighborhood is quiet depends on who and what time you ask. "It'll start...
Students at Georgia Academy for the Blind partner with Atrium Health Navient for internships
MACON, Ga. — A lot of people use internships to get experience in the real world. Some students at the Georgia Academy of the Blind are getting their chance to do something new. Rickoy Johnson is visually impaired, but he has big plans. "I have so many dreams but...
24-Year-Old Austin Ryan Hammock Died After A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon-Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Sardis Church road. According to the officials, a motorcyclist lost control, left the [..]
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
Political Rewind: Queen Elizabeth's funeral; Forsyth GOP cancels protest; Walker lowers expectations
Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director, pre-law, Morehouse College. Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is held in London. Thefuneral services...
'Dot Day' fosters artistic confidence, courage in Central Georgia students
MACON, Ga. — Students and teachers at Heard Elementary spent Thursday celebrating International Dot Day. International Dot Day started when the author Peter H. Reynolds wrote a book called 'The Dot.. The book was meant to inspire children to build confidence and courage in their artwork by starting with...
Bibb County homeowner discovers she has been paying taxes to the wrong county
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County homeowner says she realized that for the past 10 years, she has been paying taxes to the wrong county. She says she's confused, but Jones County says there's a good explanation. Shurlena Hargrove has lived in her Bibb-County home for more than 10...
Central Georgia health experts urge vaccination as flu season arrives
MACON, Ga. — Flu season is here, and it's not too late to get protect yourself and get your shot. Walker Hill is staying ahead of the curve by getting his flu shot, something he's done for the past 15 years. "It's good to get the flu shot due...
State Pickleball Tournament hosted in Macon
MACON, Ga. — This weekend, pickle ball athletes are putting their skills to the test. The Macon Pickleball Association at Tatnall Square Park hosted the Pickleball State Tournament for the second time. The tournament was sponsored by the Georgia Recreation and Park Association. Pickleball is one of the fastest...
'We can't do anything about it': 162 cremated remains unclaimed by deadline in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Monday marks the deadline for people to claim their loved ones' ashes in Macon-Bibb. However, the county says still 162 boxes of ashes remain unclaimed by family members nearly two months after it called for families to claim them. Downstairs in the basement of the Bibb...
'Walking, talking history,': Tubman Museum honors longtime Bibb County educator with award
MACON, Ga. — As a Bibb County educator for the past 38 years and patron of the arts, James Caldwell has made many contributions to the community. He started his career back in 1968 at Central High School back when it was known as Lanier High– as the second black educator to teach there– two years before mandatory integration.
Travis Jean Emporium moving to corner of Cherry and Third streets and other downtown business relocations
MACON, Ga. — A lot of businesses are coming to downtown Macon, but many others are merely moving locations. Travis Jean Emporium and the Bohemian Den recently moved onto the corner of Third and Cherry Street after five years at their previous downtown location. Their new home used to...
Storytelling Project returns to Bibb with 'Treasure Maps: Macon'
MACON, Ga. — The newest installment of The Storytelling Project, a partnership between the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD), L'Arche Atlanta, and StoryMuse, will return to Macon this fall. A statement released by Treasure Maps: Macon said that 10 new storytellers were coached from the Macon area to...
