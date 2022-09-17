Wild pigs are a topic of legislation awaiting the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom. It is also the topic of an online forum the state is planning for Thursday. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife in a Tuesday announcement said the forum will run via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the agency has not yet provided any details about how the public can access the online meeting.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO