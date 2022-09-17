ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events

MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown. The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming...
Central Georgia law enforcement agencies arrest 15 in 'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep'

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties. According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Native Americans#Central Georgia#Ocmulgee Indigenous#The Muscogee Creek Nation
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Queen Elizabeth's funeral; Forsyth GOP cancels protest; Walker lowers expectations

Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director, pre-law, Morehouse College. Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is held in London. Thefuneral services...
State Pickleball Tournament hosted in Macon

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, pickle ball athletes are putting their skills to the test. The Macon Pickleball Association at Tatnall Square Park hosted the Pickleball State Tournament for the second time. The tournament was sponsored by the Georgia Recreation and Park Association. Pickleball is one of the fastest...
Storytelling Project returns to Bibb with 'Treasure Maps: Macon'

MACON, Ga. — The newest installment of The Storytelling Project, a partnership between the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD), L'Arche Atlanta, and StoryMuse, will return to Macon this fall. A statement released by Treasure Maps: Macon said that 10 new storytellers were coached from the Macon area to...
Macon local news

