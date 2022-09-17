WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties. According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.

