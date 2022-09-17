Read full article on original website
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
Wednesday Morning News Roundup
Wild pigs are a topic of legislation awaiting the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom. It is also the topic of an online forum the state is planning for Thursday. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife in a Tuesday announcement said the forum will run via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the agency has not yet provided any details about how the public can access the online meeting.
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
1 dead, 5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in central California
KERMAN, Calif. (AP) — A suspected DUI driver was among five people injured in a head-on crash that killed another motorist in central California, authorities said. The 27-year-old suspect was alone in a 2003 Honda that collided with a 2017 Acura shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Kerman, west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Trespassers risk life and limb to see California's most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
