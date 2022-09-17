ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Wednesday Morning News Roundup

Wild pigs are a topic of legislation awaiting the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom. It is also the topic of an online forum the state is planning for Thursday. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife in a Tuesday announcement said the forum will run via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the agency has not yet provided any details about how the public can access the online meeting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
1 dead, 5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in central California

KERMAN, Calif. (AP) — A suspected DUI driver was among five people injured in a head-on crash that killed another motorist in central California, authorities said. The 27-year-old suspect was alone in a 2003 Honda that collided with a 2017 Acura shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Kerman, west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KERMAN, CA

